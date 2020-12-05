The best Cyberpunk 2077 memes to scroll through until the game drops

Cyberpunk 2077's release is just around the corner. But given the number of delays that the game has seen, fans are incredibly excited for the game to finally release.

While delays may cause people to lose interest in a particular topic, the amount of hype that Cyberpunk 2077 received only picked up with each delay. People have stayed hooked on to the game despite the numerous roadblocks that have delayed the game.

While interest in the game has not died down, the community has expressed their frustration and excitement in some creative ways.

The best Cyberpunk 2077 memes on the internet

Memes are a good measure of how popular something is. The more memes a particular topic has, the more popular it is. Here are some of the Cyberpunk 2077 community's greatest memes.

#1 The wait is finally over

Image via Reddit (r/cyberpunkgame : u/broxenn)

Many people will find this meme relatable. For those who are actually interested in the game, the countdown to the release for Cyberpunk 2077 feels like the longest countdown in the history of mankind. Those who aren't into gaming won't really understand the pain of waiting.

#2 Country roads take...Oh?

Image via Reddit (r/cyberpunkgame : u/OrbitalIonCannon)

Those who've read the three life paths that the game has will know that the nomad life path in Cyberpunk 2077 begins in the outskirts of the Night City. It's all dust and sand and an open road there. This is in stark contrast to the setting of Night City. It feels like a different planet entirely, so nomads might be shocked when they step into the city because of its neon-lit streets and high rises.

#3 Is this the real life, or is this just fantasy?

Image via Reddit (r/cyberpunkgame : u/Echo)

Given the fact that Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed so many times, some in the community expected the game to get delayed again. But surprise surprise, the game's actually coming out on December 10.

#4 What if?!

Image via Reddit (r/cyberpunkgame : u/Frosk)

The game has been hyped so much that at this point everyone is excited about it. However, there will always be a skeptic in the crowd asking "what if the game isn't up to the mark?" Well, it's only a matter of time till everyone finds out how the game actually holds up to all the hype.

#5 Protectors of humanity!

Image via Reddit (r/cyberpunkgame : u/goldenboy2191)

The mods on the r/cyberpunkgame subreddit have been very vigilant all these days. Any post which has been spoiler-like has been struck down within moments of being posted. These mods have been instrumental in keeping spoilers away from the community.