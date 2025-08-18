Gachiakuta episode 7: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more

Gachiakuta episode 7 is set to be released on Sunday, August 24, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on CBC, TBS, and other Japanese networks, as per the anime's official website. The episode will also be available on Crunchyroll and other digital platforms with multiple subtitles.
The previous episode focused on Rudo's battle against Jabber, the mysterious Raider who was looking for him. Jabber showcased the powers of his Vital Instrument against Rudo, who transformed Griss's amulet into a Vital Instrument. Considering how the episode ended, fans are excited for the release of Gachiakuta episode 7.
Gachiakuta episode 7 release date and time for every region
According to the anime's official website and the complete release schedule, Gachiakuta episode 7 will be released on Sunday, August 24, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The episode will be available 30 minutes later on global streaming services.
Gachiakuta episode 7 release date and time, as per the corresponding time zones, are mentioned below:
Where to watch Gachiakuta episode 7?
Gachiakuta episode 7 will be broadcast in Japan on CBC, TBS, and affiliated channels during the Agaru Anime programming slot. It will also air on BS Nippon and AT-X channels. Additionally, viewers in Japan can watch the episode on Netflix Japan, d Anime Store, and other digital services.
Crunchyroll will stream Gachiakuta episode 7 in North America, South America, Central America, Europe, Africa, CIS (excluding Belarus and Russia), the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and India. The episode will also be available on Ani-One Asia in selected Asian regions.
Gachiakuta episode 6 recap
The episode opens with Rudo, Griss, and others searching for an escape route. They eventually discover an exit point. Griss sends a few Supporters outside to report the incident, while he returns with Rudo and Follow to look for Zanka. At this moment, the mysterious raider reappears.
The Raider, whose name is Jabber Wongar, provokes Rudo and others with his eccentric personality. He reveals that he hasn't killed Zanka, but only poisoned him. A fight breaks out as Jabber activates his claws. He pierces Griss's chest with his claws, sending Rudo into despair.
Rudo sees an image of Regto in Griss and recalls a childhood memory. In this memory, he finds someone dropping a doll into the trash. Rudo picks up the doll and begins to sob, wondering why someone would throw the object when it still could be fixed. Regto then realizes how much Rudo values objects.
With this thought, Rudo picks up Griss's amulet and turns it into a Vital Instrument. Jabber realizes that Rudo's actual powers are to imbue objects with value. The amulet allows Rudo to dodge Jabber's every attack. The amulet detects Jabber's hostile actions and makes Rudo evade them.
As such, Jabber decides to try something different. He pierces himself with his Vital Instrument, imbued with neurotoxins. Jabber intends to go after Rudo without hostile intent so that the amulet won't detect him. The episode ends with Jabber entering a dazed state to fight against Rudo.
What to expect in Gachiakuta episode 7? (speculative)
Gachiakuta episode 7 will continue the adaptation from chapter 18 of Kei Urana's dark fantasy manga series. The episode will focus on the remainder of the battle between Jabber and Rudo.
Jabber has finally discovered Rudo's trick and has taken the necessary steps to negate its effect. It remains to be seen how he can maneuver his body without the hostile intent. The episode may also show Zanka.
