Best Darkest Dungeon 2 Runaway build

Runaway is one of 12 Heroes in Darkest Dungeon 2 that excels at inflicting significant damage over time to enemies, particularly bosses. It specializes in applying Burn status, which inflicts damage whenever enemies attempt to attack. While this ability is already advantageous, expertly utilizing other skills can rapidly reduce enemies to smoldering ash.

Fortunately, there is a build that can optimize Runaway's strengths while minimizing her perceived weaknesses. By positioning her in the appropriate rank and focusing on her burn abilities, players can make her a powerful asset in their squad. Additionally, equipping her with suitable trinkets can further increase her effectiveness.

Best Runaway skills in Darkest Dungeon 2

At the beginning of each run in Darkest Dungeon 2, Runaway is equipped with five abilities: Searing Strike, Firefly, Smokescreen, Run and Hide, and Hearthlight. However, players must unlock all other skills via the Shrine of Reflection. Thereafter, these abilities become permanently available for future playthroughs.

Her healing abilities are limited, and burst damage is not as high as other heroes, causing difficulty for some players due to her frequent movement between ranks.

Searing Strike: The default melee attack is a highly useful ability, dealing moderate damage while simultaneously applying Burn. It is most effective when targeting enemies that are close to death - if the attack doesn't finish them off, the Burn effect may do the trick. It can also help stack up Burn on an enemy before utilizing Backdraft.

Smokescreen: It applies two Blind to a single enemy. Although it may seem like a basic ability, it can prove incredibly effective during boss battles by mitigating some of the incoming damage. If an enemy is preparing a powerful attack, Blind them quickly to lower the chances of it hitting. Once upgraded, Smokescreen will also inflict one stack of Vulnerability

Controlled Burn: It grants every enemy a chance to be inflicted with Burn at the start of their next two turns. This is particularly useful as it can reapply Burn to enemies that have already been extinguished or prolong an existing Burn. Moreover, It has the added benefit of being able to bypass both Stealth and Dodge, and its accuracy remains unaffected even if Runaway is Blinded.

Ransack: Not a skill you would use frequently during combat, Ransack can be a lifesaver when you need it. It inflicts damage comparable to Searing Strike but covers a broader area. Instead of applying Burn to the target, it pulls them one position forward.

Runaway also moves forward a position. While this is handy for keeping it at the front of the battle, its main purpose in this build is to swap the two frontmost enemies, maximizing the impact of Backdraft (as discussed below).

Backdraft: Backdraft requires careful planning for effect. It doesn't directly damage its target but rather calculates how much damage the target has yet to take from its current Burn stacks. It then deals half that amount in damage to the enemy in Position one, ignoring any Block they may have.

This skill is most effective when used in conjunction with Ransack, which can switch enemies around to ensure that the enemy with the most Burn damage is in Position one.

Best Runaway Trinkets in Darkest Dungeon 2

In this particular build, Runaway's abilities are already potent enough on their own, which means that you have the freedom to equip any Trinkets you desire.

Note that Searing Strike is a melee attack while Backdraft is ranged, so only a Trinket that offers a universal damage boost will benefit both attacks. Additionally, if you find the Pile of Ashes, one of the Runaway's exclusive Trinkets, it can significantly enhance her chances of successfully Burning her targets.

All other heroes except Bonnie the Runaway are returning characters from the original game, making her the sole new addition. Although this means she stands out, unlocking her requires reaching Profile Rank 6. However, once obtained, Bonnie proves to be a capable hero.

