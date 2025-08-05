  • home icon
  Gachiakuta episode 5 preview teases Rudo's new mission

Gachiakuta episode 5 preview teases Rudo's new mission

By Apratim Chakraborty
Modified Aug 05, 2025 08:30 GMT
Gachiakuta episode 5 preview teases Rudo
Gachiakuta episode 5 preview teases Rudo's new mission (Image via Bones Film)

On Tuesday, August 5, 2025, the official site and the X account for the anime revealed the preview synopsis and images for Gachiakuta episode 5. Titled Troll, the episode is set to be released on Sunday, August 10, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on CBC, TBS, and other affiliated Japanese channels. The episode will be available globally at 8 am PT.

In the previous episode, Rudo joined Riyo and other Cleaners on a mission as a cleaner's Apprentice. Although he only intended to be an observer of how the Cleaners go about their business, Rudo was entangled in a fight against the Trash Beasts. During the battle, Rudo forgot how to use his powers.

The episode also showcased Riyo's Vital Instrument, the Ripper. Furthermore, the episode teased a major conspiracy about the Trash Beasts, which were fused with Vital Instruments. Lastly, the episode teased the appearance of a major threat to Rudo.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Gachiakuta episode 5.

Gachiakuta episode 5 preview hints at Rudo accompanying the Cleaners on a new mission involving another Sphereite

According to the preview synopsis, Gachiakuta episode 5 will continue the events from the previous episode and explore Rudo's emotional turmoil. As fans would know, Rudo was unable to utilize his Vital Instrument during his previous battle. He felt he no longer knew how to use his powers. Somehow, that thought crippled his mindset and pushed him to the edge.

With that, Rudo started to lose confidence, not only as a Giver but also as a person who desperately wanted revenge against the ones who wronged him. As such, he doesn't show any positive emotions, even when his new comrades hold a mini celebration to welcome him to the organization.

Rudo, as seen in the preview (Image via Bones Film)
Rudo, as seen in the preview (Image via Bones Film)

Yet, as evident from the Gachiakuta episode 5 preview, Rudo will try to fight back his emotions and find a way to be of use to the Cleaners. As per the preview synopsis, the Cleaners receive a new request to recover a "living person who has fallen from heaven."

Although Rudo hesitates, fearing he might hinder the Cleaners' efforts again, he still decides to accompany them on the mission to find a way back to the Sphere. Undoubtedly, it's a rather odd request, and it could be a major trap for the Cleaners, especially for Rudo. As fans would know, someone is looking for Rudo.

The mysterious person looking for Rudo (Image via Bones Film)
The mysterious person looking for Rudo (Image via Bones Film)

They could very well be the person behind the request. Furthermore, the Gachiakuta episode 5 preview images reveal new characters, including the mysterious person from the previous installment. As such, the episode will reveal more facts about the said person and their intentions with Rudo. The episode will also show Zanka in action against new enemies.

As evident from the Gachakuta episode 5 preview synopsis and images, the episode will likely cover chapters 11-13 from Kei Urana's original dark fantasy manga. It remains to be seen if the episode makes adjustments and shuffles the events from the original narrative.

Apratim Chakraborty

Apratim Chakraborty

Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.

Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.

Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.

When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting.

