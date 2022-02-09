Best deck for Super Lava Hound challenge in Clash Royale 

The latest "Super Lava Hound challenge" in Clash Royale is a challenge to test the upcoming Super Lava Hound card, and the battle wins help earn extra resources like Gems, Gold, Legendary cards, and tokens.

Players must build a 7-card deck from any Clash Royale Common, Rare, Epic, Legendary, or Champion card to win the challenge.

Except for the Super Lava Hound that is already fixed, players can choose the other seven cards of the eight-card deck. This article will go over the best deck to win the challenge and, eventually, all of the prizes.

Best Super Lava Hound deck in Clash Royale

1) Super Lava Hound

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale Also, we noticed that another Lava Hound has appeared… that looks SUPER interesting! 🤔 Also, we noticed that another Lava Hound has appeared… that looks SUPER interesting! 🤔

Cost: 8 Elixir

The Clash Royale has yet to reveal the damage and hitpoints of the Super Lava Hound. It is a powerful card that, when destroyed, divides into two Lava Hounds, which then split into Lava Pups. When the Super Lava Hound is killed, an explosion occurs, causing damage to enemy troops in the area.

2) Skeleton King

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale Will you be using the Skeleton King (A.K.A, not Larry's dad) in the Royal Tournament? ☠️⚔️ Will you be using the Skeleton King (A.K.A, not Larry's dad) in the Royal Tournament? ☠️⚔️🏆 https://t.co/5Se3tvBYFm

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 274

Hitpoints: 3059

Skeleton King is a Champion rarity card available once players reach level 14 of King Tower. Skeleton King is a melee troop that deals area damage and has high hitpoints and damage. Like all Champion cards, it stays out of a player's card cycle until one King remains on the battlefield.

3) Goblin Barrel

The Goblin Barrel (Screen capture from the game)

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 144

Hitpoints: 268

The "Goblin Barrel," one of the most popular Epic cards, can be unlocked from Arena 3. A barrel is launched from the King's Tower when this spell card is used. The goblin barrel shatters when it hits the ground, releasing three goblins and delivering significant damage to hostile structures.

4) Executioner

Executioner card in Clash Royale (Screen capture from the game)

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 448

Hitpoints: 1696

Executioners can be found at Arena 14. They're a troop with high damage output. The Executioner swings his ax like a boomerang, inflicting damage on all enemy troops in its route.

5) Magic Archer

The Magic Archer (Screen capture from the game)

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 152

Hitpoints: 704

The Magic Archer is a Legendary card with high hit points and does a lot of damage. He fires arrows straight, damaging the target and any nearby units in the arrow's path. When a Magic Archer launches an arrow at an Archer Tower, it passes through it, aiming for the cards stacked behind it.

6) Mother Witch

Mother Witch card (Screen capture from the game)

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 176

Hitpoints: 704

By opening Legendary Chests in Arena 15, Mother Witch can be unlocked. She's a strong troop with a lot of hitpoints and damage.

When the Mother Witch assaults an enemy troop, it will be cursed for five seconds. A Cursed Hog will spawn if the unit dies with the curse active, which attacks the Archer Tower directly.

7) Hunter

The Hunter card in Clash Royale (Screen capture from the game)

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 112 each bullet

Hitpoints: 1110

Hunter can be unlocked at Arena 10. He's an Epic card with high hitpoints who shoot shotgun rounds in a widespread and deliver mild damage when they hit the ground.

8) Fireball

Fireball card in Clash Royale (Screen capture from the game)

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 913

At the Training Camp, you can acquire the Fireball card, which is a spell that causes a lot of area damage. It's an excellent card to use against troops such as Wizards, Musketeers, and Minions, to name a few.

