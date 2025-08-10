The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 7: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 7 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, August 17, 2025, at 12:30 am JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other Japanese networks. However, due to the simulcast differences, the same episode will be available on August 24, 2025, in selected Asian regions.

The previous episode saw Kaoruko Wagumi react to Subaru Hoshina's confession. Subaru realized the errors of her ways and discovered Kaoruko's true feelings for her and Rintaro. Moreover, the episode showcased a second interaction between Rintaro and Subaru. Considering how the episode ended, fans are eager to know what happens next in The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 7.

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 7 release date and time for every region

Kaoruko Wagumi in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

According to the series' official website and the complete release schedule, The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 7 will be released in Japan on August 17, 2025, at 12:30 am JST, which translates to Saturday in many regions.

The same episode will be released on August 24, 2025, in selected Asian regions. Furthermore, interested viewers must note that the series will be available in the USA and many other global regions on September 7, 2025.

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 7 release date and time, based on the corresponding time zones and the show's Japanese release schedule, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday, August 16, 2025 8:30 AM Central Standard Time Saturday, August 16, 2025 10:30 AM Eastern Standard Time Saturday, August 16, 2025 11:30 AM Brazil Standard Time Saturday, August 16, 2025 12:30 PM British Summer Time Saturday, August 16, 2025 4:30 PM Central European Time Saturday, August 16, 2025 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time Saturday, August 16, 2025 9 PM Philippine Standard Time Saturday, August 16, 2025 11:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, August 17, 2025 1 AM

Where to watch The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 7?

Subaru, as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 7 will air on Tokyo MX, BS11, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and later on MBS and AT-X channels in Japan. Likewise, the episode will be streamed on Netflix.

Unfortunately, no other streaming platforms aside from Netflix have acquired the rights to stream the series. Therefore, fans won't be able to watch the episode on Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime, or other digital platforms.

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 6 recap

Kaoruko, as seen in childhood (Image via CloverWorks)

Following a brief flashback from Kaoruko and Subaru's childhood, the episode focuses on Subaru's inner thoughts. She acknowledges how mentally tough and pretty Kaoruko is, and wants to become like her one day. Following this, she tells Kaoruko about her conversation with Rintaro.

Interestingly, Kaoruko doesn't appear mad at Subaru, but rather apologizes for not realizing how much she was hurting from inside. Kaoruko knows that Subaru acted out of concern for her. Meanwhile, Kaoruko's apology surprises Subaru, and her guilt begins to eat her from inside. Seeing her friend upset, Kaoruko proposes they return to the past for once.

With that, she invites Subaru to play with her at the park, just as they used to when they were kids. Kaoruko recalls her precious days with Subaru and mentions that she has always been a kind person, looking out for her. That's why she requests her not to think less of herself and deny the wholesome person she is.

Subaru, as seen in the episode (Image via CloverWorks)

Kaoruko also tells Subaru that she will always love her until she stops thinking less of herself. Subaru then hugs Kaoruko and asks her what she wants to do with Rintaro. Kaoruko replies that she wants to keep seeing him, as she loves him. Coming to terms with her actions, Subaru realizes that she wants to hold her head high and walk by Kaoruko's side.

Meanwhile, Kaoruko receives a text from Rintaro, who wants to talk to her. Rintaro feels he can fix the situation only by talking to Subaru a second time. Eventually, the meeting is fixed, and he meets Subaru the next day. Rintaro asks Subaru if he can continue seeing Kaoruko. He is aware of the fact that Subaru was only looking out for his friend, echoing the same feelings as Kaoruko.

Rintaro and Subaru (Image via CloverWorks)

As such, he asks Subaru what he must do to put her at ease, as he cannot ignore the people whom Kaoruko loves. The episode then delves into Subaru's inner monologue, where she understands that the person Kaoruko fell in love with is too kind for his own good. She also feels like an idiot for behaving the way she did. The episode ends with Subaru asking Rintaro if he would like to become her friend someday.

What to expect in The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 7?

Rintaro Tsumugi, as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 7 will likely continue the adaptation from the remainder of chapter 13 and onwards from Saka Mikami's rom-com manga. As such, the episode will show Rintaro Tsumugi meeting Kaoruko and Subaru.

Rintaro will likely ask them if he can explain the situation to his friends, who always support him at Chidori. He might want to soften things with Saku, whom he has slightly hurt with his comments earlier.

