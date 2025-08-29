All Manchester City EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

The leaked EA FC 26 player ratings have once again stirred excitement across the football world, and this time, Manchester City fans are eager to see how their squad has been rated. After another season under Pep Guardiola, City’s roster features a mix of world-class stars, promising youngsters, and new signings that make them one of the most balanced squads in the game.

The leaked ratings show a blend of power, creativity, and depth, with top performers like Rodri, Haaland, and Foden leading the charge. Meanwhile, the women’s team also shines with key players such as Lauren Hemp and Yui Hasegawa making their mark. Let’s dive into the complete list of Manchester City ratings for EA FC 26.

NOTE: These ratings are not yet official, but leaked from futmind.com. Final official ratings may differ.

Complete list of Manchester City EA FC 26 player ratings

Here’s a breakdown of both the men’s and women’s teams, showcasing their leaked ratings, stats, and key attributes.

Manchester City men’s squad ratings

Player Rating Position Alt. Position Pace Shooting Passing Dribbling Defending Physical Rodri 91 CDM CM 65 80 86 84 87 85 Haaland 90 ST – 86 91 70 80 45 88 Reijnders 86 CM CDM, CAM 79 79 82 85 77 77 Rúben Dias 86 CB – 59 39 69 69 86 84 Foden 85 RW CM, LW, RM 81 81 82 89 57 57 Ederson 85 GK – 83 82 91 83 64 83 Bernardo Silva 84 CM RM, CDM 61 78 83 89 71 65 Gvardiol 84 LB CB 78 71 75 78 84 82 Marmoush 84 ST CAM, LW 89 85 76 86 34 71 Kovačić 83 CM CDM 67 74 81 83 73 72 Aké 83 CB LB 72 53 72 75 84 74 Gündoğan 82 CM CDM 54 79 83 80 74 67 Stones 82 CB RB 64 58 74 75 84 72 Akanji 82 CB – 74 48 69 73 82 81 Savinho 82 RW LW, RM 87 71 78 86 30 53 Cherki 81 RW RM, CAM 75 75 80 88 21 65 Aït-Nouri 80 LB – 84 53 75 84 75 70 Doku 80 LW RW, LM 91 71 72 87 32 68 Matheus Nunes 79 RB CM 85 70 76 79 73 76 Nico González 79 CDM – 67 70 77 77 74 80 Ortega 79 GK – 78 77 85 81 52 78 Lewis 77 RB LB, CM 76 54 74 79 73 58 Khusanov 77 CB – 85 39 59 64 77 76 Trafford 76 GK – 77 74 72 78 53 74 Phillips 74 CDM CM 54 65 73 70 72 70 O’Reilly 73 LB CM 73 66 72 73 69 70 Kaboré 73 RB RM 81 39 64 73 67 73 Bobb 72 RW LW, RM 79 65 71 77 33 41 Bettinelli 70 GK – 70 70 69 71 30 71 Wilson-Esbrand 67 LB – 81 41 60 70 62 58 Mahamadou Susoho 63 CDM CM 61 47 61 65 61 60 Katongo 63 RB CB, CDM 70 36 55 57 59 68

Manchester City women’s squad ratings

Player Potential Position Alt. Position Pace Shooting Passing Dribbling Defending Physical Shaw 89 ST – 71 89 71 81 32 85 Hemp 87 LW LM 91 77 84 87 63 70 Hasegawa 86 CDM CM, CAM 77 71 85 86 81 64 Miedema 85 ST CAM 82 85 70 85 32 80 Greenwood 84 CB LB 71 65 82 74 85 82 Leila Ouahabi 82 LB – 73 52 71 72 81 74 Lohmann 80 RM CAM, RW 74 76 78 82 70 81 Kerolin Nicoli 80 RM ST, RW 81 74 76 81 42 75 Park 80 CM RW 83 72 76 86 58 63 Keating 80 GK – 78 79 81 80 31 78 Shimizu 79 RB – 81 53 71 71 78 56 Yamashita 79 GK – 78 76 74 80 19 76 Fowler 78 RW ST, LW, RM 80 77 72 80 47 62 Casparij 78 RB RM 76 57 72 74 77 62 Coombs 77 CM CAM 69 77 74 76 68 63 Fujino 77 RW RM 77 73 75 78 23 56 Knaak 75 CB – 65 68 77 73 75 70 Wienroither 72 RB – 71 52 65 69 71 55 Blindkilde Brown 72 CM CAM 73 57 69 72 61 52 Cumings 71 GK – 70 66 68 71 41 72 Layzell 67 CB LB, CDM 46 32 51 52 68 63 Annets 68 GK – 66 66 70 67 24 68 Startup 64 GK – 59 62 67 69 33 65 Prior 58 CB – 61 37 44 54 57 60 O’Hanlon 57 LB – 57 54 53 54 56 46

Manchester City once again dominates the EA FC 26 player ratings, with Rodri receiving a well-deserved 91 overall as the team’s midfield anchor. Haaland continues to be one of the most feared strikers with his 90 rating and incredible shooting, while Phil Foden cements his role as one of the best young talents in football.

On the women’s side, Bunny Shaw leads the line with a stunning 89 ratings, while Lauren Hemp and Yui Hasegawa shine as key creative forces. With balanced depth across all positions, City’s women’s team looks just as exciting to play with as the men’s side.

Overall, both squads reflect Manchester City’s dominance in world football. From experience and power to flair and young energy, EA FC 26 captures the true essence of the club, ensuring fans will have plenty of fun building their dream City lineups.

