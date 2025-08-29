All Manchester City EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

By Ripan Majumdar
Modified Aug 29, 2025 18:43 GMT
All Manchester City EA FC 26 player ratings
All Manchester City EA FC 26 player ratings (Image via EA Sports)

The leaked EA FC 26 player ratings have once again stirred excitement across the football world, and this time, Manchester City fans are eager to see how their squad has been rated. After another season under Pep Guardiola, City’s roster features a mix of world-class stars, promising youngsters, and new signings that make them one of the most balanced squads in the game.

The leaked ratings show a blend of power, creativity, and depth, with top performers like Rodri, Haaland, and Foden leading the charge. Meanwhile, the women’s team also shines with key players such as Lauren Hemp and Yui Hasegawa making their mark. Let’s dive into the complete list of Manchester City ratings for EA FC 26.

NOTE: These ratings are not yet official, but leaked from futmind.com. Final official ratings may differ.

Complete list of Manchester City EA FC 26 player ratings

Here’s a breakdown of both the men’s and women’s teams, showcasing their leaked ratings, stats, and key attributes.

Manchester City men’s squad ratings

Player

Rating

Position

Alt. Position

Pace

Shooting

Passing

Dribbling

Defending

Physical

Rodri

91

CDM

CM

65

80

86

84

87

85

Haaland

90

ST

86

91

70

80

45

88

Reijnders

86

CM

CDM, CAM

79

79

82

85

77

77

Rúben Dias

86

CB

59

39

69

69

86

84

Foden

85

RW

CM, LW, RM

81

81

82

89

57

57

Ederson

85

GK

83

82

91

83

64

83

Bernardo Silva

84

CM

RM, CDM

61

78

83

89

71

65

Gvardiol

84

LB

CB

78

71

75

78

84

82

Marmoush

84

ST

CAM, LW

89

85

76

86

34

71

Kovačić

83

CM

CDM

67

74

81

83

73

72

Aké

83

CB

LB

72

53

72

75

84

74

Gündoğan

82

CM

CDM

54

79

83

80

74

67

Stones

82

CB

RB

64

58

74

75

84

72

Akanji

82

CB

74

48

69

73

82

81

Savinho

82

RW

LW, RM

87

71

78

86

30

53

Cherki

81

RW

RM, CAM

75

75

80

88

21

65

Aït-Nouri

80

LB

84

53

75

84

75

70

Doku

80

LW

RW, LM

91

71

72

87

32

68

Matheus Nunes

79

RB

CM

85

70

76

79

73

76

Nico González

79

CDM

67

70

77

77

74

80

Ortega

79

GK

78

77

85

81

52

78

Lewis

77

RB

LB, CM

76

54

74

79

73

58

Khusanov

77

CB

85

39

59

64

77

76

Trafford

76

GK

77

74

72

78

53

74

Phillips

74

CDM

CM

54

65

73

70

72

70

O’Reilly

73

LB

CM

73

66

72

73

69

70

Kaboré

73

RB

RM

81

39

64

73

67

73

Bobb

72

RW

LW, RM

79

65

71

77

33

41

Bettinelli

70

GK

70

70

69

71

30

71

Wilson-Esbrand

67

LB

81

41

60

70

62

58

Mahamadou Susoho

63

CDM

CM

61

47

61

65

61

60

Katongo

63

RB

CB, CDM

70

36

55

57

59

68

Manchester City women’s squad ratings

Player

Potential

Position

Alt. Position

Pace

Shooting

Passing

Dribbling

Defending

Physical

Shaw

89

ST

71

89

71

81

32

85

Hemp

87

LW

LM

91

77

84

87

63

70

Hasegawa

86

CDM

CM, CAM

77

71

85

86

81

64

Miedema

85

ST

CAM

82

85

70

85

32

80

Greenwood

84

CB

LB

71

65

82

74

85

82

Leila Ouahabi

82

LB

73

52

71

72

81

74

Lohmann

80

RM

CAM, RW

74

76

78

82

70

81

Kerolin Nicoli

80

RM

ST, RW

81

74

76

81

42

75

Park

80

CM

RW

83

72

76

86

58

63

Keating

80

GK

78

79

81

80

31

78

Shimizu

79

RB

81

53

71

71

78

56

Yamashita

79

GK

78

76

74

80

19

76

Fowler

78

RW

ST, LW, RM

80

77

72

80

47

62

Casparij

78

RB

RM

76

57

72

74

77

62

Coombs

77

CM

CAM

69

77

74

76

68

63

Fujino

77

RW

RM

77

73

75

78

23

56

Knaak

75

CB

65

68

77

73

75

70

Wienroither

72

RB

71

52

65

69

71

55

Blindkilde Brown

72

CM

CAM

73

57

69

72

61

52

Cumings

71

GK

70

66

68

71

41

72

Layzell

67

CB

LB, CDM

46

32

51

52

68

63

Annets

68

GK

66

66

70

67

24

68

Startup

64

GK

59

62

67

69

33

65

Prior

58

CB

61

37

44

54

57

60

O’Hanlon

57

LB

57

54

53

54

56

46

Manchester City once again dominates the EA FC 26 player ratings, with Rodri receiving a well-deserved 91 overall as the team’s midfield anchor. Haaland continues to be one of the most feared strikers with his 90 rating and incredible shooting, while Phil Foden cements his role as one of the best young talents in football.

On the women’s side, Bunny Shaw leads the line with a stunning 89 ratings, while Lauren Hemp and Yui Hasegawa shine as key creative forces. With balanced depth across all positions, City’s women’s team looks just as exciting to play with as the men’s side.

Overall, both squads reflect Manchester City’s dominance in world football. From experience and power to flair and young energy, EA FC 26 captures the true essence of the club, ensuring fans will have plenty of fun building their dream City lineups.

