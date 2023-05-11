Best Darkest Dungeon 2 Occultist build

Alhazred, the Occultist, returns in Darkest Dungeon 2 as a playable character that can be unlocked upon reaching Profile Rank 15. Managing the spells of this character is crucial for maximum impact, as his arcane abilities are potent enough to make enemies tremble. However, utilizing his powers effectively requires skill and strategy, making it a challenging yet gratifying experience.

The Occultist character is primarily viewed as a supportive character with some offensive capabilities. But players who choose to use the Occultist character in Darkest Dungeon 2 will discover that he has been significantly enhanced and is now one of the most potent damage dealers in the game.

He can deal explosive melee and ranged damage and possesses a healing ability that can restore a hero from Death's Door to nearly full health.

Best skills for Occultist in Darkest Dungeon 2

At the beginning of every run, the Occultist character in DD2 comes equipped with five abilities: Sacrificial Stab, Abyssal Artillery, Weakening Curse, Wyrd Reconstruction, and Daemon's Pull. However, to access additional skills, players must unlock them at the Shrine of Reflection. Once unlocked, these abilities become a permanent part of the character's skill set for future playthroughs.

Daemon's Pull: Daemon's Pull is an ability that allows the Occultist to pull an enemy in the third or fourth position two steps forward, causing confusion in the enemy formation and providing an opportunity for the party to launch their attacks.

It also clears away enemy corpses in the right circumstances. One of the unique features of Daemon's Pull is that it can inflict Combo on an enemy, making it a highly valuable ability, particularly when used in combination with Sacrificial Stab.

Sacrificial Stab: It is a melee attack that deals moderate damage and has the unique ability to be used from Position 3. It also boasts a decent chance of landing a critical hit, making it a versatile attack option. The true power of Sacrificial Stab lies in the fact that it grants the Occultist a stack of Unchecked Power when used against an enemy that has a Combo Token.

The Burning Stars: When the Occultist has accumulated two or more stacks of Unchecked Power, unleash The Burning Stars. This spell inflicts base damage ranging from an impressive eight to an incredible 16 and boasts a ten-percent chance of landing a critical hit, causing high damage.

Additionally, The Burning Stars can ignore Block and place a Combo Token on its target, provided they survive its onslaught.

Wyrd Reconstruction: This is an ability that can restore a significant amount of Hit Points to a hero whose health has dropped below one-third of their maximum. Although the Plague Doctor is typically the main source of healing for the party, there may be situations where additional healing is necessary.

There is a downside to using this ability as it carries a fifty-fifty chance of inflicting Bleed on the target. This can be mitigated if the party has access to the Bandages combat item, which can stop the bleeding without requiring action.

Another factor to consider is that instead of restoring a fixed amount of Hit Points, it randomly restores a percentage of the target's health up to a certain limit.

Weakening Curse: Weakening Curse is a debuff-support ability that the Occultist can use to weaken an enemy's attack. This skill can target a single enemy unit in any position rank and can be used from any position the Occultist is in. It has a cooldown of one round before it can be used again.

When activated, Weakening Curse applies a Weak Token to the targeted enemy, reducing their next attack by 50%. The Weak Token remains in effect until the enemy attacks the targeted hero unit twice, at which point it is disabled.

To fully utilize his powers, players must first collect Unchecked Power Tokens in Darkest Dungeon 2. His eldritch magic spells are useful as they can drag the souls of defeated enemies into his device, eliminating the need to clear corpses.

