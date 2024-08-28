Best Clash of Clans Hero Equipment combinations for Royal Champion after September 2024 update

The September 2024 update brings significant balance changes to the game, especially concerning the Clash of Clans Hero Equipment. Key updates include the nerf to the best Royal Champion's equipment, the Haste Vial, and the second-best option, the Hog Rider Puppet. Meanwhile, the Rocket Spear, an Epic equipment, received a buff, making it a strong contender for the top spot.

This article features the top Clash of Clans Hero Equipment combination after the September 2024 update.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Top Clash of Clans Hero Equipment combinations for the Royal Champion

Haste Vial in Clash of Clans (Image via Supercell)

Before delving into the best combinations, it's important to understand all the buffs and nerfs surrounding the Royal Champion's Hero Equipment. Firstly, the duration of the speed boost provided by the Haste Vial is reduced by 22% at level 1 and 17% at level 18. Similarly, the Hog Rider Puppet has seen a nerf of up to 17%, decreasing the sheer number of mini Hog Riders it used to summon.

On the other hand, the Rocket Spear has experienced a major buff of up to 20% at the initial levels, making it the best Hero Equipment for the Royal Champion.

1) Rocket Spear and Seeking Shield

Rocket Spear in Clash of Clans (Image via Supercell)

This Clash of Clans Hero Equipment combination emerges as the new top choice, especially if the players haven’t invested in upgrading other pieces of equipment. The Rocket Spear paired with the Seeking Shield was already a strong option before the nerfs, but now it stands out even more for long-range-focused attack strategies.

This combo is particularly beneficial for players who have recently unlocked the Royal Champion at Town Hall 13 or higher. Unlike other powerful equipment, the Rocket Spear and Seeking Shield are accessible and upgradeable early on, allowing players to invest their resources wisely from the start.

2) Haste Vial and Hog Rider Puppet

Hog Rider Puppet in Clash of Clans (Image via Supercell)

Despite experiencing up to 22% nerf, the Haste Vial remains one of the top Hero Equipment in the game. Combining it with the Hog Rider Puppet still allows players to dominate the meta by leveraging the speed and damage boost provided by the Haste Vial and the several mini Hog Riders summoned by the Puppet.

However, the Haste Vial is unlocked at Town Hall 15, forcing lower Town Hall level players to opt for the first choice.

3) Royal Gem and Hog Rider Puppet

Royal Gem in Clash of Clans (Image via Supercell)

This Clash of Clans Hero Equipment combination is a distant third, primarily serving as a fallback option. While not as powerful as the top two combinations, it can still be effective in some specific attack strategies where the Royal Champion plays a more attacking role.

