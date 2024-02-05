5 Best EA FC 24 Defensive Formations

The best EA FC 24 defensive formations are among the most strategic setups available in the game's Ultimate Team mode. With an array of formations to choose from, one should be guided by the available players and his/her overall game plan. Defensive formations in FC Ultimate Team are particularly advantageous for establishing a resilient defensive structure while remaining poised for impactful counter-attacks.

To dominate across Zone 1 to Zone 6 on the virtual pitch in EA FC 24, A well-crafted defensive formation holds significant importance. It can be the determining factor in fending off opponents' strong attacking forces and securing victories consistently.

This article will delve into five of the best EA FC 24 defensive formations providing insights into their strength and effectiveness.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best EA FC 24 Defensive Formations: Top 5 for Ultimate Team

5) 4-4-2 (2)

4-4-4 (2) is one of the best EA FC 24 defensive formation which is also one of the most popular ones in the game (Image via EA Sports)

The 4-4-2 (2) serves as the defensive variant of the enduring 4-4-2 Flat formation. In this system, the two Central Midfielders are replaced by double-pivot CDMs, enhancing the defensive characteristics of the FUT setup.

Within this system, both defensive midfielders remain positioned to cover either the wings or the center, granting fullbacks the freedom to overlap. The center-backs benefit from a sturdy supporting layer in front of them, particularly around Zone 5, creating a formidable defense that proves challenging for opponents to breach.

This classic defensive setup stands as one of the best EA FC 24 defensive formations, with a proven track record of effectiveness in previous FIFA editions. With its balanced structure and rigid defensive organization, players can assert control over the game and create frustration for their attacking opponents.

4) 4-2-3-1 (2)

4-2-3-1 (2) is one of the best EA FC 24 defensive formations and the most dynamic setup in the list (Image via EA Sports)

The 4-2-3-1 (2) serves as the defensive iteration of the 4-2-3-1 (1/Narrow) formation. Distinguishing itself from its counterpart with two CAM players, this formation introduces a RM and a LM, infusing a high level of dynamism into the gameplay.

Renowned for its robust defensive structure, the 4-2-3-1 (2) stands as one of the best EA FC 24 defensive formations available. The two CDMs sit deep ahead of the backline, while the lone CAM provides additional coverage behid the lone striker.

The wide midfielders become key contributors to frequent crosses from the flanks, making aerial attacks a recommended strategy. The striker in this system should ideally possess speed and aerial prowess, making a Target-man an optimal choice.

3) 5-2-1-2

5-2-1-2 is also one of the best EA FC 24 defensive formations and is recommended for beginners (Image via EA Sports)

The 5-2-1-2 stands out as one of the most defense-oriented formation in EA FC 24, making it a potentially essential choice for beginners navigating the challenging defensive mechanics. Even seasoned veterans find themselves grappling with the nuances of the new defensive system of FC 24, making the inclusion of five defenders a strategic solution to address defensive skill gaps.

This formation shares similarities with the 4-3-1-2 setup, with the key difference of converting one central midfielder into a center-back. Featuring three CBs and two wing backs, the setup poses a formidable challenge to any attacking opposition. The wingbacks in this formation play a crucial role, overlapping further up the pitch compared to the 4-3-1-2.

Considered a pro-meta setup, the 5-2-1-2 ranks among the top three EA FC 24 defensive formations, proving particularly effective in defensive scenarios, especially during crucial moments in the game.

2) 4-2-1-3

4-2-1-3 is the latest addition to the game and it has already been proved to be one of the best EA Fc 24 defensive formations (Image via EA Sports)

Unveiled in the latest iteration of EA FC 24, the new 4-2-1-3 formation stands out as one of the most potent tactics in Ultimate Team this year. Serving as a defensive adaptation of the traditional 4-3-3, this formation features 2 CDMs and 1 CAM positioned ahead of the backline.

The 4-2-1-3 emerges as second of the five best EA FC 24 defensive formations, effectively addressing inherent shortcomings present in both the 4-3-3 and 4-2-3-1 systems. While the traditional setups excel in dominating possession in central attacking areas, they often leave defensive midfield and flank positions vulnerable.

The addition of a defensive midfield double-pivot, coupled with two flank wingers, resolves this issue. This formation comes handy to those who favor wider play while maintaining a solid defensive line at the back.

1) 5-4-1

5-4-1 is the unrivaled champion in the list of five best EA FC 24 defensive formations (Image via EA Sports)

The 5-4-1 emerges as the undisputed king among the best EA FC 24 defensive formations, gaining such prominence that EA Sports has prohibited five-defender setups in professional play. Renowned for its compact and tight defensive structure, this formation features three center backs alongside two wing backs, creating an impenetrable wall at the back.

In this setup, two central midfielders position themselves ahead of the defensive line, attempting to establish connections with the forward line. Unlike the 5-2-1-2, this formation lacks the traditional double-strikers ahead of a CAM. Instead, the LM and RM provide support to the wingbacks, offering width in the flanks.

The attacking aspect mostly revolves around counters, and the primary objective of the 5-4-1 formation in EA FC 24 is to prevent conceding cheap goals, solidifying its reputation as a stalwart defensive strategy.