Witch Watch episode 21: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Ribhu Ghosh
Modified Aug 18, 2025 03:30 GMT
Witch Watch episode 21 release date and time (Image via Bibury Animation Studio)
Witch Watch episode 21 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, August 24, 2025, at 5:30 pm JST, according to the anime's official website. The previous episode started with Keigo feeling disheartened as he felt weaker than the others and couldn't protect Nico.

Furthermore, the episode mainly focused on Nemu and Keigo, with several interactions between them, which also revealed instances from their past. The episode ended with Nemu falling in love with Keigo.

Witch Watch episode 21: Release date, time, and countdown

Still from the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studio)
As mentioned earlier, the Witch Watch episode 21 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, August 24, 2025, at 5:30 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST). While the episode will be released on the same date for global audiences, the timing will vary due to the difference in time zones:

Time ZoneTimeDate
Japanese Standard Time5:30 pmSunday, August 24, 2025
Eastern Daylight Time4:30 amSunday, August 24, 2025
Pacific Daylight Time1:30 amSunday, August 24, 2025
British Summer Time9:30 amSunday, August 24, 2025
Central European Summer Time10:30 amSunday, August 24, 2025
Australian Central Standard Time6:00 pmSunday, August 24, 2025
Indian Standard Time2:00 pmSunday, August 24, 2025
Philippine Standard Time4:30 pmSunday, August 24, 2025
Brasilia Time5:30 amSunday, August 24, 2025
Where to watch Witch Watch episode 21?

The upcoming episode will be broadcast on several Japanese television networks, such as MBS and TBS, for the Japanese fans on Sunday. Furthermore, fans from Japan can also stream the episode on online streaming services like TVer, MBS video ism, Nico Nico, and ABEMA.

For global fans, Crunchyroll, as per their spring 2025 anime streaming schedule and lineup, and Netflix will stream the upcoming episode. Additionally, Hulu will also stream the episode to the pay-to-use viewers exclusively in the United States.

Witch Watch episode 20: A brief recap of the events so far

A still from the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studio)
The previous episode started with Morihito, Kanshi, and Miharu fighting off a few thugs who wanted to hunt Nico after learning she was a witch. However, Keigo got completely depressed as he couldn't do anything, despite being Nico's bodyguard. In the evening, after receiving a flying magic ring from Nico, Keigo started practicing with it.

The next day, while Keigo was practicing in the park, Nemu appeared. While Nemu was about to reveal her transfiguration secret to Keigo, she remembered her mother's words and withheld the information. Meanwhile, Nemu lost control of her float magic and went flying.

While Keigo was still not good at it, he used the magic ring's powers to skate through the traffic to the same Nemu, who was unconsciously flying at that point. Keigo finally caught up to Nemu and saved her, making Nemu fall in love with him immediately. The next day, Nemu came to the Otogi house in her cat form and sat on Keigo's lap as he petted her.

What to expect from Witch Watch episode 21? (Speculative)

As per the preview, the upcoming Witch Watch episode 21 will likely reveal Keigo being able to use magic powers now. Furthermore, according to the title, someone named Jekyll will be visiting the Otogi house, specifically Miharu.

Ribhu Ghosh

