Choosing the right starting class is one of the most important decisions you need to make in any role-playing adventure, and that holds equally true for Keen Games' crafting-survival RPG, Enshrouded. The game is quite simple, especially in the early hours, focusing mostly on base building, resource gathering, and finding different NPCs for specific jobs at your base.

However, once you start partaking in raids and venturing deep into the game's numerous dungeons and vaults, you need to be combat-ready, and this is where your chosen class comes into play. Much like any other RPG, Enshrouded gives you a massive selection of starter classes to choose from.

However, if you're new to these kinds of games, you might be overwhelmed by the number of choices. Fortunately, there are a few classes in the game that are very beginner-friendly. Here are some of the best classes for beginners in Enshrouded.

All classes in Enshrouded

As of writing this article, there are a total of 12 starting classes in Enshrouded, with each focusing on a particular playstyle and combat strategy. Do note that given the nature of the game as an "early access" title, there is a chance that developer Keen Games might add new ones or even remove existing classes from the available roster.

That being said, here are all the starting class options you will get when jumping into Enshrouded for the first time:

Warrior

Tank

Survivor

Barbarian

Athlete

Battlemage

Wizard

Assassin

Ranger

Trickster

Healer

Beastmaster

While some of these classes are self-explanatory via their given title, others, like the Trickster, Athlete, and Tank, might be a tad alienating to some RPG fans since they aren't classes that are usually seen in modern role-playing titles. It is highly recommended to go through all the class-related details on the selection menu before you settle on a starting class.

Best starting classes in Enshrouded

As for the best starting class that you can pick as a newcomer to the game, you can't go wrong with either the Tank or Warrior classes. Both come with plenty of vitality and strength, two of the key attributes you need to focus on early to ensure survivability in the harsh world of the game.

Both these classes also come equipped with some of the best combat skills that will give you an edge over enemies in the opening section of the game. While both the Warrior and Tank classes lack agility, they compensate for this shortcoming with their sheer strength and ability to wield and use heavy weaponry.

Additionally, the Barbarian class is also a solid pick if you want to focus on combat abilities while maintaining ample agility for your character. Lastly, if you want to go the sorcery route, you can't go wrong with the Battlemage class. However, mastering the combat skill of a Battlemage does require some practice.

Keen Games' crafting-survival RPG Enshrouded is now available in early access on Windows PC (via Steam).