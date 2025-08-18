Gachiakuta episode 7: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more

Gachiakuta episode 7 is set to be released on Sunday, August 24, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on CBC, TBS, and other Japanese networks, as per the anime's official website. The episode will also be available on Crunchyroll and other digital platforms with multiple subtitles.

Ad

The previous episode focused on Rudo's battle against Jabber, the mysterious Raider who was looking for him. Jabber showcased the powers of his Vital Instrument against Rudo, who transformed Griss's amulet into a Vital Instrument. Considering how the episode ended, fans are excited for the release of Gachiakuta episode 7.

Gachiakuta episode 7 release date and time for every region

Rudo, as seen in the anime (Image via Bones Film)

According to the anime's official website and the complete release schedule, Gachiakuta episode 7 will be released on Sunday, August 24, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The episode will be available 30 minutes later on global streaming services.

Ad

Trending

Gachiakuta episode 7 release date and time, as per the corresponding time zones, are mentioned below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Sunday, August 24, 2025 8 AM Central Standard Time Sunday, August 24, 2025 10 AM Eastern Standard Time Sunday, August 24, 2025 11 AM Brazil Standard Time Sunday, August 24, 2025 12 PM British Summer Time Sunday, August 24, 2025 4 PM Central European Time Sunday, August 24, 2025 5 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, August 24, 2025 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, August 24, 2025 11 PM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, August 25, 2025 12 AM

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Gachiakuta episode 7?

Jabber, as seen in the anime (Image via Bones Film)

Gachiakuta episode 7 will be broadcast in Japan on CBC, TBS, and affiliated channels during the Agaru Anime programming slot. It will also air on BS Nippon and AT-X channels. Additionally, viewers in Japan can watch the episode on Netflix Japan, d Anime Store, and other digital services.

Ad

Crunchyroll will stream Gachiakuta episode 7 in North America, South America, Central America, Europe, Africa, CIS (excluding Belarus and Russia), the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and India. The episode will also be available on Ani-One Asia in selected Asian regions.

Gachiakuta episode 6 recap

Rudo and the Supporters (Image via Bones Film)

The episode opens with Rudo, Griss, and others searching for an escape route. They eventually discover an exit point. Griss sends a few Supporters outside to report the incident, while he returns with Rudo and Follow to look for Zanka. At this moment, the mysterious raider reappears.

Ad

The Raider, whose name is Jabber Wongar, provokes Rudo and others with his eccentric personality. He reveals that he hasn't killed Zanka, but only poisoned him. A fight breaks out as Jabber activates his claws. He pierces Griss's chest with his claws, sending Rudo into despair.

Regto, as seen in episode (Image via Bones Film)

Rudo sees an image of Regto in Griss and recalls a childhood memory. In this memory, he finds someone dropping a doll into the trash. Rudo picks up the doll and begins to sob, wondering why someone would throw the object when it still could be fixed. Regto then realizes how much Rudo values objects.

Ad

With this thought, Rudo picks up Griss's amulet and turns it into a Vital Instrument. Jabber realizes that Rudo's actual powers are to imbue objects with value. The amulet allows Rudo to dodge Jabber's every attack. The amulet detects Jabber's hostile actions and makes Rudo evade them.

Rudo uses Griss's treasure (Image via Bones Film)

As such, Jabber decides to try something different. He pierces himself with his Vital Instrument, imbued with neurotoxins. Jabber intends to go after Rudo without hostile intent so that the amulet won't detect him. The episode ends with Jabber entering a dazed state to fight against Rudo.

Ad

What to expect in Gachiakuta episode 7? (speculative)

Jabber and his Vital Instrument (Image via Bones Film)

Gachiakuta episode 7 will continue the adaptation from chapter 18 of Kei Urana's dark fantasy manga series. The episode will focus on the remainder of the battle between Jabber and Rudo.

Ad

Jabber has finally discovered Rudo's trick and has taken the necessary steps to negate its effect. It remains to be seen how he can maneuver his body without the hostile intent. The episode may also show Zanka.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More