What is Ordainment in Darkest Dungeon 2

Darkest Dungeon 2 features an innovative aspect known as the Ordainment buff, which adds a new degree of complexity to the game's fighting tactics. As players progress through the difficult dungeons, they'll find that certain monsters are designated with a ring and an intricate emblem above their heads. This marking is similar to the stress decal used on heroes, but it is placed over the heads of their enemies. This represents an Ordainment buff, which gives the opponent an enormous advantage in battle.

In Darkest Dungeon 2, the mystery perk known as Ordainment leaves players perplexed about its exact purpose. Despite their best efforts, they delve into its complexities, the more difficult it becomes. Even the most experienced players struggle to obtain a clear idea of what Ordainment genuinely achieves due to its cryptic nature.

Darkest Dungeon 2: Here’s everything you need to know about the Ordainment buff

Darkest Dungeon 2's setting requires players to explore a perilous landscape packed with terrible creatures and brutal terrain. Players may come across opponents endowed with the power of Ordainment as they battle their way through the game's many challenges.

These boosts can provide enemies an advantage in battle, frequently in the form of greater health and resistance to harm. To determine which enemies have been Ordained, check for a special dark crown emblem above their opponents' heads.

The Highwayman class in Darkest Dungeon 2 (Image via - Darkest Dungeon 2)

The Highwayman class in the game provides a unique combination of skills that can tip the battle in your favor. With the ability to debuff opponents and transfer them to your own heroes, a solid Highwayman build may soon become a force to be reckoned with.

One buff, however, cannot be stolen: Ordainment. Worst of all, Ordainment can appear on bosses, making them impossible to defeat for anyone but the most challenging veterans.

The ordinance increases the number of enemies in two ways. The first is the specific Confession. Those that choose a more difficult Confession, such as Obsession, will face a higher number of foes with the Ordinance. This indicates that players should brace themselves for more challenging battles.

Ordainment will increase as players near the end of a run, even on an easy Confession like Denial (Image via DD 2)

Ordainment will increase as players near the end of a run, even on an easy Confession like Denial. Players cannot stop progressing. Therefore, there is no way to escape this entirely. Choosing non-combat encounters in the final few locations, on the other hand, reduces the possibility of encountering so many opponents with the buff.

