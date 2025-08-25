  • home icon
  Dandadan chapter 208: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Dandadan chapter 208: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

By Dishani Dutta
Modified Aug 25, 2025 21:30 GMT
Dandadan chapter 208 release date, time, and more (Image via Science SARU)
Dandadan chapter 208 release date, time, and more (Image via Science SARU)

According to the official MANGA Plus website, Dandadan chapter 208 will be released on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at 12 AM JST, after a week’s break. Chapter 207, released in Japan on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, sees Vamola and Momo stealthily taking down the Phantom Thieves and the self-proclaimed Great Reptilian Space Ninja chameleon alien. But the alien merges with the castle and prepares for round 2, set to prove itself as the "superior ninja."

Momo prioritizes the severely injured Seiko and asks Jiji to take her to the hospital over the curse-breaking ritual. Thus, Jiji leaves with Seiko for the hospital while Momo and Vamola prepare for a rematch with the castle-fused alien. With that, the upcoming chapter is poised to center on Momo and Vamola’s face-off with the chameleon ninja alien.

Dandadan chapter 208 release date, time, and countdown

The stakes rise for Momo and the other curse afflicted (Image via Science SARU)
The stakes rise for Momo and the other curse afflicted (Image via Science SARU)

As stated before, Dandadan chapter 208 is scheduled for release on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at 12 AM JST. Due to timezone differences, most international readers can catch the chapter earlier, on Monday, September 8, 2025, at varying times.

The release timings for Dandadan chapter 208 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time zonesDateTime
Pacific Standard TimeMonday, September 88:00 AM
Eastern Standard TimeMonday, September 811:00 AM
British Summer TimeMonday, September 84:00 PM
Central European Summer TimeMonday, September 85:00 PM
Indian Standard TimeMonday, September 88:30 PM
Philippine Standard TimeMonday, September 811:00 PM
Australia Central Daylight TimeTuesday, September 91:30 AM
Where to read Dandadan chapter 208?

Dandadan chapter 208 will be released on various digital platforms, such as Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service, and Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ digital publication platform. The Viz Media and MANGA Plus websites provide free access to the chapter, but they only offer the first and the last three chapters for free.

To have full access to all chapters, readers can turn to the Shonen Jump+ site or the MANGA Plus app. Note that Shonen Jump+ only offers the original Japanese version of the manga, which can be accessed either through a point system or a subscription.

A brief recap of Dandadan chapter 207

Seiko in season 2 (Image via Science SARU)
Seiko in season 2 (Image via Science SARU)

Dandadan chapter 207, titled What Even Is a Ninja?, opens with Vamola, invisible inside her Kaiju suit, striking down the Phantom Thieves with Momo's assistance. The chameleon alien, who proudly calls itself the Great Reptilian Space Ninja, hides in confusion, baffled that its foes are somehow even better at concealing themselves. But its stealth is useless.

Momo can sense its aura, and with her guidance, Vamola strikes it down. Surprisingly, Vamola can now see Momo with her suit’s projection, though she doesn’t recognize her and mistakes her for a pixie. Vamola and Momo slip out of the castle and hurry to the taxi. They need to rush to the shrine as time is running out to perform the curse-breaking ritual.

They reunite with Jiji, but find Seiko severely roughed up. Her ribs are badly broken. Though Jiji uses his chi to ease her pain, her internal condition remains uncertain. Even in this state, Seiko asks them to prioritize the ritual. Just then, tremors shake the area. The chameleon alien returns, unwilling to let its pride be trampled by "wannabe ninjas" like Momo and Vamola.

With the castle itself as its host, it transforms into a massive, fortress-like form and readies for combat with countless Phantom Thieves, determined to prove itself the "ultimate ninja." Jiji and Vamola brace for the fight, but Momo chooses to prioritize Seiko's well-being. She asks Jiji to take Seiko to the hospital immediately.

Her granny’s life outweighs the curse for her, even if it means being forgotten by everyone. She blames herself for the situation and promises to talk with Seiko after all this is over, if she still remembers her. The chapter closes on a tense note as Momo and Vamola prepare to engage the castle-fused alien, while Jiji leaves with Seiko for the hospital.

What to expect in Dandadan chapter 208? (speculative)

Dandadan chapter 208 will focus on Momo and Vamola vs. the chameleon alien (Image via Science SARU)
Dandadan chapter 208 will focus on Momo and Vamola vs. the chameleon alien (Image via Science SARU)

With the stage set for Momo and Vamola’s fight round 2 with the chameleon alien and its army of Phantom Thieves, Dandadan chapter 208 is expected to focus on their rematch. The tension is at its peak since time is slipping away to complete the curse-lifting ritual. Momo braces herself for the possibility of living permanently as a "pixie," having already chosen to prioritize Seiko’s survival above her own fate.

Thus, the upcoming chapter may reveal whether the duo can overcome their foes and still make it to the shrine in time, or if Momo’s sacrifice will leave her trapped in this minuscule form forever. Dandadan chapter 208may also offer insight into the severity of Seiko’s injuries and whether she can pull through after her fatal encounter with the smoke yokai Enenra.

