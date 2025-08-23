Lord of Mysteries episode 10: A new member of the Tarot Club is introduced, as Klein Moretti gets closer to unraveling the mystery

Lord of Mysteries episode 10, titled Clue, was released on Saturday, August 23, 2025. The episode followed Klein Moretti as he probed deeper into the mystery regarding the mastermind's identity and whereabouts. He uncovered hidden mysteries and realized haunting connections to Lanevus and another person.

Ad

Additionally, Lord of Mysteries episode 10 introduced a new member of the Tarot Club gathering, who belonged to the Forsaken Land of the Gods. As such, the new installment was visually stunning as well as embedded with rich lore.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Lord of Mysteries episode 10.

Lord of Mysteries episode 10: Klein Moretti gets a new teacher

Klein reads Mr. Azik's letter (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

Picking up from the previous installment, Lord of Mysteries episode 10 opens with Klein Moretti and others grieving the loss of Old Neil, who lost control of his Beyonder abilities. Klein remembers the fond memories he shared with his mentor and sheds some tears.

Ad

Trending

Afterward, he reads a letter he received from Mr. Azik, who has gone out of Tingen to Backlund. In his letter, Azik explains that the mausoleum that Klein mentioned last time seems familiar to him. However, he hasn't been able to recall more. As such, he plans to visit some other places, hoping the action may help him recover more memories.

Additionally, Mr. Azik feels that the mastermind may let his guard down during his absence from Tingen. Then, while reading the letter, a mysterious object falls out of it. Klein inspects the object and wonders about its function. At this moment, in Lord of Mysteries episode 10, Dunn Smith arrives at the scene and informs Klein about the archbishop, Ince Zangwill, who is at large.

Ad

Ince Zangwill's poster (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

According to the Lord of Mysteries episode 10, the Holy Cathedral's orders are to report back immediately if he is discovered. Dunn Smith warns Klein not to fight Ince, as the chances of him being killed are certain. The Nighthawks Captain also informs Klein that Ince has fled with the Grade 0-08 Sealed Artifact.

Ad

When Klein asks him about it, Dunn Smith replies that one shouldn't be inquiring about the Sealed Artifact's powers. While not much is known about the said artifact's powers, it is a quill that writes with no ink. Furthermore, Dunn Smith reveals that the Sealed Artifacts are the items that Wild Beyonders leave behind.

They are imbued with terrifying powers that cannot be controlled by normal means. Following this, in the Lord of Mysteries episode 10, Dunn Smith gives a pack of Tarot Cards to Klein, which he intends to use as weapons. The Nighthawks Captain further states that he has appointed a spirit teacher for Klein's progress.

Ad

Daly Simone and Klein (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

After returning to his home, Klein has a light-hearted moment with his siblings, Melissa and Benson. At night, he recites a chant written by Azik in the letter and summons a gigantic skeleton figure. Shortly after, another mysterious entity appears in Klein's room, and it's none other than Daly Simone, who has been appointed as his teacher.

Ad

According to the Lord of Mysteries episode 10, Daly Simone has advanced to Sequence 6, though she still likes to be called a Spirit Medium. Moments later, Dunn Smith uses his Nightmare powers and reaches out to Klein for an urgent mission.

Lord of Mysteries episode 10: The clue to the Doomsday and a new Tarot Club member

Hood Eugen, as seen in the episode (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

The narrative for Lord of Mysteries episode 10 shifts the focus to Tingen's Greenhill Mental Asylum, where Hood Eugen, a Sequence 7 Psychiatrist, has suddenly gone insane and accidentally exposed his Beyonder abilities. Unfortunately, Dunn Smith cannot interrogate him with his Nightmare powers, as his dreams are a chaotic mess.

Ad

As such, he asks Klein to probe into Hood's mind using Spirit Communication. After performing the task, Klein Moretti witnesses an altar and an image of the True Creator. Additionally, he discovers a definite connection between Hood Eugen and Lanevus. Once he returns from Hood's mind world, the latter turns into a Wild Beyonder.

After killing Hood Eugen, Dunn Smith suspects that Hood must be connected to the Aurora Order, especially as a Psychological Alchemist. Then, Klein reminds his Captain of the letter addressed to Mr. Z of the Aurora Order regarding the Doomsday of Tingen. He thinks the entire situation must be connected to whatever Lanevus is planning.

Ad

Madam Sharon, as seen in the episode (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

As such, the Nighthawks begin a thorough investigation to hunt down Lanevus. Lord of Mysteries episode 10 shows several leaflets being distributed, seeking Lavenus's whereabouts. Eventually, Klein and others find a definite connection between Lanevus and the Mayoral Candidate, John Maynard.

Ad

However, they discover that John Maynard passed away recently. According to the reports, it's not a work of a Beyonder, but rather a natural cause. Moreover, Madam Sharon was the last person to see Maynard alive. Meanwhile, Klein still thinks that a Beyonder must be responsible for the death, since everything is too coincidental.

With that, Klein Moretti performs divination at the Gray Fog. He wants to know the answers to several questions, such as whether or not a Beyonder was involved in Maynard's death, or if Madam Sharon is a Beyonder herself. However, he senses an interference, as he finds no answer.

Ad

Klein uses the Divination (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

With that, Klein wonders if Madam Sharon is connected to the mastermind behind everything. Following this, Lord of Mysteries episode 10 switches the focus to a mysterious person at the City of Silver, praying before an altar. Klein, who is conducting a Tarot Gathering with Audrey and Alger, sees a red gem afar, symbolizing the person.

Ad

During the Tarot Club gathering in Lord of Mysteries episode 10, Audrey Hall reveals that the High Exam has been approved by the king and will be implemented starting next year. Meanwhile, the Alger notes that the Aurora Order has been searching for the Holy Residence of the True Creator.

He wonders whether it's the Forsaken Land of the Gods spoken of in the legend. Then, Klein Moretti suddenly recalls the emperor seeking the Forsaken Land of the Gods. He tells Alger that he doesn't need to know about it now. Shortly after, Alger asks Audrey if she can find the Vice Admiral Hurricane, Qilangos's whereabouts.

Ad

Derrick Berg, as seen in Lord of Mysteries episode 10 (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

According to the Lord of Mysteries episode 10, Qilangos is one of the seven pirate admirals. Meanwhile, Klein realizes that the red gem is still visible. Upon closer inspection, he discovers that the person isn't from Tingen or Backlund, but from a faraway zone.

Ad

From the person's dialect, he realizes it's not the usual Hermes language, but Jotun, an ancient tongue that is thousands of years old. He closely listens to the man's prayer and discovers that the person belongs to the Forsaken Land of the Gods.

With that, Klein summons the man to the gathering. Lord of Mysteries episode 10 ends with the man, introduced as Derrick Berg, joining the Tarot Card gathering as The Sun.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More