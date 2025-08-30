Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 7: Reno Ichikawa battles in No. 6’s suit while Iharu claims his moment

Premiered on Saturday, August 30, 2025, Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 7 explores both Reno and Iharu’s growth and struggles with their own limits. Once the top student who dreamed of standing among legends, Iharu now watches Reno and the others’ staggering progress, while he feels left behind. During his test against a Honju, Reno pushes himself to 51% synchronization in No. 6’s suit, but loses control over his mind and body under the strain. Consumed by his craving for strength, as Reno is about to fail his test, Iharu steps forward, pulls him back to his senses, refusing to see him fall. Together, they prepare for the finishing strike.Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 7: Reno’s test begins as he faces a Honju in No. 6’s suitReno in Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 7 (Image via Production I.G)Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 7, titled Wall, opens with a flashback to Iharu’s past. He was the top student in high school, confident he could one day stand alongside legends like Isao, Narumi, and Mina. But in the present, as Reno’s synchronization with No. 6’s weapon falters and he’s rushed to the hospital, Iharu can only watch in quiet frustration.The story then shifts to a Kaiju neutralization mission under the Fourth Division, one month later. This is Reno’s real test to prove he’s worthy of wearing No. 6’s suit in battle. Fully suited up, he radiates an icy aura that chills everyone around him, even before unleashing the weapon’s true power. Juugo admits he never believed Reno would reach combat readiness in just a month, but against all odds, Reno has. While his unleashed power numbers don’t match Kikoru’s yet, Reno's growth rate surpasses hers, earning him the label of a prodigy. Still, training and real combat are different, and this mission will determine if he can truly handle it. Reno is tasked with leading a platoon against a mole-type Honju with a 6.4 fortitude level. Reno as he saves Iharu (Image via Production I.G)Juugo sets a condition that Reno must defeat it within ten minutes, since prolonged use of the Numbers Weapon drains the user’s lifespan. In Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 7, the operation begins. Reno Ichikawa sprints ahead. Iharu has to power up just to keep pace. But when Reno’s ice control falters during a clash with a Yoju, Iharu and the squad arrive to cover him.Iharu is determined to prove his own worth and tries taking on a Yoju alone. But he struggles. Memories of how his growth stalled after joining the Defense Force and how quickly his &quot;top student&quot; shine faded haunt him. Reno steps in and saves him, thanking him for buying him a crucial moment. Reno takes down the Yoju himself and then moves on to the Honju, ready to do it all by himself. The gap between them feels wider than ever, leaving Iharu frustrated and bitter. Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 7 reaches its climax as Reno faces the Honju. He unleashes No. 6’s power at 43%, partially freezing the Kaiju. But its thick hide and fast regeneration prevent Reno from reaching the core. Pushing himself further, Reno forces his synchronization up to 51% mid-fight, a new high. Though Reno insists he feels fine, even stronger than usual, Juugo notes that Reno’s rapid growth isn’t a blessing; it’s actually a negative sign.Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 7: Reno loses control as Iharu gets his limelightIn Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 7, Juugo’s worries prove right. Reno pushes himself far beyond his limit, determined to prove his worth and grow stronger. The Honju also transforms. Reno strikes it with everything he has and manages to destroy its uniorgans. However, the strain on his body becomes too much. His eyes start bleeding, his blood pressure spikes, and muscle tears grow in number. It’s clear that Reno is pushing himself beyond what his body can endure. Juugo notes that it’s only a matter of time before his body gives in. He states that the harsh stress of real combat is warping Reno’s mind and body, feeding his desperate craving for more power. Reno as he fights with No. 6's suit (Image via Production I.G)He had warned that No. 6’s weapon is powerful enough to consume and destroy its wielder if used recklessly, but Reno is teetering on exactly that path. Inside his consciousness, Reno himself realizes he’s losing control of his thoughts and sinks deeper into his obsession with becoming stronger.On the battlefield, he reaches a new power level and freezes the Honju faster than it can regenerate. But the cost on his body is equally immense. His body starts reaching its limit as his ice powers overwhelm the area. Even his own unit can’t get close enough to support him. They all realize that Reno cannot sustain this much longer. Just as Juugo feared, his leg gives in. Juugo orders his troops to move, declaring Reno’s time is up. Just as it seems Reno’s trial is over in a failure, Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 7 sees Iharu step in, refusing to stand by any longer. He asks Juugo for one more chance, promising that if they work together, they can still pull this off. He rushes to Reno’s side, pulling him back from the ice-covered terrain. Iharu tells Reno his strategy to take down the Honju with their combined efforts, urging Reno not to carry the burden alone. Reno and Iharu (Image via Production I.G)Iharu says that instead of trying to shoulder everything, Reno needs to trust his comrades and rely on their strength. His plan is for their troop to distract the Honju and open a window for Reno to deliver the finishing blow.Iharu’s pep-talk moves Reno out of his despair. He agrees, and Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 7 closes with Iharu charging into battle to create the opening, while Reno prepares to unleash the decisive strike that will end the fight.Final thoughtsKaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 7 highlights Reno and Iharu’s character growth, placing their development at the forefront. As the new generation is revealed to become the Defense Force’s trump card against No. 9, their rapid advancement marks the start of that preparation, setting them up to play key roles in the final battle.Also read:Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 53: Release date and timeDandadan season 2 episode 10 release date and timeI Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 9 release date and time