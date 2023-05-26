The recent Cookie Run: Kingdom update was one of the most packed ones this year, rivaling the 2nd Anniversary release in January. With two new interesting Cookies, a whole bunch of buffs, and an entirely new special Episode, "The Legend of the Red Dragon," fans have had plenty on their hands over the past week.

The Cinnamon Valley Wyern (CVW) is a particularly challenging and lucrative "mini-game" that has been added in via the special episode, where players will attempt to deal as much DMG as possible to the CVW boss, with there being no upper limit on the same.

Read on to find out the two teams you will need to make the most of this event in the next six weeks.

Best farming and DMG team ideas for CVW in Cookie Run: Kingdom

While a variety of teams might generate considerable results in this Cookie Run: Kingdom game mode, two teams are the perfect fit, one to get the maximum DMG numbers and the other to farm rewards on every run.

The maximum DMG numbers will allow you to obtain the best end-of-season rewards when the event ends, while the farming team will help you make the most of each individual play. The former should be built to the highest possible standards and used for fewer runs, with the latter being used most of the time.

Note: Both teams used Cookies, Toppings, and Treasures that were maxed out in testing, allowing for results upwards of 500,000,000 and more. These results cannot be replicated with lower-level resources and Cookie Run: Kingdom players are encouraged to invest in these Cookies as per their interest in the event and its rewards.

1) Farming Team

Front: Royal Margarine Cookie

Royal Margarine Cookie Middle: Squid Ink & Cotton Cookie

Squid Ink & Cotton Cookie Rear: Rye and Pure Vanilla Cookie

Rye and Pure Vanilla Cookie Toppings: Full Solid Almond

The Farming Team is more focused on getting the most out of the periodic DMG buffs, both permanent and temporary, via Rye's "Fire" and Squid Ink's "Poison" abilities. Cotton and Pure Vanilla ensure this Cookie Run: Kingdom team's survival, with the former aiding the DMG effort.

Royal Margarine is necessary for playing in this stage and acts as the "tank" here.

2) DMG Team

Front: Royal Margarine Cookie

Royal Margarine Cookie Middle: Prune Juice and Pomegranate Cookie

Prune Juice and Pomegranate Cookie Rear: Rye and Poison Mushroom Cookie

Rye and Poison Mushroom Cookie Toppings: Full Searing Raspberry

The DMG team takes a hit on survivability when it swaps out more reliable healers, Cotton and Pure Vanilla, for an almost entirely periodic DMG-focused Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Pomegranate does heal just enough of the damage received to keep the team going, with Prune Juice and Poison Mushroom's "Poison" and Rye's "Fire" DMG destroying the Cinnamon Wyern boss. Royal Margarine, again is the sole tank and a necessary requirement for the level.

Cookie Run: Kingdom fans can track this space for all the latest news.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinion.

