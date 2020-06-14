Best CS: GO skins under 1 dollar
- Presenting a list of the best CS: GO gun skins that cost $1 or less.
- Choice of a particular gun skin, however, depends on a player's individual choice or preference.
CS: GO is a renowned First Person Shooter game. The game offers the players with a large number of skins. The temptation of getting these CS: GO skins is tough to resist.
Some of the skins in the game like the M4a4 Howl is expensive for most players, though. Not every player can afford these costly skins. However, here at Sportskeeda, we have got you covered. Here is a list of the best skins of all the CS: GO guns in the price range of 1$.
Best CS: GO Skins under 1$:
Pistol skins under 1$ in CS GO:
#1 CZ75-Auto | Tigiris
#2 Desert Eagle | Directive
#3 Dual Berettas | Royal Consorts
#4 Five-Seven | Buddy
#5 Glock-18 | Moonrise
#6 P2000 | Obsidian
#7 P250 | Nevermore
#8 R8 Revolver | Amber Fade
#9 Tec-9 | Re-Entry
#10 USP-S | Lead Conduit
Rifles skins under 1$ in CS: GO:
#1 AK-47 | Uncharted
#2 AUG | Aristocrat
#3 AWP | Capillary
#4 Famas | Neural Net
#5 Galil | Firefight
#6 M4A4 | Dark Blossom
#7 SG 553 | Darkwing
#8 SSG-08 | Abyss
#10 Scar-20 | Enforcer
SMG skins under 1$ in CS: GO:
#1 Mac-10 | Pipedown
#2 MP5-SD | Agent
#3 MP7 | Powercore
#4 MP9 | Ruby Poison Dart
#5 PP-Bizon | Embargo
#6 P90 | Chopper
#7 UMP-45 | Arctic Wolf
Heavy skins under 1$ in CS: GO:
#1 Mag-7 | Swag-7
#2 XM1014 | Seasons
#3 Nova | Wild Six
#4 Sawed-off | Limelight
#5 Negev | Lionfish
#6 M249 | Emerald Poison Dart
The choice of skins is entirely subjective, and very much depends on the taste of a player. The list of skins mentioned above is just a recommendation. There are several other skins of guns in CS: GO that can be bought in that range.Published 14 Jun 2020, 16:49 IST