Best DMR 14 loadout for Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 Reloaded

Call of Duty: Warzone's recent Season 5 Reloaded update brought a couple of changes to the DMR 14. The tactical rifle was reworked just enough to make it enticing for Season 5 Warzone players.

When Black Ops Cold War was initially integrated into Call of Duty: Warzone, many of the weapons needed some fine-tuning.

Players may remember that the DMR 14 used to reign supreme in Verdansk. The weapon hit hard with barely any recoil. It was eventually nerfed, though it certainly took some time.

Best attachments for the DMR 14 in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 Reloaded

The DMR 14 largely requires the same attachments as other tactical and assault rifles in Call of Duty: Warzone. The semi-automatic weapon needs some recoil control, with buffs to the damage range available.

Best attachments for the DMR 14 in Call of Duty: Warzone

Muzzle: Agency Silencer

Agency Silencer Barrel: 16.3" Titanium

16.3" Titanium Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Field Agent Foregrip Ammunition: 30 Rnd Mag

30 Rnd Mag Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Players should use the Agency Silencer or any other version of this muzzle on the DMR 14. It increases damage range and bullet velocity while providing suppressed fire for the weapon.

The next attachment is the 16.3" Titanium barrel. This barrel increases the fire rate of the DMR 14 at the cost of the weapon's speed. Considering the DMR 14 is more of a ranged weapon, it's worth the trade.

Field Agent Foregrips are standard attachments, just like muzzle suppressors. They increase a weapon's control, both vertically and horizontally.

A 30 Rnd Mag should suffice as ammunition for the DMR 14 as it has minimal penalties. However, a faster mag can be equipped if ammo is a problem.

To top off the DMR 14 class, players should equip the Axial Arms 3x scope, which is great for medium-to-long-range combat in Call of Duty: Warzone.

The DMR 14 has always been a decent weapon, but it was never at the top of the Warzone tier list. However, its recoil has been updated in Season 5 Reloaded, and some of its numbers have been altered to potentially bring the weapon back into the mix.

