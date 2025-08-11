Gachiakuta episode 6: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more

Gachiakuta episode 6 is set to be released on Sunday, August 17, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on CBC, TBS, and other Japanese channels, as per the anime's official site. Afterward, the episode will be streamed on Crunchyroll and other digital services with subtitles in multiple languages.

The previous episode focused on the Cleaners organizing a "Welcome to the Ground" party for Rudo. However, Rudo seemed morose about the fact that he couldn't be of any help to the Cleaners during the previous operation. Meanwhile, the Cleaners were led to a trap and faced the Raiders. Considering how the episode ended, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Gachiakuta episode 6.

Gachiakuta episode 6 release date and time for every region

Zanka and Riyo (Image via Bones Film)

According to the anime's official website and the complete release schedule, Gachiakuta episode 6 will be released on Sunday, August 17, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. However, due to the varying time zones, the episode will be streaming 30 minutes later at 8 am PT on international streaming services.

Gachiakuta episode 6 release date and time, as per the corresponding time zones, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Sunday, August 17, 2025 8 AM Central Standard Time Sunday, August 17, 2025 10 AM Eastern Standard Time Sunday, August 17, 2025 11 AM Brazil Standard Time Sunday, August 17, 2025 12 PM British Summer Time Sunday, August 17, 2025 4 PM Central European Time Sunday, August 17, 2025 5 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, August 17, 2025 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, August 17, 2025 11 PM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, August 18, 2025 12 AM

Where to watch Gachiakuta episode 6?

Griss, as seen in the anime (Image via Bones Film)

Gachiakuta episode 6 will air on CBC, TBS, and its affiliated networks during the Agaru Anime timeslot in Japan. Additionally, the episode will be broadcast on BS Nippon and AT-X channels. Interested viewers in Japan can also watch the episode on Netflix Japan, d Anime Store, and other services.

Crunchyroll will stream Gachiakuta episode 6 in North America, South America, Central America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS (excluding Belarus and Russia), Southeast Asia, and the Indian subcontinent. Furthermore, fans from selected Asian countries can enjoy the episode on Ani-One Asia.

Gachiakuta episode 5 recap

The Welcome to the Ground party (Image via Bones Film)

The episode begins with Zanka arriving in the hallway, where the Cleaners have organized a "Welcome to the Ground" party for Rudo. However, Rudo seems down and out at the table, as he is still upset about not being able to demonstrate his powers. Eventually, Griss Lubion reaches out to him and cheers him up. Griss advises him to focus on what he truly wants to do.

Meanwhile, Semiu receives a new mission from a client. According to the mission's description, a merchant was attacked by a Trash Beast, which had also stolen a cargo. Interestingly, the cargo is none other than a Sphereite. Semiu thinks it's strange for two Sphereites to come down in such quick succession.

Semiu, as seen in the episode (Image via Bones Film)

Therefore, she asks Rudo to be part of the squad. As Enjin is out on another mission, Zanka helms the operation. However, the Cleaners are led into a trap set by the Raiders. According to the episode, the Raiders want to abduct Rudo and ask him about the Sphere, and most importantly, discover how he survived the Border.

Rudo and Griss take a backstep and leave the fight to Zanka, who does well against two Raiders. He demonstrates the power of his Vital Instrument and discovers his opponent's weaknesses. Yet, the moment he defeats the two, another Raider ambushes him from behind. The episode ends with the appearance of the mysterious Raider, who was looking for Rudo earlier.

What to expect in Gachiakuta episode 6? (speculative)

Zanka and Jabber (Image via Bones Film)

Gachiakuta episode 6 will continue the adaptation from chapter 14 of Kei Urana's manga series. As such, the episode will showcase Rudo and Griss confronting Jabber, the Raider with the braids.

The episode will likely show Rudo discovering the truth about his Vital Instrument's actual powers. Furthermore, the episode may showcase Jabber's abilities. Overall, the episode will revolve around plenty of action.

