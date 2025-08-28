I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 9 release date and time, where to watch, and more

As per the anime’s official sites, I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 9 is set to be released on Thursday, September 4, 2025, at 12 AM JST. Episode 8 sees the city overwhelmed by chimera and ghoul attacks. Flashbacks reveal Lloyd suspected the Pope’s involvement and had prepared in advance.In the present, Guitane sets his sights on eliminating Lloyd, while his companions face the Pope’s underlings, high-ranking chimeras. Grim also makes an appearance in a human form and joins the fray. With the fight escalating, the next episode will continue focusing on the ongoing battles between Lloyd’s forces and the Pope and his chimeras.I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 9 release date, time, and countdownLloyd faces Pope Guitane (Image via Tsumugi Akita Animation Lab)As stated before, I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 9, titled &quot;The Moon and the Pork Cutlet,&quot; is scheduled for release on Thursday, September 4, 2025, in Japan. Due to time zone differences, most international fans can watch the English-subbed episode earlier on Wednesday, September 3, at varying times.The release timings for I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 9 in different parts of the world are as follows:Time ZonesDateTimePacific Daylight TimeWednesday, September 38:00 AMCentral Daylight TimeWednesday, September 310:00 AMEastern Daylight TimeWednesday, September 311:00 AMGreenwich Mean TimeWednesday, September 33:00 PMCentral European Summer TimeWednesday, September 35:00 AMIndian Standard TimeWednesday, September 38:30 PMPhilippines Standard TimeWednesday, September 311:00 PMAustralian Central Standard TimeThursday, September 412:30 AMWhere to watch I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 9?I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 9 will air across several TV platforms in Japan, starting with TV TOKYO on Thursday, September 4, 2025, at 12 AM JST. Subsequent broadcasts are set for TV Osaka and TV Aichi later the same day, at 1:30 AM JST, followed by other TV networks that will air the episode at later dates.Japanese fans can also stream the next episode of this sequel on online platforms like d Anime Store, Netflix, ABEMA, Hulu, Prime Video, Bandai Channel, and U-NEXT, among others.For international viewers, Crunchyroll is streaming this Summer 2025 anime, offering worldwide accessibility.A brief recap of I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 8Tao as she fights Shakra (Image via Tsumugi Akita Animation Lab)I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 8, titled &quot;Invasion,&quot; begins with the Pope’s chimeras and ghouls running rampant in the city. The Bishops and Lloyd’s companions do their best to fend them off, while the story briefly shifts to a flashback from several days prior.It’s revealed that Lloyd had volunteered to perform at the Great Advent Festival, already suspecting the Pope to be the mastermind behind the chimera experiments. His reasoning was simple: only someone with immense time, influence, and wealth could operate such a lab, and the Pope fit the profile perfectly.Back in the present, Guitane becomes convinced that Lloyd is not just a prince but some god. He shatters Lloyd’s Luxa and sets his sights solely on eliminating him. He doesn’t care about killing the King or Jihreil anymore.Meanwhile, Grim takes Jihreil and rushes to finish subduing the chimeras in the city so he can return to support Lloyd. He worries that Lloyd’s tendency to see potential in everyone, including Guitane, could cause him to act recklessly.Lloyd in the flashbacks (Image via Tsumugi Akita Animation Lab)Elsewhere, Lloyd’s allies are each drawn into battle. Bishop Anastasia clashes with Sylpha, while high-ranking chimeras confront the others. Tao faces Shakra, a wraith-possessed chimera with a long-standing grudge against Tao’s dojo, Hyakkaken. Crow and Bishop Batts take on the SS-Rank dragon chimera, while Galilea and Talia confront a chimera claiming to be none other than Grimoire.Despite her human limitations, Tao defeats Shakra and his Rakkaken technique. She also grants him the acknowledgment he had yearned for in life and after, allowing him to pass on peacefully. Meanwhile, Galilea and Talia struggle to determine which Grim is real, knowing the one they’ve fought beside is far too &quot;lovely&quot; to be a vicious demon.Just as they’re lost in doubt, the real Grim arrives, this time in a human-like form. He effortlessly eradicates the impostor with overwhelming power and instructs them to exorcise it. Apparently, the wraith was only an ancient sorcery researcher and Grimoire’s fan. Grim also instructs Galilea to seal the city’s rifts that are summoning the chimeras and leaves.Galilea and Talia are left stunned, reeling at the sight of this unexpected, almost unrecognizable version of Grim, closing the episode with an exciting turn.What to expect in I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 9? (speculative)Grim appears in a human form (Image via Tsumugi Akita Animation Lab)With the battle against the Pope and his forces intensifying, I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 9 will likely shine a brighter light on Lloyd’s ongoing clash with Guitane. The next entry is also expected to provide updates on the others’ struggles as they continue their intense fights against the Pope’s subordinates.In addition, I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 9 is also anticipated to put the spotlight on Tao, further explore the histories of Hyakkaken and Rakkanen, their rivalry, and the possibility of Shakra passing down his technique to a girl from the rival dojo.Also read:Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 52: Suho openly challenges Tielle as Taeshik and Dongsuk become his shadowsDandadan chapter 208: Release date and time, what to expect, and moreTo Be Hero X episode 21 review: Li Haoling builds hype with X and Dragon Boy in the spotli