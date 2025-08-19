Gachiakuta episode 7 preview teases Tamsy's debut

On Tuesday, August 19, 2025, the official staff unveiled the Gachiakuta episode 7 preview synopsis and images. Titled Conclusion, the episode is scheduled to be released on Sunday, August 24, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on CBC, TBS, and other networks. The episode will be available at 8 am PT globally.
In the previous episode, Rudo, Griss, and Follo faced Jabber, a mysterious Raider. Jabber wanted to abduct Rudo and take him to someone. The episode focused on Rudo and Jabber's battle, where the former discovered the true powers of his Vital Instrument. Additionally, the episode revealed Jabber's unique personality and abilities.
Gachiakuta episode 7 preview hints at the conclusion of Rudo vs. Jabber
According to the Gachiakuta episode 7 preview synopsis, the episode will focus on the next segment of the Rudo vs. Jabber battle. As fans already know, Rudo has drawn the powers from Griss's amulet and has dodged Jabber's every action, driven by hostile intentions. However, the mysterious Raider has already sensed Rudo's abilities.
As a countermeasure, he has injected himself with his poison-laden Vital Instrument and made himself go unconscious. As per the Gachiakuta episode 7 preview, Jabber will corner Rudo with his "unconscious attacks." However, Rudo won't be at sea for too long; Zanka will eventually come to his help. Notably, the anime didn't show how exactly Jabber defeated Zanka.
Therefore, it will be interesting to see how the Cleaner teams up with Rudo and fights against Jabber. Furthermore, Gachiakuta episode 7 preview images suggest that the upcoming installment will have more characters. According to the official staff, Mitsuki Saiga has joined the voice cast as Tamsy, a fellow Cleaner.
Other new cast members are also announced, with Masami Iwasaki voicing Delmon and Ayahi Takagaki playing Cthoni's role. The preview images depict the new characters in all their glory. Cthoni is one of the Raiders, who will appear in the episode to pacify Jabber. On the other hand, it will be interesting to see how Tamsy responds to the entire situation.
As fans may recall, Griss had sent a few Supporters outside to seek help from the office. They must have contacted the headquarters using the Collar device. At any rate, the Gachiakuta episode 7 preview makes it evident that the upcoming installment will have plenty of action sequences and a captivating narrative.
Judging from the preview images and synopsis, the episode will likely cover chapters 18-20 from Kei Urana's dark fantasy manga. As such, fans can expect the episode to show Zanka and Rudo forming a strategy against Jabber.
Conclusion
Gachiakuta episode 7 preview synopsis and images have certainly given fans a good indication as to what the next installment will offer. It will be embedded with a flurry of action sequences and exhilarating drama. Furthermore, the episode will see the debut of Tamsy, who happens to be one of the key figures in the show.
Also read:
- Gachiakuta episode 6: The actual power of Rudo's Vital Instrument is revealed, as the battle against Jabber begins
- Gachiakuta episode 7: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more
- Lord of Mysteries episode 10: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more