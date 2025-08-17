  • home icon
  The Summer Hikaru Died episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Summer Hikaru Died episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Ribhu Ghosh
Modified Aug 17, 2025 08:43 GMT
The Summer Hikaru Died episode 8 release date and time (Image via Cygames Pictures)
The Summer Hikaru Died episode 8 is scheduled for release on Sunday, August 24, 2025, at 2 am JST, according to the anime's official website. While a few Japanese TV networks and streaming services will release the episode exclusively in Japan, Netflix will stream it worldwide.

The previous episode primarily focused on Yoshiki and Hikaru skipping school and spending a pleasant day together. However, as the day ended at Yoshiki's home, something happened that changed their perspectives.

The Summer Hikaru Died episode 8: Release date, time, and countdown

Still from the anime (Image via Cygames Pictures)
As mentioned earlier, The Summer Hikaru Died episode 8 is scheduled for release on Sunday, August 24, 2025, at 2 am JST. However, due to time zone differences, many countries will receive the episode a day earlier, on Saturday, August 23, 2025.

The release date and time for some major time zones have been listed below, along with a countdown for the upcoming episode:

Time ZoneTimeDate
Japanese Standard Time2 amSunday, August 24, 2025
Eastern Daylight Time1 pmSaturday, August 23, 2025
Pacific Daylight Time10 amSaturday, August 23, 2025
British Summer Time6 pmSaturday, August 23, 2025
Central European Summer Time7 pmSaturday, August 23, 2025
Australian Central Standard Time2:30 amSunday, August 24, 2025
Indian Standard Time10:30 pmSaturday, August 23, 2025
Philippine Standard Time1 amSunday, August 24, 2025
Brasilia Time2 pmSaturday, August 23, 2025
Where to watch The Summer Hikaru Died episode 8?

Fans of the series can watch the late-night horror anime episode on several Japanese television networks, including Sapporo TV, Aomori Broadcast, TV Shinshu, and Miyagi TV. Additionally, ABEMA will stream the upcoming episode for the Japanese audience.

For global fans, Netflix is streaming the series and will release the new episode in both Japanese and English dubs. While all the times and dates mentioned in this article have been calculated accurately, they may be subject to change in case of any delays.

The Summer Hikaru Died episode 7: A brief recap of the events so far

A still from the anime (Image via Cygames Pictures)
The previous episode opened with Yoshiki alone in his room, reflecting on the events from the previous night involving Hikaru and Asako. The next day, as Hikaru and Yoshiki were walking to school, Yoshiki suggested the idea of skipping school and going somewhere, to which Hikaru agreed.

While everyone at school was preparing for their recital, Yoshiki and Hikaru went to watch the movies. After that, they spent a fun day together, eating ice cream and walking by a river. At the end of the day, both of them returned to Yoshiki's house and were sent a video of the recital from school. While Hikaru was distracted watching it, Yoshiki grabbed a knife and stabbed him.

After understanding that Hikaru could not die, Yoshiki requested Hikaru to kill him. It was then that Hikaru began to understand what life and death truly meant to Yoshiki. He reaches inside himself to grab half a part of himself. He then hands the part to Yoshiki, who, in return, gets determined to find out what Hikaru truly is.

What to expect from The Summer Hikaru Died episode 8? (Speculative)

A still from the anime (Image via Cygames Pictures)
The Summer Hikaru Died episode 8 will likely feature Yoshiki and Hikaru doing some research to find out what kind of being Hikaru truly is. Furthermore, there might be some other paranormal events that take place in the upcoming episode.

Ribhu Ghosh

Ribhu Ghosh

