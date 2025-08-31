  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Sunita N. Das
Modified Aug 31, 2025 06:35 GMT
Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more (Image via David Production)
Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more (Image via David Production)

As Reno and Iharu's cooperation is put to the ultimate test against enormous kaiju dangers, Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 8 continues the grueling adventure. The Defense Force gets ready for increasingly intense encounters with Kaiju No. 9's upgraded prototypes after their impressive cooperation in episode 7.

Ad

On Saturday, September 6, 2025, at 11 p.m. (JST), this much-awaited episode will debut exclusively on Crunchyroll. The show sticks to its weekly Saturday release schedule, offering strategic warfare and important character development as the younger generation establishes themselves as the Defense Force's new trump card in the face of unheard-of threats.

Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 8 release date and time

Reno (Image via David Production)
Reno (Image via David Production)

At 11:00 PM JST on Saturday, September 6, Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 8 will premiere. Every episode will premiere one week apart, and the official, subtitled version will be accessible worldwide. For the length of the season, the program will continue to air once a week.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The international distribution schedule for viewers in different time zones is as follows:

Time Zone

Release Day

Release Date

Release Time

Pacific Time

Friday

September 6, 2025

7:00 am

Eastern Time

Friday

September 6, 2025

10:00  pm

Greenwich Mean Time

Friday

September 6, 2025

2:00  pm

Central European Time

Friday

September 6, 2025

4:00 pm

Indian Standard Time

Friday

September 6, 2025

7:30 pm

Philippine Time

Friday

September 6, 2025

10:00 pm

Japanese Standard Time

Friday

September 6, 2025

11:00 pm

Australian Central Time

Saturday

September 7, 2025

12:00 am

Ad
Ad

Also read: Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 7: Reno Ichikawa battles in No. 6’s suit while Iharu claims his moment

Where to watch Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 8

Reno (Image via David Production)
Reno (Image via David Production)

The main website where fans from various countries may view Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 8 is Crunchyroll. Fans from around the globe will be able to participate in Kafka's voyage because the website provides dubbed versions in different languages. Both Japanese and foreign fans will be able to access the series via their favorite viewing platforms thanks to a variety of distribution possibilities.

Ad

Also read: Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 6 review: Production I.G brings well-timed character development for Hoshina and Reno

Episode 7 recap

Ad

Episode 7 showcased Reno's dangerous struggle with Kaiju No. 6's overwhelming power, pushing his synchronization to a life-threatening 51% during his combat trial against a Honju. As his body deteriorated under the weapon's strain, bleeding eyes and muscle tears revealing the cost of his desperate pursuit of strength, Iharu stepped forward to save his comrade.

Together, they executed a combined strategy, with Iharu creating an opening while Reno prepared the decisive finishing strike, demonstrating the power of teamwork over individual prowess.

Ad

Also read: Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 5 review: From action to emotion, Production I.G nails it all

What to expect from Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 8

Reno (Image via David Production)
Reno (Image via David Production)

Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 8 will likely explore the aftermath of Reno and Iharu's successful cooperation, potentially establishing new training protocols for Numbers Weapon wielders.

Ad

The Defense Force may accelerate preparation plans against Kaiju No. 9's numbered prototypes while addressing the psychological and physical toll on young soldiers. Kafka's deteriorating condition could reach critical levels, forcing the command to make difficult decisions about his combat status as the final confrontation approaches.

Also read

About the author
Sunita N. Das

Sunita N. Das

Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.

Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.

When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sunita N. Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications