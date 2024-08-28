Best Clash of Clans Hero Equipment combination for Barbarian King after September 2024 update

The September 2024 update is set to introduce several balance changes that will notably affect various Clash of Clans Hero Equipment. The developers seem to be targeting the most commonly used equipment for nerfs while buffing less popular items like Earthquake Boots and Barbarian Puppet.

This raises the question of the best Clash of Clans Hero Equipment combination for Barbarian King. This article provides the required answer with specific reasons.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Top Clash of Clans Hero Equipment combinations for Barbarian King

1) Giant Gauntlet and Rage Vial

Giant Gauntlet (Image via Supercell)

Despite the minor nerf, Giant Gauntlet remains the most powerful Clash of Clans Hero Equipment for the Barbarian King, especially at levels 18 and below, where the changes haven't been made.

Trending

The Gauntlet continues to provide incredible DPS and healing, and when paired with the Rage Vial, the synergy is outstanding. The Rage Vial offers cost efficiency and further enhances the King's damage potential alongside his speed, making it difficult to counter this combination.

2) Spiky Ball and Earthquake Boots

Earthquake Boots (Image via Supercell)

The Earthquake Boots received a significant buff, with increased damage percentages and a larger damage radius. This makes them particularly effective when paired with the Spiky Ball, which was already a solid choice.

When used together, these items allow the Barbarian King to deliver devastating damage to defenses, often one-shotting them. This combination is especially potent when the King is sent deep into the base, where he can maximize the Earthquake Boots' expanded radius.

3) Giant Gauntlet and Spiky Ball

Spiky Ball (Image via Supercell)

Previously, this was the go-to combination for many players due to its sheer power. Although both items received nerfs, they still pack a punch together. The Giant Gauntlet’s self-healing and damage output remain formidable, and the Spiky Ball continues to be a strong offensive tool.

That said, given the recent nerfs and the increased cost of upgrading these items, some players may find the other combinations more appealing in terms of efficiency and resource management.

Situational recommendations for the Clash of Clans Hero Equipment

Rage Vial (Image via Supercell)

1) Brute force strategies

If your Barbarian King spearheads the attack strategy, equipping him with the Giant Gauntlet with the Rage Vial combination might be the better option for consistent damage and healing, helping the King to clear out defenses effectively.

2) Inside base strategies

When the Barbarian King is tasked with entering the core of the base, combining the Spiky Ball with the Earthquake Boots is ideal. This setup allows him to decimate key defenses in the heart of the enemy's layout, leveraging the Earthquake Boots' expanded damage radius to maximum effect.

Also read: Is the Clash of Clans Magic Mirror worth it?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!