Best Diona build in Genshin Impact (August 2022)

Diona was one of the first heroes to be added to Genshin Impact's frequent content updates. Every character in the game has unique builds featuring weapons, artifacts, talent priorities, constellations, and recommended parties around them.

Diona is a bow-wielding, dual-class healer/support hero, making her versatile and easy to fit into your party. She is typically challenging to acquire, but the most recent update has changed that.

Diona has an incredibly increased drop rate in both the Tighnari and Zhongli banners, but for the limited time between August 24 to September 9. Every Genshin Impact hero has an optimal build, with a few variations that are easier to acquire.

Diona's official release image in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Diona's most potent Genshin Impact builds

Optimal weapon

The best weapon for Diona synergizes with Icy Paws, one of her key talents. Sacrificial Bow can end an elemental skill cooldown after damaging an opponent with it, allowing her to spam shields more often.

Optimal artifacts

The Noblesse Oblige Artifact is one artifact gamers should prioritize obtaining for Diona. When they acquire all four pieces, the effect becomes the following: using an Elemental Burst increases all party members' attack speed by 20% for 12 seconds, which certainly plays into her role as a healer/support in your party.

Optimal talent priorities

The best talent to prioritize is Icy Paws, followed by Signature Mix. The former is her most versatile talent since it has damage and shields.

Signature Mix is more for a healer build, which is undoubtedly one of Diona's strengths. Remember to combine Icy Paws with Sacrificial Bow for maximum efficiency.

Optimal party

To best build the party around Diona, users will want to have one main DPS and two sub-DPS heroes. A good main DPS will be Xiangling, a Pyro character. They can back her up with a second Pyro in Yanfei, which will activate the Pyro Elemental bonus for the party.

Rounding it out, Xingqui as a second sub-DPS will undoubtedly help, considering he synergizes well with the rest of the party and is an overall high-tier sub-DPS.

Optimal constellations

Diona is a hero who has a massive benefit for investing all the way to her level 6 constellation. The bonus she receives is as follows: characters within Signature Mix's radius will gain a 30% increase to Healing Bonus when their HP falls below or is equal to 50%, and a 200% increase to Elemental Mastery when their HP is above 50%

This level 6 constellation buff unlocks the maximum potential of the party with the Elemental Mastery increase and the overall healing buff. Diona's strength is truly felt at this level, but it is recommended to at least get her to constellation level 2.

This will help increase Genshin Impact gamers' Icy Paw's effectiveness, increasing the Sacrificial Bow's value.

Diona is a hero they will often find in their Tighnari and Zhongli banners in the near future, so readers should try and roll as many as they can until September 9. This way, they can very likely get her to her maximum constellation level.

