Best EA FC 26 custom tactics for Manchester City

Despite having an underwhelming 2024/25 season by their usual high standards, Manchester City still has one of the most overpowered rosters in EA FC 26. With Kevin de Bruyne leaving the club after a legendary career in the Premier League, they have wasted no time in bolstering their squad with some amazing new signings.

While some key players like Erling Haaland and Phil Foden have received downgrades in EA FC 26, Manchester City still have plenty of firepower in all areas of the pitch. Their new signings Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki have also received decent upgrades, making them more useful than ever.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

These are the best custom tactics for Manchester City in EA FC 26

The technical proficiency of Manchester City players is accuretely depicted in EA FC 26, as their players are capable of playing in a wide variety of positions under the FC IQ system, especially in attack. This makes it even more important to find the right formation and tactics to bring the best out of these superstars.

What formation is best for Manchester City in EA FC 26?

The 4213 formation is ideal for this Premier League side, as it allows fans to use their best players in positions that they are comfortable in. Erling Haaland will play as the lone striker, with Omar Marmoush as the left winger and Phil Foden on the right.

The formation (Image via EA Sports)

Despite receiving a massive -4 downgrade, Bernardo Silva is still their best option for the CAM position due to KDB leaving the club. He will be joined by Balon D'Or winner Rodri and new recruit Tijjani Reijnders as the CDMs.

The defense will include Gvardiol and Ake as the centre-backs. While Ruben Dias is higher-rated than Ake, the Dutchman is much quicker and will be better in the current meta. Ait Nouri will play as the left-back, with Matheus Nunes playing as the right-back. While the Portuguese superstar is primarily a midfielder, he has the right-back position as an alternative, along with the pace required to excel in this role.

What are the best custom tactics for this formation in EA FC 26?

The 4213 setup has the potential to be just as overpowered in the latest game as it was in FC 25, especially with a team like Manchester City. Erling Haaland will play as an Advanced Forward with an attacking focus, while both wingers will play as balanced Inside Forwards. The wingers can even be instructed to be roaming Inside Forwards for increased movement and freedom.

The Roles (Image via EA Sports)

The CAM will be told to play as a balanced Playmaker, with both CDMs acting as Deep-Lying Playmakers with a Build-Up focus. Both the left-back and the right-back will play as balanced Fullbacks to provide a solid defensive structure to the team, especially with both centre-backs being set to Defender Roles.

