All classes in Enshrouded: How to pick your favorite

There are plenty of options for players to explore as far as classes in Enshrouded are concerned. Keen Games' latest title, released in early access on Steam, is available for PC players, and the early receptions are pretty positive. Thanks to the class system, players can have the option to make their own unique builds.

For a survival-crafting title, the number of classes in Enshrouded is pretty robust. There are a total of 12 classes as of writing, and chances are that more will be added later in the development cycle.

What are the classes in Enshrouded?

The class system in this game is pretty unique in the sense that you don't make your choice in the beginning. Instead, it starts as you level up and invest your skill points. The entire system is presented as a node containing twelve choices.

Trickster

Wizard

Healer

Battlemage

Athlete

Barbarian

Warrior

Tank

Survivor

Beastmaster

Ranger

Assassin

Interestingly, you're not necessarily locked to a single class due to how you allocate the points. You can quite easily create a hybrid class for your character by allocating the skill points accordingly.

Here are the attributes classified as per the classes in discussion:

Intelligence - Trickster, Wizard, Healer, Battlemage

Strength - Athlete, Barbarian, Warrior, Tank

Dexterity - Survivor, Beastmaster, Ranger, Assassin

Additionally, there are three more attributes that can be improved with skill points - Spirit, Endurance, and Consitution. These three aren't specifically related to any given class.

How to select classes in Enshrouded?

The game has a detailed skill wheel (Image via Keen Games)

As mentioned earlier, all you have to do is allocate the skill points on the nodes that interest you. You could go all-in on a certain class or proceed to create a hybrid that blends the features from multiple ones.

Do note, however, that there are three different types of nodes, with the largest one being unique to a given class. While it's still early days, it's safe to say that you should at least invest heavily in one given class to obtain the larger nodes. The class-specific unique skills can be beneficial irrespective of whether you're playing solo or in a group.

Can you reset classes in Enshrouded?

Since the system is so complex, there's always a chance for you to make an error. Thankfully, the process of resetting your decision is rather simple, and it can be done at the Flame Altar. Each reset will cost you ten runes, but it will return all Skill Points you may have invested until that point.

While ten runes might be a lot initially, spending the amount won't be a problem in the end game. Moreover, it's \unlikely that you're going to reset your build in the early minutes, but should you make a mistake, the reset system allows you to rectify it later in your save.

Check out some other Enshrouded guides l Shroud Wood l Healing system l Linen crafting guide