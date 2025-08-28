Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 53: Release date and time, where to read, and more

According to the webtoon’s official site, Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 53 is set to be released on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at 10 PM KST. Chapter 52, released on August 27, 2025, sees Suho face off against the Tielle-controlled Kang Taeshik. During the clash, Suho comes to realize that the Itarim Apostle, much like himself, is an existence that continues to grow stronger. Thus, he openly challenges Tielle to show his true face and fight directly.After defeating Taeshik, Suho awakens hero-grade shadow creation and gains a stealth ring, Kira, marking a breakthrough that brings him closer to his father’s strength. The chapter closes as he encounters Baek Yoonho, who recognizes Suho as Sung Il-hwan’s grandson. With this, the upcoming entry will likely spotlight Suho’s encounter with Yoonho and explore how Tielle reacts to Suho’s open challenge.Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 53 release date, time, and countdownSuho (Image via Daul/Jin/D&amp;C Media KAKAO)As previously mentioned, Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 53 will come out on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at 10 PM KST (and JST) in South Korea. Due to timezone differences, the chapter will become available for most international fans earlier on the same day.The release timings for Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 53 in different parts of the world are as follows:Time ZonesDateTimePacific TimeWednesday, September 36:00 AMCentral TimeWednesday, September 38:00 AMEastern TimeWednesday, September 39:00 AMGreenwich Mean TimeWednesday, September 31:00 PMCentral European TimeWednesday, September 33:00 PMIndian Standard TimeWednesday, September 36:30 PMPhilippines Standard TimeWednesday, September 39:00 PMAustralian Central TimeWednesday, September 311:30 PMWhere to read Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 53?Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 53 is set to first drop on its official website, the KAKAO PAGE, a popular South Korean digital platform for webtoons. However, chapters on here are only available in its original language, Korean.International readers can enjoy the English-translated version on Tapas, a global platform that brings the manhwa to fans around the world. Just note that there might be a slight delay between the Korean release and the English update.Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 52: A brief recapSuho, Taeshik, and Yoonho (Image via Daul/Jin/D&amp;C Media KAKAO)Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 52 opens with the Tielle-controlled Kang Taeshik cutting through Suho’s shadow soldiers with ease, his stealth skill rendering him nearly untouchable. Suho’s sharpened senses can track his footsteps and evade deadly blows, but countering proves difficult, leaving him on the defensive.Watching from afar, Tielle notes that Taeshik, strengthened with a Star Fragment, now rivals an upper A-Rank. The question is whether Suho can stand against him. At this point, Suho addresses the Itarim Apostle directly, revealing that he has stayed hidden to conceal his identity, but has also realized the Apostle has done the same and used stardust to manipulate people from the shadows.Suho deduces that, like himself, the Apostle must be an existence that steadily grows stronger. Thus, Suho declares he will hide no longer. He taunts the Apostle to reveal himself as well and fight him openly. Suho then uses his skill to locate Taeshik and strikes him down with a barrage of blows. The attack raises his level and even injures Tielle’s actual body, though the Apostle is thrilled by Suho’s challenge.Suho in Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 52 (Image via Daul/Jin/D&amp;C Media KAKAO)With Taeshik and Dongsuk defeated, Suho punishes them by turning them into his shadows. Unexpectedly, they manifest items of their own. Dongsuk makes a rare-grade armor, and Taeshik forms a hero-grade ring with stealth. Suho names it Kira. With his first hero-grade weapon, Suho unlocks a bunch of new skills. He also realizes this marks a breakthrough that quickens his path toward reaching his father’s levels.Just then, his remaining shadows are torn apart by an approaching Baek Yoonho, in his beast form. Suho explains he is a hunter saving lives, though currently wanted by the Association under false allegations. He urges Yoonho to prioritize protecting people first, proving his innocence can wait.Suho’s conviction reminds Yoonho of Sung Il-hwan’s words from his firefighter days. The chapter closes as Yoonho realizes Suho is Il-hwan’s grandson.What to expect in Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 53? Taeshik and Dongsuk as Suho's shadows (Image via Daul/Jin/D&amp;C Media KAKAO)With Baek Yoonho realizing Suho is his Captain's grandson, Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 53 lays the groundwork for Suho to potentially gain an S-Rank Hunter as an ally who could vouch for his innocence before the Hunter Association and other S-Rank hunters.At the same time, the upcoming chapter will likely focus on Tielle's response to Suho's open challenge, especially as the other S-Rank Hunters alongside Tielle are set to soon arrive on the scene. Readers can anticipate the tension and action to rise even higher in Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 53.