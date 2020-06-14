Best CS: GO skins under 1 dollar

Presenting a list of the best CS: GO gun skins that cost $1 or less.

Choice of a particular gun skin, however, depends on a player's individual choice or preference.

Best CS GO skins under 1$ (Picture Courtesy: ARealGamer/YT)

CS: GO is a renowned First Person Shooter game. The game offers the players with a large number of skins. The temptation of getting these CS: GO skins is tough to resist.

Some of the skins in the game like the M4a4 Howl is expensive for most players, though. Not every player can afford these costly skins. However, here at Sportskeeda, we have got you covered. Here is a list of the best skins of all the CS: GO guns in the price range of 1$.

Best CS: GO Skins under 1$:

Pistol skins under 1$ in CS GO:

#1 CZ75-Auto | Tigiris

CZ75-Auto | Tigiris

#2 Desert Eagle | Directive

Desert Eagle | Directive

#3 Dual Berettas | Royal Consorts

Dual Berettas | Royal Consorts

#4 Five-Seven | Buddy

Five-Seven | Buddy

#5 Glock-18 | Moonrise

Glock-18 | Moonrise

#6 P2000 | Obsidian

P2000 | Obsidian

#7 P250 | Nevermore

P250 | Nevermore

#8 R8 Revolver | Amber Fade

R8 Revolver | Amber Fade

#9 Tec-9 | Re-Entry

Tec-9 | Re-Entry

#10 USP-S | Lead Conduit

USP-S | Lead Conduit

Rifles skins under 1$ in CS: GO:

#1 AK-47 | Uncharted

AK-47 | Uncharted

#2 AUG | Aristocrat

AUG | Aristocrat

#3 AWP | Capillary

AWP | Capillary

#4 Famas | Neural Net

Famas | Neural Net

#5 Galil | Firefight

Galil | Firefight

#6 M4A4 | Dark Blossom

M4A4 | Dark Blossom

#7 SG 553 | Darkwing

SG 553 | Darkwing

#8 SSG-08 | Abyss

SSG-08 | Abyss

G3SG1 | High Seas

#10 Scar-20 | Enforcer

Scar-20 | Enforcer

SMG skins under 1$ in CS: GO:

#1 Mac-10 | Pipedown

#2 MP5-SD | Agent

MP5-SD | Agent

#3 MP7 | Powercore

MP7 | Powercore

#4 MP9 | Ruby Poison Dart

MP9 | Ruby Poison Dart

#5 PP-Bizon | Embargo

PP-Bizon | Embargo

#6 P90 | Chopper

P90 | Chopper

#7 UMP-45 | Arctic Wolf

UMP-45 | Arctic Wolf

Heavy skins under 1$ in CS: GO:

#1 Mag-7 | Swag-7

Mag-7 | Swag-7

#2 XM1014 | Seasons

XM1014 | Seasons

#3 Nova | Wild Six

Nova | Wild Six

#4 Sawed-off | Limelight

Sawed-off | Limelight

#5 Negev | Lionfish

Negev | Lionfish

#6 M249 | Emerald Poison Dart

M249 | Emerald Poison Dart

The choice of skins is entirely subjective, and very much depends on the taste of a player. The list of skins mentioned above is just a recommendation. There are several other skins of guns in CS: GO that can be bought in that range.