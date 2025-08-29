All Liverpool EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

The EA FC 26 player ratings leaks have surfaced online, giving fans an opportunity to look at how Liverpool stars are ranked this year. From elite performers like Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk to promising youngsters like Stefan Bajcetic and new signings like Florian Wirtz, the full squad is now revealed.

Both the men’s and women’s squads of Liverpool are included in the leaked list, offering a complete view of the club’s depth and talent. With experienced internationals alongside rising youth players, Liverpool enters EA FC 26 with a squad built for both immediate impact and long-term potential.

NOTE: These ratings are not yet official, but leaked from futmind.com. Final official ratings may differ.

Complete list of Liverpool EA FC 26 player ratings

The following list of Liverpool's men’s squad features all current world-class stars like van Dijk, Salah, and Alisson alongside new signings like Wirtz and Frimpong.

Player





Position





Rating





Alisson





GK





89





Giorgi Mamardashvili





GK





84





Freddie Woodman





GK





71





Virgil van Dijk





CB





90





Ibrahima Konaté





CB





86





Jeremie Frimpong





RB / RM





83





Milos Kerkez





LB





82





Andrew Robertson





LB





81





Joe Gomez





CB / RB / LB





79





Conor Bradley





RB





78





Konstantinos Tsimikas





LB





77





Calvin Ramsay





RB





65





Luke Chambers





LB / CB





65





Rhys Williams





CB





61





Florian Wirtz





CAM / ST





89





Alexis Mac Allister





CM / CDM





86





Ryan Gravenberch





CDM





85





Dominik Szoboszlai





CAM / CM





83





Curtis Jones





CAM / CM / CDM





80





Wataru Endo





CDM / CM





79





Stefan Bajcetic





CDM / CM / CB





73





Tyler Morton





CDM / CM





72





Harvey Elliott





CAM / CM / RW





78





Mohamed Salah





RM / RW





91





Cody Gakpo





LM / LW





84





Hugo Ekitiké





ST





82





Federico Chiesa





LM / RM / ST / RW





81





Kaide Gordon





RM / RW





63



Now, let's look at the complete list of Liverpool women’s squad with their EA FC 26 player ratings.



Player





Position





Rating





Rachael Laws





GK





72





Faye Kirby





GK





60





Grace Fisk





CB





75





Gemma Bonner





CB





75





Marie Höbinger





CB





74





Gemma Evans





CB





74





Lily Woodham





LB / LM





74





Jenna Clark





CB





70





Lucy Parry





RB





63





Hannah Silcock





CB





60





Amara Nallo





CB





59





Ceri Holland





CM / CAM





76





Cornelia Kapocs





LM / LW





73





Tyler Morton





CDM / CM





72





Trey Nyoni





CM / CAM





64





James McConnell





CM / CDM





63





Zara Shaw





CM





58





Olivia Smith





ST / RM





78





Sophie Román Haug





ST





75





Leanne Kiernan





ST / LM / CM





73





Mia Enderby





ST





66





Jayden Danns





ST





63



Liverpool’s men’s squad remains consistently strong in the leaked EA FC 26 ratings. With world-class players like Mohamed Salah (91), Virgil van Dijk (90), and Alisson (89), the team is well-equipped to dominate both Career Mode and Ultimate Team.

On the women’s side, while there are talented players like Olivia Smith (78) and Leanne Kiernan (73), the overall quality isn’t at the same level as the men’s squad. This makes the women’s team an exciting option for Career Mode, where you can try transforming the squad into an elite team.

Overall, the leaked EA FC 26 player ratings show Liverpool as a club with a dominant men’s team ready for immediate success and a women’s team full of growth potential, making both squads rewarding to play in different ways.

