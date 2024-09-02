Best characters for Shadowed by Night in Honkai Star Rail

The Shadowed by Night Light Cone was officially revealed during the Honkai Star Rail version 2.5 special program livestream. This 4-star piece of gear can be acquired during the second phase of the upcoming patch along with other 4-star LCs. As it's a 4-star, players can easily get multiple copies by spending a small amount of Stellar Jades on the banner.

For those who end up getting Shadowed by Night Light Cone, here are the best characters that synergize well with the LC in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer’s opinion.

Characters best suited for Shadowed by Night in Honkai Star Rail

Let's take a look at the unique effect of the Shadowed by Night Light Cone before going over the best characters for it:

When a character equips this Light Cone, their Break Effect is boosted by 28%. Upon dealing Break damage or when the character enters a fight, they gain an 8% SPD boost for a whopping two turns.

1) March 7th (The Hunt)

March 7th (The Hunt) (Image via HoYoverse)

Currently, March 7th is the best character whose abilities have perfect synergy with this 4-star Light Cone. Since she can be built with either a CRIT or BE (Break Effect), this LC is one of the best choices for her in Honkai Star Rail.

Apart from the passive Break Effect boost, players can additionally get a significant amount of SPD boost from this gear, which will help March 7th (Hunt) to accumulate her Charge points quickly, unleashing her enhanced attack more often.

2) Moze

Moze from Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

After acquiring Moze in Honkai Star Rail, if you don’t have another Light Cone prepared for him, this piece of gear can be an okay pick. Since most of his abilities either scale with ATK or CRIT stats, the passive Break Effect boost is not beneficial for him. However, he can make use of this LC simply because of its high base stats.

As there are not many The Hunt units in this gacha title from HoYoverse that scale with Break Effect, you can stick Shadowed by Night onto any The Hunt units you like. You should only do so if you don't have enough The Hunt Light Cones.

3) Dr. Ratio

Dr. Ratio in Honkai: Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned earlier, there are not many The Hunt characters in Honkai Star Rail whose abilities scale with the Break Effect. Therefore, we have placed Dr. Ration on this list as he is one of the stronger The Hunt units and specializes in the follow-up attack playstyle. Since most follow-up attack units require a high SPD stat, Shadowed by Night can help them achieve a good amount of SPD.

The extra SPD boost will allow DR. Ratio to deal additional damage than he normally can.

This article will be updated accordingly when HoYoverse reveals more The Hunt units specializing in dealing Break damage.

