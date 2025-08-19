Lord of Mysteries episode 10: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more

Lord of Mysteries episode 10 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, August 23, 2025, at 10 am Chinese Standard Time, as per the donghua's official platforms. The episode will be available on Tencent Video, Crunchyroll, WeTV, and other digital services, with multiple subtitles.In the previous episode, Klein Moretti was interrogated by Crestet Cesimir, one of the high-ranking deacons from the Holy Cathedral, regarding his unexpected growth as a Beyonder.Cesimir concluded that Klein's heart was free of malice and let him advance to the Clown stage. Later, the Nighthawks witnessed the tragic outcome of Old Neil. Given how the episode ended, fans are awaiting the release of the Lord of Mysteries episode 10.Lord of Mysteries episode 10 release date and time for every regionKlein Moretti, as seen in the donghua (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)As per the show's official platforms, Lord of Mysteries episode 10 will be released on August 23, 2025, at 10 am Chinese Standard Time. However, because of the time zone differences, many fans can stream the episode an hour later on global streaming services.Lord of Mysteries episode 10 release date and time, as per the corresponding time zones, are given below:Time ZonesDateTimePacific Standard TimeFriday, August 22, 20257 PMCentral Standard TimeFriday, August 22, 20259 PMEastern Standard TimeFriday, August 22, 202510 PMBrazil Standard TimeFriday, August 22, 202511 PMBritish Summer TimeSaturday, August 23, 20253 AMCentral European TimeSaturday, August 23, 20254 AMIndian Standard TimeSaturday, August 23, 20257:30 AMPhilippine Standard TimeSaturday, August 23, 202510 AMAustralian Central Standard TimeSaturday, August 23, 202511:30 AMWhere to watch Lord of Mysteries episode 10?The Nighthawks (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)Anime enthusiasts can watch Lord of Mysteries episode 10 on Tencent Video or the WeTV service in Asian regions. Furthermore, the episode will be available on Muse Asia.After an hour of its release on Tencent Video, Crunchyroll will stream Lord of Mysteries episode 10 in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, North Africa, Southeast Asia, India, and Oceania.Lord of Mysteries episode 9 recapKlein and Daly Simone (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)The episode commences with Klein Moretti writing a letter to Dunn Smith and others at the Nighthawks, describing the Acting Method and how it can prevent a Beyonder from losing control. At this moment, Daly Simone appears in a spirit body and asks Klein about his unusual growth.She suspects it's either because Klein has learned about the Acting Method, or he is an evil heretic. At any rate, she tells him that a representative from the Holy Cathedral will soon meet him. The next day at the office, Old Neil and others are incredulous about Klein's growth.It's highly uncommon for a Beyonder to advance to the next Sequence in only two months. At this moment, an uninvited guest enters the office to meet Klein. According to the episode, it's Crestet Cesimir, a Sequence 5 Beyonder of the Sleepless Pathway.Crestet Cesimir (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)Crestet Cesimir interrogates Klein Moretti and discovers that he has no malice in his heart, mind, or body. As such, he allows him to advance to the next Sequence, i.e., the Clown. Klein Moretti drinks the Clown potion and gains new abilities, such as precognition and better agility.Meanwhile, Old Neil suggests they all go to a party. On the date of the party, Klein and others visit Old Neil's house to pick him up. However, the Mystery Pryer doesn't open the door and urges them to go without him. Eventually, the Nighthawks' Captain, Dunn Smith, convinces him to open the door.As soon as Dunn Smith and others enter the house, they see flesh-like tendons encompassing the interiors. Upon closer investigation, they realize that Old Neil has become a Wild Beyonder. According to the episode, Old Neil wants to resurrect his dead wife, Celeste.Old Neil, as seen in the episode (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)For that, he wants to restore his wife's soul from the Spirit World and place it into an immortal vessel. Old Neil notes that the Hidden Sage whispered the details to him. The Mystery Pryer further urges Dunn Smith and others to let him go, as he will quietly shift to a forest.However, Dunn Smith knows the fate of the Wild Beyonders. As such, he relieves Old Neil of his misery and shoots him. The episode ends on an emotional note, with Klein Moretti, Dunn Smith, Leonard Mitchell, and others heartbroken by Old Neil's fate.What to expect in Lord of Mysteries episode 10?According to the preview clip shared by the official website, Lord of Mysteries episode 10 will focus on Klein Moretti inching closer to unraveling the secrets behind the coincidences.More clues have begun to emerge, as Klein Moretti wonders about the true mastermind's identity. The episode will likely stun fans with visual grandeur and compelling storytelling.