Best EA FC 24 Premier League team under 100K coins in Ultimate Team (January 2024)

When it comes to building the best EA FC 24 Premier League team under 100K coins, the options are somewhat limited in January. The promo items, released over the last few months, have dropped plenty of items from the popular league, but most have retained their market valuations. Moreover, building a meta squad this year has different aspects with the introduction of playstyles.

That said, beginners starting their Ultimate Team experience in January can still explore some great options. The best EA FC 24 Premier League team under 100K coins mentioned here ensures that you can play with a meta squad and only includes available options.

Best EA FC 24 Premier League team under 100K coins formation

You can use plenty of different formations, and the current patch encourages the same. To keep matters simple, we have gone with the well-tested 4321, which continues to work exceptionally well on the meta.

The standard backline of four defenders is well supported by the three central midfielders, while up top, you get the options of three strikers. With a bigger emphasis on building up through the middle, the 4321 is a great starting formation focusing on attacking play.

Best EA FC 24 Premier League team under 100K coins players

GK: Aaron Ramsdale 84 - 1,800 coins

LB: Andrew Robertson 86 - 7,700 coins

RB: Kyle Walker - 10,000 coins

CB: William Saliba 83 - 2,300 coins

CB: Raphael Varane 85 - 5,200 coins

CM: Enzo Fernandez 83 - 1,100 coins

CM: Sandro Tonali 86 - 8,000 coins

CM: Connor Gallagher 85 (Triple Threat) - 14,000 coins

CF: Cody Gakpo Versus Fire version - 17,000 coins

CF: Son Heung-min - 13,000 coins

ST: Robbie Keane Base Hero - 20,000 coins

Son's base card in EA FC 24 is still very valuable (Image via EA Sports)

In this best EA FC 24 Premier League team under 100K coins lineup, our midfield, defense, and goalkeeper cost about 50,000 coins combined. The overemphasis on attack is primarily due to how important scoring goals are.

There's a bit of a trick - you can't start Son in your starting lineup without sacrificing chemistry. Instead, start any CF and sub him out for Son. He's extremely effective as a left-sided centre forward and can be lethal in front of a goal. He also offers the Finesse Shot+, which allows you to score from longer distances frequently.

Note that market prices can vary, and you might have to shuffle and change to build this team. For example, Keane's base version and Gallagher's Triple Threat cards have risen in value, which could go down soon. All the valuations considered here are based on the console market.