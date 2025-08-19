To Be Hero X episode 21 release date and time, where to watch, and more

To Be Hero X episode 21 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, August 24, 2025, at 9:30 am JST on Fuji Television and other channels in Japan, as per the anime's official site. The episode will be streamed simultaneously on Bilibili Global and Crunchyroll for viewers in global regions.The previous episode revealed shocking facts about Mr. Rock's true intentions and an evil alliance between Mickey and Mr. Shand. The episode uncovered the tainted image of the Hero Society, especially the agencies. The agencies were willing to sacrifice innocent lives for glory. Considering how the episode ended, fans can't wait to see what happens next in To Be Hero X episode 21.To Be Hero X episode 21 release date and timeX, as seen in the series (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)According to the anime's official site and the complete release schedule, To Be Hero X episode 21 will be aired on August 24, 2025, at 9:30 am JST. However, because of the time zone differences, many fans can watch the episode on Saturday, August 23, 2025.To Be Hero X episode 21 release date and time, as per the corresponding time zones, are mentioned below:Time ZonesDateTimePacific Standard TimeSaturday, August 23, 20255:30 PMCentral Standard TimeSaturday, August 23, 20257:30 PMEastern Standard TimeSaturday, August 23, 20258:30 PMBrazil Standard TimeSaturday, August 23, 20259:30 PMBritish Summer TimeSunday, August 24, 20251:30 AMCentral European TimeSunday, August 24, 20252:30 AMIndian Standard TimeSunday, August 24, 20256:00 AMPhilippine Standard TimeSunday, August 24, 20258:30 AMAustralian Central Standard TimeSunday, August 24, 202510 AMWhere to watch To Be Hero X episode 21?Mr. Shand in the series (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)Interested viewers in Japan can watch To Be Hero X episode 21 on Fuji Television and other local networks. Furthermore, the episode will be streamed on d Anime Store, U-NEXT, and other digital services.Additionally, viewers from North America, Central America, South America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Oceania, and the Indian subcontinent can watch To Be Hero X episode 21 on Crunchyroll. It will also be available on Bilibili Global in select regions.To Be Hero X episode 20 recapNice, as seen in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)The episode begins with Mr. Shand telling Nice that Miss. J will be handling his affairs from the next day. He explains that Nice's hero stint is nearly over, and he doesn't like to dwell on things past their expiry. However, Nice argues that his popularity is still rising. At this moment, Mr. Shand reminds him that his &quot;Perfect&quot; persona was something he created with Fear.However, the Commission has already found a new lead on a Fear-suppression material, with which Fear and Trust values will be eliminated. Nice mentions that he knows exactly what he must do. After this, the narrative shifts to the ruins site, where Loli tries to protect Professor Luo and Nuonuo from Nice.Meanwhile, Nuonuo wonders why a hero is attacking them. While Loli keeps Nice busy, Professor Luo and Nuonuo head to another site and see the corpses of the other investigation team members. Nuonuo shrieks in despair as a masked figure kills Da Xiaong in front of her eyes.The masked figure (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)Later, the episode delves into a flashback and depicts a scene between Mickey and Mr. Shand. Mickey informs Mr. Shand about the Fear-suppression research and how it can affect his years of hard work. Furthermore, he tells him about a plan, using which he can diminish MG's reputation. In other words, it's hitting two birds with one stone.During their conversation, Mickey also reveals Mr. Rock's intentions. According to the episode, Mr. Rock from the MG wants to resurrect Zero, the first hero who touched godhood. Everything was going well until he accidentally killed a hero one day.His worshippers developed fear, which eventually tainted him and turned him into the God of Death. Other heroes banded together to defeat Zero, but they couldn't suppress Fear.Following this, the narrative switches the focus to Loli, who continues to fight against Nice. Although Nice is higher in terms of the Commission rankings, Loli still manages to keep up with him. However, the moment she witnesses Professor Luo's death, she suffers from an emotional breakdown.Loli, as seen in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)Loli goes berserk and ends up killing many of the masked figures created by Mr. Shand. On the other side, E-Soul defeats Ghostblade and goes after Little Johnny and Big Johnny. Seeing Little Johnny in peril, Big Johnny transforms into a beast. At this moment, Queen arrives with Lucky Cyan and pacifies the situation.She stops time using her ability and calms down an agitated Big Johnny. Afterward, the episode shows the aftermath of the ruins incident. Loli suffers from a massive tragedy, having lost her father. Even her friend, Nuonuo, is in the hospital, presumably in a coma.Ghostblade vs. E-Soul (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)Ghostblade withdraws from the MG agency, and his current whereabouts are unknown. Nice regains popularity, as an advertising board shows him fighting against the masked figures. Meanwhile, the Commission cancels the 20th Hero Ranking Tournament.As such, X becomes the first hero to retain the title for three years in a row. The episode ends with Mr. Rock summoning Dragon Boy and telling him that his time to shine has finally come.What to expect in To Be Hero X episode 21?According to the preview video shared by the official staff, To Be Hero X episode 21 will officially begin the Dragon Boy Arc. It will also likely unveil interesting facts about Nice and Mr. Shand's relationship.Moreover, the episode will mark the proper debut of X, who is the face of the series. In addition, it will feature a battle between Dragon Boy and Smile.