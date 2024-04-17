Co-op games are the best way to mix relationships and games. Luckily there are some amazing co-op games on PS5. These titles have a lot of things to offer, you can either get an action-packed shooter to enjoy with your friends, or you can get the gang together and brainstorm in a puzzle game. The point is that there are enough co-op games to satisfy the varying needs of gamers.

The sheer number can make it difficult to decide which game you should be playing. So we've put together a list of the best co-op games on PS5 to help you have an easier time. Let's get into it.

Here are the best co-op games on PS5

1) Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 is a lot of fun with friends (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios)

Helldivers 2 has taken the world by storm and is currently the hottest co-op game on the market with its excellent gunplay and chaotic battles. You can play together with your friends in a party of four and deliver Liber-tea to entire squadrons of Automaton and Terminid enemy types.

Helldivers 2 is easily one of the best co-op games on PS5, and you should give it a try.

2) Deep Rock Galactic

Deep Rock Galactic is excellent on PS5 (Image via Ghost Ship Games)

Deep Rock Galactic is a unique title. This is a co-op shooter about space dwarves who spend their days in procedurally generated caves, mining, drinking, and using heavy weaponry to kill other aliens. The surrounding environments are completely destructible, and the weapons are made to be destroyed, making for the perfect chaotic experience.

Things only get better when you play with friends, making Deep Rock Galactic one of the best co-op games on PS5.

3) Returnal

Returnal delivers a solid co-op experience on the PS5 (Image via Housemarque || YouTube/Couch Coop)

Returnal is an amazing game even without its co-op element. It's a roguelike third-person shooter that lets you do whatever you want after you've spawned into an area. The co-op in Returnal functions the same way, where two players spawn in an area and can act independently of each other. This autonomy makes for a fun experience, but you also have the option to get together with your friends and shoot some aliens.

The co-op element is preserved by placing a distance limit, if the player who has joined your game strays too far, they will immediately be teleported back to the host. While this may seem a little restrictive, Returnal's co-op is an amazing experience on the PS5.

4) Destiny 2

Destiny 2 can get tedious if you're playing solo (Image via Bungie)

Destiny 2 has been out for quite a few years now and is still going strong. It is a free-to-play FPS game with some excellent gunplay and movement. However, running solo in this game can be a bit tedious, so it is best enjoyed with friends. There are tons of dungeons to explore and raids to go on which will give you plenty to do.

You will also constantly receive new gear, which helps keep the experience fresh. If you're looking for a shooter to play with your friends, Destiny 2 is easily one of the best co-op games on the PS5.

5) No Man's Sky

The possibilities are endless in No Man's Sky (Image via Hello Games)

No Man's Sky had a rough start, but the sheer dedication and post-launch efforts of the developers gave it new life. It is now one of the best space exploration and crafting games out there. You can set out to different planets with your friends and set up bases on the ones you like. There are also some excellent ships in No Man's Sky, which makes exploration a lot of fun.

While you won't get to blow up any space stuff, the game still delivers a solid co-op experience and is worth checking out.

6) Diablo IV

Diablo IV is massive (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Offering both online and local co-op, Diablo IV is something to be experienced with friends. The game offers a rich narrative paired with excellent combat. You can immediately party up following the first cutscene and set out into the world. There are story missions to complete, dungeons to explore, and strongholds to topple.

The co-op is also easy to access thanks to full cross-play support. If you're itching for good co-op games on PS5, definitely consider picking this one up.

7) Remnant 2

Remnant 2 is one of the only soulslike shooters (Image via Gunfire Games)

Remnant 2 delivers a solid shooter experience that can be enjoyed together with friends. You and the people you're playing with can choose different classes for their characters and jump into any world of your choice to progress that world's stories, explore its dungeons, and tackle the ever-changing enemies and scenarios.

Remnant 2 is an extremely fun co-op experience, and you should check it out if you're looking for something different.

8) Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 was one of the biggest games of 2023 (Image via Larian Studios)

Baldur's Gate 3 was very well received and was one of the best games of 2023. The art style is amazing, and the visuals are impressive. Moreover, the game has one of the most in-depth character creators out there. You can jump into this adventure with up to three friends to discover all that Baldur's Gate 3 has to offer.

Filled with amazing combat, memorable characters, and some stellar voice acting. Baldur's Gate 3 is easily one of the best games on PS5, and you can enjoy it in co-op.

9) Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood is an excellent zombie shooter (Image via Turtle Rock Studios)

Back 4 Blood might not have hit it big on the Steam charts, but it is still a very enjoyable experience. Left 4 Dead influences the game, and just like that title, this one is also best enjoyed with friends.

There's nothing more fulfilling than landing in a zombie-infested land with your friends and blasting your way to freedom. If you're in the mood for some mindless zombie killing, definitely pick up Back 4 Blood on the PS5.

10) It Takes Two

It Takes Two will constantly surprise you (Image via Hazelight)

It Takes Two is a co-op platformer that requires a ton of teamwork. The game follows a married couple who have shrunk in size and must now make their way from their shed to their house. However, the journey back is full of twists and turns, with a ton of fun puzzles to make the experience feel fresh throughout.

The controls are also responsive, making the whole experience both seamless and satisfying. It Takes Two is easily one of the best co-op games for couples, and you should spend some time with it.

