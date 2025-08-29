All Dortmund EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

The EA FC 26 player ratings are surfacing, and the community finally has the chance to analyze how their favorite Borussia Dortmund players are potentially ranked this year. A certain leak from futmid.com posted the ratings of the Dortmund players. From Sabitzer to Sule, from Adeyemi to Jobe Bellingham, all the popular Dortmund men's team players' ratings are on the list.

It seems like Dortmund, as always, is entering the new season of FC 26 with a squad that has a perfect blend of youth and experience. Read on to learn about the ratings.

Note: The ratings are not yet official, but leaked from futmid.com. Final ratings might differ.

Complete list of Dortmund EA FC 26 player ratings

Here are the leaked ratings of Dortmund's current men's squad players, as per futmid.com.

Player Position Ratings Kobel GK 86 Ramaj GK 73 Osttrzinski GK 63 Schlotterbeck CB 85 Can CB/CDM 82 Anton CB 82 Sule CB/RB 81 Benkara CB 61 Meiser CB 60 Mane CB/RB 61 Bensebaini LB/CB 79 Svensson LB/CM/LM 77 Guille Bueno LB/LM 68 Kabar LB 64 Ryerson RB/LB/RM 79 Yan Couto RB/RM 77 Nmecha CDM/CM 82 Sabitzer CDM/CM 81 Grob CDM/CM 80 Ozcan CDM/CM 75 Azhil CDM/CM 66 Bellingham CM/CDM/CAM 74 Adeyemi RM/LW/CAM/RW 81 Reyna RM/CAM/LM/RW 75 Duranville RM/LM/ST/RW 72 Campbell RM/RW 67 Brandt CAM/CM 83 Meyer GK 75 Guirassy ST 87 Beier ST/RM/LM 79 Haller ST 77 Drewes GK 71

The Dortmund men's line-up in EA FC 26 appears strong on paper. Strong options in the GK position (Kobel, 86, and Meyer, 75), great defenders in Schlotterbeck (85), Anton (82), and Sule (81), and a versatile CDM (Can, 82) who can also fill in for a CB, will make it hard for the opponents to score past them.

Besides, a promising midfield filled with versatile young prospects and emerging stars, such as Bellingham (74), Grob (80), Adeyemi (81), and others, can help the defense and the attackers with plenty of ball supply. The team also has some formidable attackers up front. With players like Haller (77), Beier (79), and Guirassy (87), scoring will be the least of their problems.

Overall, the leaked FC 26 ratings show that Dortmund is set to take on the giants of the game en route to their path to glory in the upcoming season.

