Best EA FC 24 starter squads: 20k, 50k, and 100k squads for Ultimate Team (March 2024)

Starting the Ultimate Team mode journey with EA FC 24 starter squads can feel both thrilling and overwhelming for newcomers. With numerous teams, players, and customization options, finding the perfect squad to begin the adventure is key. This guide features the best starter squads tailored to budgets of 20k, 50k, and 100k FC coins.

The most important aspect of EA FC 24 starter squad selections is to balance affordability with performance. Whether a newbie is working with a modest budget of 20,000 coins or has a bit more to spend, each of these three squads includes excellent players who bring strategic value to their respective teams.

Whether a player is looking to replicate the tactics of their favorite real-world clubs or forge their own strategic path to glory, these EA FC 24 starter squads lay the foundation for the Ultimate Team journey.

Here are the three perfect budget lineups to kickstart a player's FC 24 adventure.

EA FC 24 starter squads: Best 20k, 50k, and 100k budget squads for Ultimate Team

German wunderkind Yann Bisseck's 86-OVR Future Stars card is currently one of the best budget items in FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

These lists cover a diverse range of players, including male and female cards, reflecting the inclusive nature of EA FC 24's Ultimate Team mode. While some players may appear in multiple squads, each selection is carefully crafted to ensure a well-rounded team composition.

The squads are strategically constructed to maintain a balance in terms of player ratings and types. The default formation utilized here is the classic 4-3-3 setup, featuring four defenders, three central midfielders, two wingers, and one striker.

However, players have the flexibility to tweak formations according to their preferences using the selected players themselves. This ensures adaptability and allows users to tailor their squad's setup to suit their playstyle and tactics.

Best 20k EA FC 24 starter squad

Suggested 20k EA FC 24 starter squad (Image generated via FUTBIN)

Starting with a budget of 20,000 FC coins offers a range of options to construct a competitive squad. The recommended 20k starter squad focuses on leveraging the speed and versatility of several players to create a well-rounded team.

Notable inclusions are Crystal Dunn, Thomas Lemar, and Trinity Rodman, who are agile players capable of covering ground swiftly on the pitch. Here’s the breakdown of the best 20k EA FC 24 starter squad:

ST : Trinity Rodman (Base - 84 OVR)

: Trinity Rodman (Base - 84 OVR) LW : Memphis Depay (Base - 83 OVR)

: Memphis Depay (Base - 83 OVR) RW : Leroy Sane (Base - 84 OVR)

: Leroy Sane (Base - 84 OVR) CM : Thomas Lemar (Base - 82 OVR)

: Thomas Lemar (Base - 82 OVR) CM : Aurelien Tchouameni (84 OVR)

: Aurelien Tchouameni (84 OVR) CM : Crystal Dunn (Base - 84 OVR)

: Crystal Dunn (Base - 84 OVR) LB : Alphonso Davies (Base - 83 OVR)

: Alphonso Davies (Base - 83 OVR) LCB : Dayot Upamecano (Base - 82 OVR)

: Dayot Upamecano (Base - 82 OVR) RCB : Thiago Silva (Base - 84 OVR)

: Thiago Silva (Base - 84 OVR) RB : Jeremie Frimpong (Base - 83 OVR)

: Jeremie Frimpong (Base - 83 OVR) GK: Kepa (Base - 81 OVR)

This squad blends the pace of Alphonso Davies and Leroy Sane, the skills of Memphis Depay, and defensive solidity like Thiago Silva and Dayot Upamecano to provide a strong foundation for kickstarting your Ultimate Team journey with a 20k budget.

Best 50k EA FC 24 starter squad

Suggested 50k EA FC 24 starter squad (Image generated via FUTBIN)

With a budget of 50,000 coins, players gain access to a wider array of options to enhance their squad further. This allows for the inclusion of more potent attacking threats and defensive stalwarts like Khadija Shaw and Kieran Trippier.

Notable additions include veteran players like Aymeric Laporte and Millie Bright, providing additional firepower and experience. Here are the top picks for the best 50k EA FC 24 starter squad:

ST : Khadija Shaw (Base 85 OVR)

: Khadija Shaw (Base 85 OVR) LW : Phil Foden (Base - 85 OVR)

: Phil Foden (Base - 85 OVR) RW : Moussa Diaby (Base - 84 OVR)

: Moussa Diaby (Base - 84 OVR) CM : Jude Bellingham (Base - 86 OVR)

: Jude Bellingham (Base - 86 OVR) CM : Florian Wirtz (Base - 85 OVR)

: Florian Wirtz (Base - 85 OVR) CM : James Maddison (Base - 84 OVR)

: James Maddison (Base - 84 OVR) LB : Grimaldo (84 OVR)

: Grimaldo (84 OVR) LCB : Aymeric Laporte (Base - 85 OVR)

: Aymeric Laporte (Base - 85 OVR) RCB : Millie Bright (Base - 85 OVR)

: Millie Bright (Base - 85 OVR) RB : Kieran Trippier (Base - 85 OVR)

: Kieran Trippier (Base - 85 OVR) GK: Yassine Bounou (Base - 85 OVR)

The squad enjoys a balanced mix of attacking flair and defensive stability of talents like Khadija Shaw and Yassine Bounou to compete at a higher level. It has got multiple free-kick specialists like James Maddison and Kieran Trippier to take proper set-piece advantages.

This 50k EA FC 24 starter squad had multiple talented young bloods like Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Florian Wirtz, and Grimaldo to provide a long-term foundation for the newcomers' Ultimate Team journey within 50k budget.

Best 100k EA FC 24 starter squad

Suggested 100k EA FC 24 starter squad (Image generated via FUTBIN)

With a budget of 100,000 coins, players can assemble a formidable squad capable of challenging the best in Ultimate Team. It also includes highly overpowered Future Stars cards like Yann Aurel Bisseck and Luca Netz.

Notably, the increased budget allows for the inclusion of elite base card options and highly-rated players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Toni Kroos to bolster the lineup. Here's the recommendation for the best 100k EA FC 24 starter squad:

ST : Cristiano Ronaldo (Base - 86 OVR)

: Cristiano Ronaldo (Base - 86 OVR) LW : Marcus Rashford (Base - 85 OVR)

: Marcus Rashford (Base - 85 OVR) RW : Riyad Mahrez (Base - 85 OVR)

: Riyad Mahrez (Base - 85 OVR) CM : Toni Kroos (Base - 86 OVR)

: Toni Kroos (Base - 86 OVR) CM : Pedri (Base - 85 OVR)

: Pedri (Base - 85 OVR) CM : Jude Bellingham (Base - 86 OVR)

: Jude Bellingham (Base - 86 OVR) LB : Luca Netz (Future Stars - 86 OVR)

: Luca Netz (Future Stars - 86 OVR) LCB : Ronald Araujo (Base - 86 OVR)

: Ronald Araujo (Base - 86 OVR) RCB : Yann Aurel Bisseck (Future Stars - 86 OVR)

: Yann Aurel Bisseck (Future Stars - 86 OVR) RB : Trent Alexander-Arnold (Base - 86 OVR)

: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Base - 86 OVR) GK: Gregor Kobel (Base - 87 OVR)

Cristiano Ronaldo's base FC 24 card is one of the best budget items in the game (Image via EA Sports)

Armed with these EA FC 24 starter squads tailored to different budgets, newcomers to the game's Ultimate Team mode can confidently embark on their journey to build their dream teams and compete at the highest level.