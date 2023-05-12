Best Darkest Dungeon 2 Leper build

The Leper stands out as a powerful force in Darkest Dungeon 2's dangerous environment, forcing the game to take extreme measures to balance his power. In the title, the Leper's accuracy and combat effectiveness are drastically reduced by the calculating debuff system the developer came up with, which covers him in two stacks of blindness at the start of every battle.

Skilled players know that a planned tanking method is frequently needed to withstand the relentless assault of monsters when taking on the toughest Confessions in Darkest Dungeon 2. However, they can completely change the course of a battle if they have the Leper hero in their ranks.

Given his diverse powers, it can be difficult to decide which of the outstanding variety of skills to equip for the Leper. He stands out as one of Darkest Dungeon 2's most resilient characters when it comes to handling stress because of his tough demeanor. He can also heal himself, even under the most difficult circumstances.

Darkest Dungeon 2: Skills, path, and combat items for the Leper

Skills

In Darkest Dungeon 2, the Leper has a better approach dealing with the Blind debuff than trying to continuously clear the stacks.

The Leper can allow his signature move, Chop, to completely ignore Blind stacks by using combo tokens through skills like Intimidate or a higher-level Bash. This allows him to concentrate on dealing severe damage to his enemies instead of being bogged down by the tedious cycle of accumulating and removing Blind debuffs.

Ruin, on the other hand, takes advantage of the Leper's extraordinary toughness and power, enabling him to inflict considerably additional damage with each blow. This power is especially helpful in extended battles as the Leper can repel numerous attacks and prevail.

Solemnity, on the other hand, is a healing skill that really shines in its capacity to rescue the Leper from certain death. Solemnity's potent restorative abilities enable it to both treat and de-stress the Leper's wounds.

Path

An argument can be made that the Leper should not take any particular path in Darkest Dungeon 2. While the Poet class can have certain advantages, such as Solemnity or stun and move resistance, these benefits are not enough to justify a 25% damage reduction. On the other hand, the Monarch class penalizes the Leper severely in return for a potent first round.

Although Tempest does lower the Leper's maximum health and slow him down, it is unlikely to have a significant impact. The Leper is likely to act towards the end of the round anyway.

By combining Solemnity with strong support, such as a well-built Plague Doctor, the penalty for maximum health should not pose a significant problem. Instead, the Leper can benefit from increased resistance to debuffs and diseases, as well as a boost in Chop damage.

Skill items

Wilbur's flag enables the Leper to execute a powerful Chop attack in a single round by combining a token and vulnerability. Waiting for one full round to use Chop by using Intimidate or Bash may not always be a speedy option. Even skilled heroes may not always be available to support the Leper during challenging boss fights by placing combo tokens on targets.

Hence, any aid with combo tokens would benefit the Leper on the team. However, if players cannot provide such assistance, it may be preferable to use a different build to eliminate Blind stacks.

The Leper owes its strength to the advantages provided by the Uncommon Seashell. Adding a combo token to Intimidate allows the character to land attacks even with Blind debuffs.

Additionally, negative tokens offer increased protection to the hero and boost the likelihood of inflicting bleed effects. The constant damage taken due to Ruin also results in higher damage output for the Leper in Darkest Dungeon 2.

