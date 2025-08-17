Gachiakuta episode 6: The actual power of Rudo's Vital Instrument is revealed, as the battle against Jabber begins

Gachiakuta episode 6, titled One Good Strike!!, was released on Sunday, August 17, 2025. The episode was primarily focused on Rudo's battle against Jabber. In this episode, Rudo awakened the true ability of his Vital Instrument, transforming Gris's treasure into a weapon.

Ad

Additionally, Gachiakuta episode 6 focused on Jabber's powers, as he transformed his claws into lethal blades. The episode showcased Rudo and Jabber's battle in stunning animation and breathed life into Kei Urana's work. The episode not only remained true to the source material but also added impressive flair to the whole narrative.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Gachiakuta episode 6.

Gachiakuta episode 6: Rudo and other Supporters face Jabber

Rudo and others (Image via Bones Film)

Picking up from the previous episode, Gachiakuta episode 6 opens with Rudo, Griss, and others looking for an escape route. After searching for a while, Griss spots an emergency exit. He sends a few of the Supporters outside so they can call for backup, while they go back to look for Zanka. At this moment, they hear footsteps of someone approaching.

Ad

Trending

However, it's not Zanka but Jabber, the mysterious Raider from the previous installment. Jabber destroys the emergency exit gate and yells that he is a Raider. Jabber explains that he has already lost a lot of time dealing with Zanka. Griss asks him about Zanka, but Jabber interrupts his question and says someone is interested in meeting Rudo.

Following this in Gachiakuta episode 6, Jabber approaches Rudo to take off his masks since there are no Trash Beasts around. However, Rudo smacks his hand and asks him about Zanka. Jabber responds by saying that he doesn't like to do harsh stuff to strong people, so he didn't kill Zanka, but only poisoned him.

Ad

Jabber, as seen in the episode (Image via Bones Film)

With that, Gachiakuta episode 6 shows Jabber activating his powers to summon claws. The Raider says that Rudo won't feel any pain if he only follows him. Griss and Follo charge at Jabber, who swiftly dodges their attacks. Eventually, during the hustle, Griss gets pierced by Jabber's claws. At this moment, Griss's amulet falls to the ground, which makes Rudo feel despair.

Ad

Suddenly, Rudo sees Regto's visage in Griss. Just then, the narrative of Gachiakuta episode 6 delves into one of the memories from Rudo's past. Regto walks into the house and spots a younger Rudo hitting his head against the wall. Rudo's foster father asks him why he did that, even though the pain in his hand has subsided.

Regto, as seen in Gachiakuta episode 6 (Image via Bones Film)

Furthermore, Regto asks Rudo why he doens't meet other folks. The boy replies that he has nothing but frustration that he can't describe properly. Regto feels that Rudo's frustration stems from his belief that is he "worthless." That's why Regto shows Rudo the outside world and tries various things. Yet, none of them gave Rudo the ultimate satisfaction.

Ad

At this moment, Rudo spots someone dropping a doll into the trash bin. He immediately grabs the doll and begins to cry, wondering why someone would drop such a precious object, even though it's slightly broken. Rudo adds that he wants to fix the object. Regto realizes that Rudo can find value in discarded objects.

Following this, the narrative of Gachiakuta episode 6 returns to the present and shows Rudo grabbing Griss's amulet. As soon as he does that, the amulet begins to activate into a Vital Instrument. With his fading consciousness, Griss realizes why Rudo couldn't demonstrate his Vital Instrument before.

Ad

Rudo uses Griss's treasure (Image via Bones Film)

According to Gachiakuta episode 6, Rudo's ability isn't to turn anything he touches into Vital Instrument, but to draw value out of anything he touches. After fully activating Griss's amulet, Rudo tells Griss that he has finally recalled what he originally wants to do.

Ad

The boy adds that he doesn't want to accept anything Jabber has said until now. Rather, he wants to beat him up. Amused, Jabber states that he likes strong-willed people who are also Givers. With that, Jabber Wongar formally introduces himself and proposes they rip each other to shreds.

Gachiakuta episode 6: Rudo gives Griss's treasure its moment

Rudo demonstrates the amulet's abilities (Image via Bones Film)

Meanwhile, Follo tends to Griss's wound, and the bleeding doesn't stop. He looks at Rudo and wonders about how his Vital Instrument didn't work the previous time because he was infuriated and impatient. However, Follo realizes that those emotions won't hold the boy back anymore.

Ad

On the other side of the spectrum, Jabber Wongar sees Rudo standing motionless, with a gigantic amulet behind him. He wonders why Rudo isn't moving at all. Jabber also speculates whether the boy is taking the battle seriously. However, Rudo only provokes the Raider to go after him.

With that, Jabber Wongar lunges at him to attack. However, Rudo raises his hand and dodges the blow. Jabber tries several times to pierce Rudo, but none of them hit the mark, leaving him confused. At this moment, in Gachiakuta episode 6, Rudo explains that Griss prayed to the amulet for everyone's safe return, which means there would be no injuries.

Ad

Jabber, as seen in the episode (Image via Bones Film)

Therefore, Rudo is only imagining that Jabber's attacks won't reach him. Confused, Jabber tries to go after Rudo one more time and misses again. Eventually, he realizes that it's not Rudo, who is moving to dodge the attacks, but him. Rudo further states that he knows exactly where Jabber will go next. Although the Amulet can't attack, he plans to use his fists to beat up Jabber.

Ad

Gachiakuta episode 6 then showcases Rudo and Jabber's furious battle, with exciting animation quality. Rudo manages to land a punch on Jabber, who doesn't care about it and gets up quickly. Jabber then uses his claws to destroy a pillar and sends debris everywhere. As Rudo dodges a few falling rocks, Jabber attempts for a surprise attack from behind.

The right claw of Jabber (Image via Bones Film)

However, Griss's amulet immediately detects Jabber's presence, allowing Rudo to slam him against the ground. At this moment, in Gachiakuta episode 6, Jabber realizes the key to the amulet's power. Apparently, the Amulet works only by detecting hostility. Otherwise, the Amulet should have reacted to the falling rocks.

Ad

Instead, it didn't, so Rudo had to evade them himself. Jabber discovers that things without hostility or intent will do the trick. As such, he stabs himself with his Vital Instrument, Mankira, which is imbued with neurotoxin.

Jabber laughs like a manic and wonders if he will go unconscious from the toxin and Rudo's Vital Instrument will consider him hostile. Moments after losing consciousness, Jabber slashes the wall behind him regains control of his senses. Gachiakuta episode 6 ends with Rudo expecting to face an opponent without hostile aura.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More