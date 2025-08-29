All Manchester City EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

The leaked EA FC 26 player ratings have once again stirred excitement across the football world, and this time, Manchester City fans are eager to see how their squad has been rated. After another season under Pep Guardiola, City’s roster features a mix of world-class stars, promising youngsters, and new signings that make them one of the most balanced squads in the game.
The leaked ratings show a blend of power, creativity, and depth, with top performers like Rodri, Haaland, and Foden leading the charge. Meanwhile, the women’s team also shines with key players such as Lauren Hemp and Yui Hasegawa making their mark. Let’s dive into the complete list of Manchester City ratings for EA FC 26.
NOTE: These ratings are not yet official, but leaked from futmind.com. Final official ratings may differ.
Complete list of Manchester City EA FC 26 player ratings
Here’s a breakdown of both the men’s and women’s teams, showcasing their leaked ratings, stats, and key attributes.
Manchester City men’s squad ratings
Manchester City women’s squad ratings
Manchester City once again dominates the EA FC 26 player ratings, with Rodri receiving a well-deserved 91 overall as the team’s midfield anchor. Haaland continues to be one of the most feared strikers with his 90 rating and incredible shooting, while Phil Foden cements his role as one of the best young talents in football.
On the women’s side, Bunny Shaw leads the line with a stunning 89 ratings, while Lauren Hemp and Yui Hasegawa shine as key creative forces. With balanced depth across all positions, City’s women’s team looks just as exciting to play with as the men’s side.
Overall, both squads reflect Manchester City’s dominance in world football. From experience and power to flair and young energy, EA FC 26 captures the true essence of the club, ensuring fans will have plenty of fun building their dream City lineups.
