Best Darkest Dungeon 2 Grave Robber build

In Darkest Dungeon 2, the Graverobber is a versatile and adaptable character who can help any team. Despite being overpowered by other damage dealers (such as the Highwayman), the Graverobber possesses a wide range of helpful skills that make her an asset in any situation. However, the Graverobber's tendency to wander across the battlefield might occasionally disrupt her teammates' positioning.

The Graverobber is a tough hero with a diverse set of powers. Her unique specialization path allows her to develop her strengths and devastating tactics. With the appropriate build and careful selection of skills, the Graverobber can become a true powerhouse and a master of destruction in Darkest Dungeon 2, feared by adversaries and admired by allies.

Darkest Dungeon 2: Here are the skills, path, and combat items of the Grave Robber

Skills

The Grave Robber in Darkest Dungeon 2 is a tactical combat expert who excels at launching unexpected attacks. Her actual strength lies in attacking from the shadows, striking her opponents with the fast and lethal skills of Lunge and Pirouette. The Grave Robber knows when to back down and when to strike.

When the moment calls for it, she can smoothly switch from being a front-line aggressor to back-line defender, using the deft Shadow Fade and Pirouette skills to slip back into the safety of her friends' protection. As the Ordainment buff becomes more common, the character's resistance to direct attacks will be increasingly valuable.

Path

The Grave Robber, despite being a diverse class, faces some obstacles when it comes to building. The default Wanderer path is one option, but it may cause her to fall behind her team.

Another option is Venomdrop, which trades off speed and damage for damage over time, although the result is frequently disappointing. Deadeye, on the other hand, improves ranged skill damage while punishing melee skill damage and resistances, falling short of the Nightsworn's amazing damage output.

Combat items

One of the most terrifying scenarios for a Grave Robber in Darkest Dungeon 2 is losing their stealth. Having their stealth taken away, whether by an enemy's ingenuity or the meddling of other forces, might leave the Grave Robber defenseless and exposed. This not only makes them an easy target for enemies, but it also reduces their capacity to do harm.

While improved abilities can aid in maintaining stealth, unforeseen circumstances may arise. To tackle this problem, it is advised to keep some Shimmering Power nearby, which will add an additional stack of the Stealth bonus.

