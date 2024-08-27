Best Clash Royale decks to counter Double Prince strategy

The Double Prince strategy is still one of the most popular offensive strategies in Clash Royale. As the name suggests, it focuses on using Prince and Dark Prince together to take down the crown tower. Both cards have charged abilities that allow them to easily take down army swarms and mini-tanks.

Players should be prepared to take down the Double Prince strategy using building cards, army swarms, and some powerful tanks. There are also some low elixir cards like Electro Spirit, Skeletons, and Goblins that can eat up the charged damage to defeat Prince and Dark Prince.

In this article, we explore the best decks to counter the Double Prince strategy and win the maximum number of battles.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Best Clash Royale decks to counter Double Prince

1) Hog EWiz

The Hog EWiz deck in Clash Royale (Image via SuperCell)

The Hog EWiz deck in Clash Royale contains the following cards:

Valkyrie Evolution (This card costs 4 elixir)

Zap Evolution (This card costs 2 elixir)

Mini Pekka (This card costs 4 elixir)

Hog Rider (This card costs 4 elixir)

Electro Wizard (This card costs 4 elixir)

Electro Spirit (This card costs 1 elixir)

Minions (This card costs 3 elixir)

Fireball (This card costs 4 elixir)

Hog EWiz is one of the best Hog Rider decks in Clash Royale and can be used both in multiplayer and tournament battles. It focuses on using Hog Rider, Mini Pekka, and Valkyrie Evolution offensively to take down the crown tower.

Minions and Valkyrie Evolution should be utilized to counter the Double Prince strategy. Players should employ Electro Wizard and Electro Spirit to counter the charged abilities. Valkyrie Evolution acts as a mini tank, allowing Minions and Electro Wizard to take down Prince and Dark Prince easily.

Zap Evolution and Fireball are effective both offensively and defensively, depending on the situation. Defensively, they can take down army swarms. Players should use them offensively to directly target the crown tower.

2) EGiant Horde BBD

The EGiant Horde BBD deck in Clash Royale (Image via SuperCell)

The EGiant Horde BBD deck contains the following cards:

Skeletons Evolution (This card costs 1 elixir)

Electro Giant (This card costs 7 elixir)

Minion Horde (This card costs 5 elixir)

Baby Dragon (This card costs 4 elixir)

Bomber (This card costs 2 elixir)

Log (This card costs 2 elixir)

Inferno Tower (This card costs 5 elixir)

Fireball (This card costs 4 elixir)

EGiant Horde BBD is another powerful deck that can be used by higher-arena players to win maximum battles. This battle deck focuses on using Electro Giant and Bomber offensively to target the crown tower. Bomber and Log can help counter army swarms that are deployed to take down the Electro Giant.

Minion Horde, Skeletons Evolution, and Baby Dragon are used to counter the Double Prince strategy. Air troops can easily take down Prince and Dark Prince, while Skeletons Evolution can distract them.

Inferno Tower is utilized defensively against building-targeted tanks like Royal Giant Evolution and Hog Rider. Log should be used against Goblin Barrel to protect the crown tower.

3) Hog MK Valk

The Hog MK Valk deck in Clash Royale (Image via SuperCell)

The Hog MK Valk deck in Clash Royale contains the following cards:

Tesla Evolution (This card costs 4 elixir)

Bats Evolution (This card costs 2 elixir)

Valkyrie (This card costs 4 elixir)

Hog Rider (This card costs 4 elixir)

Goblin Gang (This card costs 3 elixir)

Arrows (This card costs 3 elixir)

Goblin Barrel (This card costs 3 elixir)

Mega Knight (This card costs 7 elixir)

Hog MK Valk is one of the best Clash Royale decks for mid-ladder players looking to win battles. It focuses on using Hog Rider, Goblin Barrel, Valkyrie, and Mega Knight offensively to take down the enemy's crown towers.

Tesla Evolution, Bats Evolution, Valkyrie, and Goblin Gang can be employed to counter the Double Prince strategy. Bats Evolution can bring down Prince and Dark Prince without taking any damage. Players can also utilize Mega Knight to counter the Double Prince strategy. His jump ability deals good damage.

Arrows, Tesla Evolution, Valkyrie, and Goblin Gang are used defensively to stop the enemy's counter-push and take down the tanks. Players can also make use of Mega Knight's jump ability to immediately counter low-health attackers like Archers and Firecracker.

