All Liverpool EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

The EA FC 26 player ratings leaks have surfaced online, giving fans an opportunity to look at how Liverpool stars are ranked this year. From elite performers like Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk to promising youngsters like Stefan Bajcetic and new signings like Florian Wirtz, the full squad is now revealed.
Both the men’s and women’s squads of Liverpool are included in the leaked list, offering a complete view of the club’s depth and talent. With experienced internationals alongside rising youth players, Liverpool enters EA FC 26 with a squad built for both immediate impact and long-term potential.
NOTE: These ratings are not yet official, but leaked from futmind.com. Final official ratings may differ.
Complete list of Liverpool EA FC 26 player ratings
The following list of Liverpool's men’s squad features all current world-class stars like van Dijk, Salah, and Alisson alongside new signings like Wirtz and Frimpong.
Now, let's look at the complete list of Liverpool women’s squad with their EA FC 26 player ratings.
Liverpool’s men’s squad remains consistently strong in the leaked EA FC 26 ratings. With world-class players like Mohamed Salah (91), Virgil van Dijk (90), and Alisson (89), the team is well-equipped to dominate both Career Mode and Ultimate Team.
On the women’s side, while there are talented players like Olivia Smith (78) and Leanne Kiernan (73), the overall quality isn’t at the same level as the men’s squad. This makes the women’s team an exciting option for Career Mode, where you can try transforming the squad into an elite team.
Overall, the leaked EA FC 26 player ratings show Liverpool as a club with a dominant men’s team ready for immediate success and a women’s team full of growth potential, making both squads rewarding to play in different ways.
