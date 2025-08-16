Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 8 will be released on Saturday, August 23, 2025, at 1:30 am JST, based on the official anime website. Japanese television networks like Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, and Gunma TV will air the next episode. On the other hand, Crunchyroll will stream it worldwide.The previous episode mainly focused on a poisoning incident between Caroline and Monica. While Monica was saved by Claudia and entered recovery, Caroline's fate was determined by Felix, Cyril, and Isabella.Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 8: Release date, time, and countdownStill from the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi)The upcoming Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 8 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, August 23, 2025, at 1:30 am Japanese Standard Time (JST). Meanwhile, after time zone difference calculations, several regions will likely be able to watch the episode on Friday, August 22, 2025.A list of international release dates and times for a few specific time zones has been listed below, along with a countdown for the upcoming episode:Time ZoneTimeDateJapanese Standard Time1:30 amSaturday, August 23, 2025Eastern Daylight Time12:30 pmFriday, August 22, 2025Pacific Daylight Time9:30 amFriday, August 22, 2025British Summer Time5:30 pmFriday, August 22, 2025Central European Summer Time6:30 pmFriday, August 22, 2025Australian Central Standard Time2:00 amSaturday, August 23, 2025Indian Standard Time10:00 pmFriday, August 22, 2025Philippine Standard Time12:30 amSaturday, August 23, 2025Brasilia Time1:30 pmFriday, August 22, 2025Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 8: Where to watch?The series' upcoming episode will be broadcast on several Japanese television networks, including Tochigi TV, Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, Yomiuri TV, BS11, TV Aichi, and AT-X. Additionally, streaming services like ABEMA, d Anime Store, and U-NEXT will also stream the upcoming episode in Japan.For the global fans, based on their summer 2025 anime streaming schedule and lineup, Crunchyroll will stream the episode. However, some countries have been excluded from Crunchyroll's streaming schedule for the anime, such as Japan, China, Korea, and Mongolia.Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 7: A brief recap of the events so farStill from the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi)The previous episode started with Felix going on a walk through the corridor as he noticed Monica and the others making a grill outside and enjoying some meat skewers. He approached them and decided to join them. After Monica returns to her room, she is greeted by Ryn, who has a gift and a message from Louis.As she revealed, Louis has put up a protective barrier around the academy, and if Monica were to rewrite the magic, she would have to go through deadly traps placed around it. The next day, as Monica was going around the academy, she noticed that Claudia had been going around following and watching her for some reason.Still from the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi)Meanwhile, Monica was approached by Caroline and a few others, inviting her to a tea party. At the tea party, Caroline tried to coerce Monica to lie to Felix about the stairs incident being an accident. After Monica drank the tea, which was mixed with some hallucinogens, she passed out on the floor. As Claudia came and inspected, she concluded that Caroline had poisoned Monica.While in the infirmary, it was revealed that Claudia is Cyril's sister, both belonging to the Ashley family. It was also revealed that Neil is Claudia's fiancé, and that is why she doesn't like Monica because of the dance practice. Meanwhile, despite Caroline trying to talk her way out, Felix was not budging, and Isabella offered them tea mixed with the same poison. However, it was a bluff.What to expect from Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 8? (Speculative)The Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 8 will show Monica's full recovery (Image via Studio Gokumi)The upcoming Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 8 will start with Monica making a full recovery and moving in with Isabella in her room. Furthermore, Caroline's fate at the academy might also be decided with Felix and the Council delivering a sentence for her.Also read:Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 8: Release date and timeWitch Watch episode 20: Release date and timeThe Summer Hikaru Died episode 7: Release date and time