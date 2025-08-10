Lord of Mysteries episode 9: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more

Lord of Mysteries episode 9 is set to air on Saturday, August 16, 2025, at 10 am Chinese Standard Time, as per the show's official platforms. The episode will be streaming on Tencent Video/WeTV, Crunchyroll, and other digital services, with multiple subtitles.The previous episode saw Klein Moretti devise a plan to create potent charms from the Eternal Blazing Sun's blood. Additionally, the episode explored Old Neil's tragedy, as he lost his dear friend to the brutal fate of a Beyonder. Given how the episode ended, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Lord of Mysteries episode 9.Lord of Mysteries episode 9 release date and time for major regionsKlein Moretti, as seen in the series (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)As per Tencent Video and the show's complete release schedule, Lord of Mysteries episode 9 will be released on August 16, 2025, at 10 am Chinese Standard Time.However, due to the varying time zones and the differences in the simulcast timings, many fans will be able to watch the episode an hour later on global streaming services.Lord of Mysteries episode 9 release date and time, as per the corresponding time zones, are as follows:Time ZonesDateTimePacific Standard TimeFriday, August 15, 20257 pmCentral Standard TimeFriday, August 15, 20259 pmEastern Standard TimeFriday, August 15, 202510 pmBrazil Standard TimeFriday, August 15, 202511 pmBritish Summer TimeSaturday, August 16, 20253 amCentral European TimeSaturday, August 16, 20254 amIndian Standard TimeSaturday, August 16, 20257:30 amPhilippine Standard TimeSaturday, August 16, 202510 amAustralian Central Standard TimeSaturday, August 16, 202511:30 amWhere to watch Lord of Mysteries episode 9?Megose, as seen in the series (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)Anime lovers can watch Lord of Mysteries episode 9 on Tencent Video or the WeTV platform across multiple Asian regions. Simultaneously, the episode will be available on Muse Asia.Following an hour of its release on Tencent Video, Lord of Mysteries episode 9 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll in North America, South America, Central America, North Africa, Europe, Southeast Asia, Oceania, and the Indian subcontinent.Lord of Mysteries episode 8 recapKlein Moretti in the episode (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)The episode followed Klein Moretti as he devised a plan to craft charms capable of granting him the strength to deal with the anonymous orchestrator. He felt the Eternal Blazing Sun’s blood could provide him with such strength. With that, Klein approached Mr. Azik Eggers and asked him for something the episode did not reveal.Afterward, the episode delved into another Tarot Card gathering, where Klein Moretti learned about the hidden organizations, such as the Secret Order, the Moses Ascetic Order, and others. It was revealed that the Moses Ascetic Order, which worshipped knowledge, eventually fell from grace.Following the Tarot Card gathering, Klein Moretti learned about an incident at the dock involving spirits. He suspected that Mr. Azik might have begun his work. Shortly after, he met Old Neil's friend, Mr. Havre, who explained that many dead spirits from the fourth epoch had caused chaos at the port.Klein and Leonard (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)According to the episode, the whole incident had been orchestrated by Klein Moretti and Azik, as the former wanted to use the Mutated Sun Emblem to create charms. Under normal circumstances, the Nighthawks are not permitted to use the Sealed Artifact unless wraiths and spirits are involved in the operation.With that, Klein briefly possessed the item and created the charms. Meanwhile, a Wild Beyonder emerged from the sea, prompting Leonard Mitchell, Klein, and others from the Nighthawks to fight against it. After much hassle, the Nighthawks eventually defeated the Wild Beyonder, whom Old Neil identified as none other than his friend, Havre.Old Neil, as seen in the episode (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)With a heavy heart, Old Neil put his friend to eternal sleep. Later, Klein Moretti delved into a thought and wondered about the future of the Beyonders. He realized that the Sun Charms would protect him from foes, but they would not stop him from becoming a Wild Beyonder.He realized that a Beyonder must be fully in control of themselves to ensure they do not transform into such grotesque beings. The episode ended with Klein Moretti realizing that he must become the Clown.What to expect in the Lord of Mysteries episode 9? According to the preview clip shared by the official staff, Lord of Mysteries episode 9 will introduce Crestet Cesimir, one of the important characters in the series.Additionally, the episode will center on Old Neil and show how he copes with the loss of his friend. Furthermore, it remains to be seen how Klein proceeds with his attempts to find the red smokestacks and the man behind the &quot;coincidences.&quot;