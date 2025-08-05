On Tuesday, August 5, 2025, the official site and the X account for the anime revealed the preview synopsis and images for Gachiakuta episode 5. Titled Troll, the episode is set to be released on Sunday, August 10, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on CBC, TBS, and other affiliated Japanese channels. The episode will be available globally at 8 am PT. In the previous episode, Rudo joined Riyo and other Cleaners on a mission as a cleaner's Apprentice. Although he only intended to be an observer of how the Cleaners go about their business, Rudo was entangled in a fight against the Trash Beasts. During the battle, Rudo forgot how to use his powers. The episode also showcased Riyo's Vital Instrument, the Ripper. Furthermore, the episode teased a major conspiracy about the Trash Beasts, which were fused with Vital Instruments. Lastly, the episode teased the appearance of a major threat to Rudo. Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Gachiakuta episode 5. Gachiakuta episode 5 preview hints at Rudo accompanying the Cleaners on a new mission involving another SphereiteAccording to the preview synopsis, Gachiakuta episode 5 will continue the events from the previous episode and explore Rudo's emotional turmoil. As fans would know, Rudo was unable to utilize his Vital Instrument during his previous battle. He felt he no longer knew how to use his powers. Somehow, that thought crippled his mindset and pushed him to the edge. With that, Rudo started to lose confidence, not only as a Giver but also as a person who desperately wanted revenge against the ones who wronged him. As such, he doesn't show any positive emotions, even when his new comrades hold a mini celebration to welcome him to the organization. Rudo, as seen in the preview (Image via Bones Film)Yet, as evident from the Gachiakuta episode 5 preview, Rudo will try to fight back his emotions and find a way to be of use to the Cleaners. As per the preview synopsis, the Cleaners receive a new request to recover a &quot;living person who has fallen from heaven.&quot; Although Rudo hesitates, fearing he might hinder the Cleaners' efforts again, he still decides to accompany them on the mission to find a way back to the Sphere. Undoubtedly, it's a rather odd request, and it could be a major trap for the Cleaners, especially for Rudo. As fans would know, someone is looking for Rudo. The mysterious person looking for Rudo (Image via Bones Film)They could very well be the person behind the request. Furthermore, the Gachiakuta episode 5 preview images reveal new characters, including the mysterious person from the previous installment. As such, the episode will reveal more facts about the said person and their intentions with Rudo. The episode will also show Zanka in action against new enemies. As evident from the Gachakuta episode 5 preview synopsis and images, the episode will likely cover chapters 11-13 from Kei Urana's original dark fantasy manga. It remains to be seen if the episode makes adjustments and shuffles the events from the original narrative. Also read: Gachiakuta episode 4: Riyo's Vital Instrument is revealed, as a new threat for Rudo lurks in the shadowsGachiakuta anime complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arriveThe Villainess Is Adored by the Prince of the Neighbor Kingdom anime confirms January 2026 release and more with visual