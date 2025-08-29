All Dortmund EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

By Subhadip Dey
Published Aug 29, 2025 11:51 GMT
EA FC 26 player ratings
EA FC 26 ratings for Dortmund players leaked (Image via EA Sports)

The EA FC 26 player ratings are surfacing, and the community finally has the chance to analyze how their favorite Borussia Dortmund players are potentially ranked this year. A certain leak from futmid.com posted the ratings of the Dortmund players. From Sabitzer to Sule, from Adeyemi to Jobe Bellingham, all the popular Dortmund men's team players' ratings are on the list.

Ad

It seems like Dortmund, as always, is entering the new season of FC 26 with a squad that has a perfect blend of youth and experience. Read on to learn about the ratings.

Note: The ratings are not yet official, but leaked from futmid.com. Final ratings might differ.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Complete list of Dortmund EA FC 26 player ratings

Here are the leaked ratings of Dortmund's current men's squad players, as per futmid.com.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
PlayerPositionRatings
KobelGK86
Ramaj GK73
OsttrzinskiGK63
SchlotterbeckCB85
CanCB/CDM82
Anton CB82
SuleCB/RB81
BenkaraCB61
MeiserCB60
ManeCB/RB61
BensebainiLB/CB79
SvenssonLB/CM/LM77
Guille BuenoLB/LM68
KabarLB64
RyersonRB/LB/RM79
Yan CoutoRB/RM77
NmechaCDM/CM82
SabitzerCDM/CM81
GrobCDM/CM80
OzcanCDM/CM75
AzhilCDM/CM66
BellinghamCM/CDM/CAM74
AdeyemiRM/LW/CAM/RW 81
ReynaRM/CAM/LM/RW75
DuranvilleRM/LM/ST/RW72
CampbellRM/RW67
BrandtCAM/CM83
MeyerGK75
GuirassyST87
BeierST/RM/LM79
HallerST77
DrewesGK71
Ad

The Dortmund men's line-up in EA FC 26 appears strong on paper. Strong options in the GK position (Kobel, 86, and Meyer, 75), great defenders in Schlotterbeck (85), Anton (82), and Sule (81), and a versatile CDM (Can, 82) who can also fill in for a CB, will make it hard for the opponents to score past them.

Also read: Top 60 EA FC Player Ratings (leaked)

Besides, a promising midfield filled with versatile young prospects and emerging stars, such as Bellingham (74), Grob (80), Adeyemi (81), and others, can help the defense and the attackers with plenty of ball supply. The team also has some formidable attackers up front. With players like Haller (77), Beier (79), and Guirassy (87), scoring will be the least of their problems.

Ad

Also read: EA FC 26 player ratings for Liverpool (Leaked)

Overall, the leaked FC 26 ratings show that Dortmund is set to take on the giants of the game en route to their path to glory in the upcoming season.

About the author
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Twitter icon

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications