Best crosshair and DPI settings for Genji in Overwatch 2

In Overwatch 2, Genji is a Damage Hero that specializes in close-quarters combat. This ninja can mount any surface and launch a series of fast attacks on his opponents. His main duties as a Damage Hero are engaging in combat and securing as many eliminations as possible.

Due to his incredible mobility, Genji is one of the most well-liked DPS units in Overwatch 2. Although Genji is a popular choice, one has to get familiar with him before they can make him shine. The character is also not a regular DPS hero and performs better from behind cover than in open battle. The following section offers the best crosshair and DPI settings for Genji to help players get better results with him.

Best crosshair for Genji in Overwatch 2 players can use to get better results

Although Genji's crosshair is somewhat in the middle when it comes to attacking precision, many have had trouble with it. As his devotees are aware, the character's primary assault technique involves a sequence of shurikens that can be thrown quickly or slowly.

These projectiles have a fan-like shape and require players to throw them one after another in Overwatch 2. This makes the game's aim mechanics challenging. Thankfully, there are some tweaks that can be made to ensure gamers can yield better results when using shurikens.

You will want to think about enlarging the overall size of their crosshair for Genji if they want to be as precise as possible. This will allow you to hit targets that are distant from one another better. You will have to manually move your crosshair from one target's head to the other's if they choose to use a dot.

A wider reticle will solve half of your problems when using Genji. The best settings for Genji in Overwatch 2 are as follows:

Color: Player preference

Thickness: 1

Crosshair Length: 18

Center Gap: 100

Opacity: 100

Outline Opacity: 0

Dot Size: 4

Dot Opacity: 100

Players who choose these settings will receive a crosshair with a dot in the center and stretched-out versions of the four outer lines. They will have a decent targeting range for when they want to throw their shurikens, thanks to the reticle being neither too large nor too small.

Since this will spread out the outer lines from the center dot and give players a wider range, it is a good idea to set the Center Gap to its maximum setting. An eDPI between 400 and 500 is recommended to use with this crosshair, but it all boils down to your personal reference at the end of the day.

With a robust reticle system in Overwatch 2, players can completely personalize the crosshair that appears on their screen when they shoot. Gamers also have the option to quickly alter their reticle to match the hero they intend to utilize.

One will want a smaller crosshair if they decide to use a character that needs the highest level of accuracy; a wider version of the same is typically preferred when utilizing a tank.

