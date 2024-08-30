Honkai Star Rail 2.5 livestream codes and rewards

The Honkai Star Rail 2.5 livestream, scheduled for August 30, 2024, has released three new exclusive redeem codes. They dropped at certain intervals during the telecast and can be exchanged for lucrative rewards, such as Stellar Jades, Traveler's Guide, and more. However, it is essential to use them at the earliest since they only remain active for a limited period.

This article provides all three Honkai Star Rail 2.5 livestream codes and mentions their corresponding rewards. Moreover, it includes instructions on how to use them easily.

Honkai Star Rail 2.5 livestream codes for 300 Stellar Jades

The Honkai Star Rail version 2.5 Special Program livestream, titled "Flying Aureus Shot to Lupine Rue," premiered worldwide on August 30, 2024, at 7:30 pm (UTC +8), providing an overview of the upcoming update. During the premiere, the developers released three new redeem codes offering the following rewards:

DB3FKWZ4NUG7 : 100x Stellar Jades and 50,000 Credits

: 100x Stellar Jades and 50,000 Credits NB2W2XZ46VJT : 100x Stellar Jade, 5x Traveler's Guide

: 100x Stellar Jade, 5x Traveler's Guide 2BKWKEHL6DJX: 100x Stellar Jades and 4x Refined Aether

By redeeming all three 2.5 livestream codes, players can obtain 300x Stellar Jades along with some other in-game resources. These can come in handy when summoning for the new upcoming 5-star characters, Feixiao and Lingsha.

Since livestream codes expire within 24 hours after release, it is recommended players use them as soon as possible before August 31, 2024, at 11:59 pm (UTC +8).

How to redeem the Honkai Star Rail 2.5 livestream codes

The HSR livestream codes can be exchanged in multiple ways. Here are the steps for each one:

Redeem codes in-game

How to redeem codes in-game? (Image via HoYoverse)

Open the Pause menu.

Click on the "..." (triple dot) icon located on the right-hand side of your username.

Tap the third Redemption Code button to open a dialog box.

Paste the code here and press Confirm.

Repeat the steps for other codes.

Redeem codes on the website

How to redeem codes on the website? (Image via HoYoverse)

Head over to HoYoverse's official redeem code website.

Log in with your details and confirm the server.

Paste the code in the dialog box and tap Redeem.

Repeat the steps for other codes.

Redeem codes on the HoYoLAB app

How to redeem codes in HoYoLAB? (Image via HoYoverse)

Open the HoYoLAB app and navigate to the HSR section.

Click on the HoYoGuides section and you will see all three codes at the top of the page.

Press the Redeem button beside the code.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub.

