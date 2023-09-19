Best Crescent Moonstone farm locations in Lies of P

Upgrading your weapons in Lies of P is fun, although it requires various elements. First of all are the handles and blades, which are interchangeable parts in most cases. With these, you can craft your customized version of a sword, a saber, or even an axe. Another required item is the Ergo, found in different scenarios or after defeating big enemies. The final ingredient is Moonstones, which are divided into classes like Crescent, Hidden, and Dark.

Although not the scarcest type of resource in the game, Crescent Moonstones are not always visible to players. Therefore, this guide provides you with the locations where you can collect plenty of this resource.

Where to find Crescent Moonstones in Lies of P

Using Crescent Moonstones in Lies of P, you can upgrade your character's stats (Image via Neowiz Games)

In Lies of P, finding the different types of Moonstones can be very beneficial for you. The more of this resource you have, the easier it will be to upgrade the various weapons in your inventory and thus improve your character's stats.

Unlike Ergo or weapons, the Crescent Moonstones cannot be found in a specific location such as a store, a chest, or a warehouse. However, with good orientation on the map and the following list, you will get to the best Crescent Moonstones farm location.

Moonlight City

Appear in the Stargazer, go up the hill, cross the bridge, and drop down the hole. Follow the river until you find the Dimensional Butterflies. Each of them will give you a Crescent Moon Stone if you defeat them.

St. Frangelico Cathedral

In the chapel, follow the main path to a place where you have to jump over some moving mechanisms. When you have passed them, kick the brazier and then go left to find another ladder. Continue exploring until you find the Crescent Moon Stone.

Go into the library and collect it near a wooden table on the main path.

Rose Isabelle Street

When you are at the street entrance, go to the stairs leading to the gate in flames. Inside a briefcase, you can find the first reward. The second one comes when you find a Dimensional Butterfly in this area a few moments after you defeat the White Lady.

After the sewers section, turn left, and you'll find a shortcut door back to the Stargazer. There, you can find the Crescent Moonstone.

Barren Swamp

Outside the house on the left side of the dump.

Walk along the cliff and find the hill that leads to the ravine. Run ahead until you find a small wooden beam you can walk over. Use it to reach the item.

At the top of the tower when you reach the canyon.

Black Seaside

All along the desert beach, on your way to the next Stargazer, you can find up to four Crescent Moonstones.

We hope that this small guide to the locations of the Crescent Stones in Lies of P will be useful in accelerating your character's growth. Make good use of the resources and upgrade your weapons as we recommend in this article.