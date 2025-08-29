All Liverpool EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

The EA FC 26 player ratings leaks have surfaced online, giving fans an opportunity to look at how Liverpool stars are ranked this year. From elite performers like Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk to promising youngsters like Stefan Bajcetic and new signings like Florian Wirtz, the full squad is now revealed.

Ad

Both the men’s and women’s squads of Liverpool are included in the leaked list, offering a complete view of the club’s depth and talent. With experienced internationals alongside rising youth players, Liverpool enters EA FC 26 with a squad built for both immediate impact and long-term potential.

NOTE: These ratings are not yet official, but leaked from futmind.com. Final official ratings may differ.

Complete list of Liverpool EA FC 26 player ratings

The following list of Liverpool's men’s squad features all current world-class stars like van Dijk, Salah, and Alisson alongside new signings like Wirtz and Frimpong.

Ad

Trending





Player







Position







Rating







Alisson







GK







89







Giorgi Mamardashvili







GK







84







Freddie Woodman







GK







71







Virgil van Dijk







CB







90







Ibrahima Konaté







CB







86







Jeremie Frimpong







RB / RM







83







Milos Kerkez







LB







82







Andrew Robertson







LB







81







Joe Gomez







CB / RB / LB







79







Conor Bradley







RB







78







Konstantinos Tsimikas







LB







77







Calvin Ramsay







RB







65







Luke Chambers







LB / CB







65







Rhys Williams







CB







61







Florian Wirtz







CAM / ST







89







Alexis Mac Allister







CM / CDM







86







Ryan Gravenberch







CDM







85







Dominik Szoboszlai







CAM / CM







83







Curtis Jones







CAM / CM / CDM







80







Wataru Endo







CDM / CM







79







Stefan Bajcetic







CDM / CM / CB







73







Tyler Morton







CDM / CM







72







Harvey Elliott







CAM / CM / RW







78







Mohamed Salah







RM / RW







91







Cody Gakpo







LM / LW







84







Hugo Ekitiké







ST







82







Federico Chiesa







LM / RM / ST / RW







81







Kaide Gordon







RM / RW







63





Ad

Now, let's look at the complete list of Liverpool women’s squad with their EA FC 26 player ratings.





Player







Position







Rating







Rachael Laws







GK







72







Faye Kirby







GK







60







Grace Fisk







CB







75







Gemma Bonner







CB







75







Marie Höbinger







CB







74







Gemma Evans







CB







74







Lily Woodham







LB / LM







74







Jenna Clark







CB







70







Lucy Parry







RB







63







Hannah Silcock







CB







60







Amara Nallo







CB







59







Ceri Holland







CM / CAM







76







Cornelia Kapocs







LM / LW







73







Tyler Morton







CDM / CM







72







Trey Nyoni







CM / CAM







64







James McConnell







CM / CDM







63







Zara Shaw







CM







58







Olivia Smith







ST / RM







78







Sophie Román Haug







ST







75







Leanne Kiernan







ST / LM / CM







73







Mia Enderby







ST







66







Jayden Danns







ST







63





Ad

Liverpool’s men’s squad remains consistently strong in the leaked EA FC 26 ratings. With world-class players like Mohamed Salah (91), Virgil van Dijk (90), and Alisson (89), the team is well-equipped to dominate both Career Mode and Ultimate Team.

Also Read: Top 50 EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

On the women’s side, while there are talented players like Olivia Smith (78) and Leanne Kiernan (73), the overall quality isn’t at the same level as the men’s squad. This makes the women’s team an exciting option for Career Mode, where you can try transforming the squad into an elite team.

Ad

Overall, the leaked EA FC 26 player ratings show Liverpool as a club with a dominant men’s team ready for immediate success and a women’s team full of growth potential, making both squads rewarding to play in different ways.

Read more EA FC 26-related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ripan Majumdar Ripan Majumdar is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering content related to mobile gaming, gaming tech, MMOs, and sports titles. Though he graduated with a BSc, journalism was his true calling; he has worked as a senior gaming and F1 writer for various sports news websites.



Ripan's love of gaming was sparked by Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2005), a title he often revisits. He's also very fond of the Assassin's Creed Ezio Trilogy and Pokemon Platinum.



Among popular streamers, he particularly admires Rachell "Valkyrae" and is deeply inspired by her.



Ripan's hobbies include making digital paintings, listening to audiobooks, and singing. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.