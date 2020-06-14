×
Best CS: GO skins under 1 dollar

  • Presenting a list of the best CS: GO gun skins that cost $1 or less.
  • Choice of a particular gun skin, however, depends on a player's individual choice or preference.
Aniket Thakkar
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 14 Jun 2020, 16:49 IST
Best CS GO skins under 1$ (Picture Courtesy: ARealGamer/YT)
CS: GO is a renowned First Person Shooter game. The game offers the players with a large number of skins. The temptation of getting these CS: GO skins is tough to resist. 

Some of the skins in the game like the M4a4 Howl is expensive for most players, though. Not every player can afford these costly skins. However, here at Sportskeeda, we have got you covered. Here is a list of the best skins of all the CS: GO guns in the price range of 1$.

Best CS: GO Skins under 1$:

Pistol skins under 1$ in CS GO:

#1 CZ75-Auto | Tigiris

CZ75-Auto | Tigiris
#2 Desert Eagle | Directive

Desert Eagle | Directive
#3 Dual Berettas | Royal Consorts

Dual Berettas | Royal Consorts
#4 Five-Seven | Buddy

Five-Seven | Buddy
#5 Glock-18 | Moonrise

Glock-18 | Moonrise
#6 P2000 | Obsidian

P2000 | Obsidian
#7 P250 | Nevermore

P250 | Nevermore
#8 R8 Revolver | Amber Fade

R8 Revolver | Amber Fade
#9 Tec-9 | Re-Entry

Tec-9 | Re-Entry
#10 USP-S | Lead Conduit

USP-S | Lead Conduit
Rifles skins under 1$ in CS: GO:

#1 AK-47 | Uncharted

AK-47 | Uncharted
#2 AUG | Aristocrat

AUG | Aristocrat
#3 AWP | Capillary

AWP | Capillary
#4 Famas | Neural Net

Famas | Neural Net
#5 Galil | Firefight

Galil | Firefight
#6 M4A4 | Dark Blossom

M4A4 | Dark Blossom
#7 SG 553 | Darkwing

SG 553 | Darkwing
#8 SSG-08 | Abyss

SSG-08 | Abyss
G3SG1 | High Seas
#10 Scar-20 | Enforcer

Scar-20 | Enforcer
SMG skins under 1$ in CS: GO:

#1 Mac-10 | Pipedown

Mac-10 | Pipedown

#2 MP5-SD | Agent

MP5-SD | Agent
#3 MP7 | Powercore

MP7 | Powercore
#4 MP9 | Ruby Poison Dart

MP9 | Ruby Poison Dart
#5 PP-Bizon | Embargo

PP-Bizon | Embargo
#6 P90 | Chopper

P90 | Chopper
#7 UMP-45 | Arctic Wolf

UMP-45 | Arctic Wolf
Heavy skins under 1$ in CS: GO:

#1 Mag-7 | Swag-7

Mag-7 | Swag-7
#2 XM1014 | Seasons

XM1014 | Seasons
#3 Nova | Wild Six

Nova | Wild Six
#4 Sawed-off | Limelight

Sawed-off | Limelight
#5 Negev | Lionfish

Negev | Lionfish
#6 M249 | Emerald Poison Dart

M249 | Emerald Poison Dart
The choice of skins is entirely subjective, and very much depends on the taste of a player. The list of skins mentioned above is just a recommendation. There are several other skins of guns in CS: GO that can be bought in that range.

Published 14 Jun 2020, 16:49 IST
CS:GO
