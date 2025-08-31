Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

As Reno and Iharu's cooperation is put to the ultimate test against enormous kaiju dangers, Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 8 continues the grueling adventure. The Defense Force gets ready for increasingly intense encounters with Kaiju No. 9's upgraded prototypes after their impressive cooperation in episode 7.On Saturday, September 6, 2025, at 11 p.m. (JST), this much-awaited episode will debut exclusively on Crunchyroll. The show sticks to its weekly Saturday release schedule, offering strategic warfare and important character development as the younger generation establishes themselves as the Defense Force's new trump card in the face of unheard-of threats.Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 8 release date and timeReno (Image via David Production)At 11:00 PM JST on Saturday, September 6, Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 8 will premiere. Every episode will premiere one week apart, and the official, subtitled version will be accessible worldwide. For the length of the season, the program will continue to air once a week.The international distribution schedule for viewers in different time zones is as follows:Time ZoneRelease DayRelease DateRelease TimePacific TimeFridaySeptember 6, 20257:00 amEastern TimeFridaySeptember 6, 202510:00 pmGreenwich Mean TimeFridaySeptember 6, 20252:00 pmCentral European TimeFridaySeptember 6, 20254:00 pmIndian Standard TimeFridaySeptember 6, 20257:30 pmPhilippine TimeFridaySeptember 6, 202510:00 pmJapanese Standard TimeFridaySeptember 6, 202511:00 pmAustralian Central TimeSaturdaySeptember 7, 202512:00 amAlso read: Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 7: Reno Ichikawa battles in No. 6’s suit while Iharu claims his momentWhere to watch Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 8Reno (Image via David Production)The main website where fans from various countries may view Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 8 is Crunchyroll. Fans from around the globe will be able to participate in Kafka's voyage because the website provides dubbed versions in different languages. Both Japanese and foreign fans will be able to access the series via their favorite viewing platforms thanks to a variety of distribution possibilities.Also read: Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 6 review: Production I.G brings well-timed character development for Hoshina and RenoEpisode 7 recapEpisode 7 showcased Reno's dangerous struggle with Kaiju No. 6's overwhelming power, pushing his synchronization to a life-threatening 51% during his combat trial against a Honju. As his body deteriorated under the weapon's strain, bleeding eyes and muscle tears revealing the cost of his desperate pursuit of strength, Iharu stepped forward to save his comrade.Together, they executed a combined strategy, with Iharu creating an opening while Reno prepared the decisive finishing strike, demonstrating the power of teamwork over individual prowess.Also read: Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 5 review: From action to emotion, Production I.G nails it allWhat to expect from Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 8Reno (Image via David Production)Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 8 will likely explore the aftermath of Reno and Iharu's successful cooperation, potentially establishing new training protocols for Numbers Weapon wielders.The Defense Force may accelerate preparation plans against Kaiju No. 9's numbered prototypes while addressing the psychological and physical toll on young soldiers. Kafka's deteriorating condition could reach critical levels, forcing the command to make difficult decisions about his combat status as the final confrontation approaches.Also readKaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 5: A crucial development regarding Kafka’s fate is revealed as Kaiju No. 10 returnsKaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 4 review: Tension intensifies as Production I.G gives Isao a well-timed spotlightKaiju No. 8 season 2 complete release schedule: All episodes and where to watch them