Worth the hype? Prune Juice Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

The latest Cookie Run: Kingdom update brought a lot of new additions for fans, with the hotly anticipated Prune Juice Cookie in the mix as well. The fresh Summoner unit is the newest character whose main focus is Poison DMG, a group that has fallen into disuse over the past year.

Read on to find out how the new Prune Juice Cookie fares in various aspects of Cookie Run: Kingdom gameplay, and whether his release will lead to a resurgence in the pick rate of Poison Cookies.

Prune Juice Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom: All you need to know

Before getting into the specifics of the Cookie's skill and use-cases, let's go over all the relevant numbers associated with the new Epic. (Lv. 75 Cookie Lvl. and Skill, 2 Star Ascension, Full Swift Chocolate build).

HP: 184,571

ATK: 73,876

DEF: 92,684

CRIT%: 13%

Overall Power: 435,093

The numbers for his Prune Juice Potion skill are also attached below:

Prune Juice Poisoning: 76.9% DMG every 2 sec for 10 sec

Giant Prune Juice Poisoning: 92.3% DMG every 1 sec for 10 sec

Poison DMG Boost: +30.0% Poison DMG for 10 sec

Sticky Goo: Sticky Goo debuff will be dispelled instead of other debuffs for 15 sec; stacks up to x1

Prune Jellies: 95.0% of ATK, withstands 30 hits

Prune Jellies Poisoning: 45.9% DMG every 2 sec for 20 sec

Prune Jellies Prune Gas Poisoning: Activated every 3 sec, 69.1% DMG every 2 sec for 20 sec

While the above numbers paint an impressive picture, they don't materialize into very significant in-game value on the PvE side of the game. While Prune Juice can hold its own in the face of some of the toughest World Exploration levels and bosses, the Living Abyss's immunity to Poison DMG entirely makes him an inadvisable investment in PvE.

As for the Arena, his unique skill paves the way for several interesting possibilities, most notably in a combo with the recently released Stardust Cookie, in a dual DPS dual healer setup.

That said, possible Cookie Run: Kingdom teams centered around Prune Juice are a matter of experimentation as they will only be viable for a specific team facing a specific kind of enemy team.

This is due to the same reason that other Poison DMG Cookies have fallen into disuse, i.e., the periodic DMG they deal is mostly too slow in the face of very strong healers in Cookie Run: Kingdom, who heal back most of the DMG they would cause before it is inflicted.

Taking into account the relevant factors about his PvE and PvP potential, Prune Juice is not an investment players should be considering unless they have an abundance of resources and a clear idea of what specific use-case they have in mind for him.

Cookie Run: Kingdom fans can track this space to keep an eye out for all of the latest news.

