Best Dr. Ratio teams for Honkai Star Rail Memory of Chaos

Trailblazers may be wondering what Dr. Ratio teams are the most effective in clearing the Memory of Chaos activity, as his release in Honkai Star Rail 1.6 is on the horizon. Memory of Chaos is one of the end-game activities that this space odyssey offers to its players to earn rewards such as Stellar Jades. The activity resets every two weeks, allowing Trailblazers to continuously earn rewards and save up for their desired characters.

This article lists the best DR. Ratio teams to challenge the Memory of Chaos in Honkai Star Rail 1.6.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion. The teams below are not ranked in any order.

Best Dr. Ratio teams for Memory of Chaos in Honkai Star Rail 1.6

1) Dr. Ratio + Xueyi + Ruan Mei + Huohuo

A team featuring Dr. Ratio, Xueyi, Ruan Mei, and Huohuo (Image via HoYoverse)

Dr. Ratio (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Xueyi (Sub DPS)

(Sub DPS) Ruan Mei (Buffer)

(Buffer) Huohuo (Buffer/Healer)

This Dr. Ratio team composition focuses on dealing colossal damage to opponents. Dr. Ratio serves as the primary DPS unit while Xueyi assists him from the back lines by breaking the enemy's shields and inflicting Weakness Break. She can also launch follow-up attacks that deal Quantum damage to an adversary when she gains eight stacks of Karma.

Meanwhile, Ruan Mei buffs Dr. Ratio and Xueyi’s SPD and Weakness Break Efficiency, allowing them to take more action in a single turn, increasing their damage output. Huohuo provides support from behind by healing them when they get hit by an opponent.

2) Dr. Ratio + Bronya + Hanya + Luocha

A team featuring Dr. Ratio, Bronya, Hanya, and Luocha (Image via HoYoverse)

Dr. Ratio (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Bronya (Primary Buffer)

(Primary Buffer) Hanya (Secondary Buffer)

(Secondary Buffer) Luocha (Healer)

This hypercarry-oriented Dr. Ratio team composition includes the candid Intelligentsia Guild member as the primary DPS. While he is busy fighting, Bronya and Hanya can provide various buffs to him. The former boosts his ATK and CRIT DMG simultaneously, while the latter allows him to deal more damage by increasing his SPD.

Meanwhile, Luocha provides constant healing to his party members with his Passive Talent, “Cycle of Life”, and ensures their survival.

3) Topaz & Numby + Dr. Ratio + Pela + Fu Xuan

A team featuring Topaz & Numby, Dr. Ratio, Pela, and Fu Xuan (Image via HoYoverse)

Topaz & Numby (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Dr. Ratio (Sub DPS)

(Sub DPS) Pela (Debuffer)

(Debuffer) Fu Xuan (Tank)

This Dr. Ratio team composition features Topaz & Numby as the main DPS unit. Topaz’s playstyle revolves around unleashing follow-up attacks on adversaries. Dr. Ratio assists her by dealing a considerable amount of Imaginary damage with follow-up attacks.

Pela, on the other hand, inflicts debuffs on all enemies, reducing their DEF and making them vulnerable to Topaz & Numby's and Dr. Ratio’s attacks. With her Matrix of Prescience, Fu Xuan absorbs most of the damage, sparing her party members from being struck by a killing blow.