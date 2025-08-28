All Real Madrid EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

The EA FC 26 player ratings have finally been leaked, and Real Madrid fans would be thrilled to know how their favorite stars from both men’s and women’s squads have been rated. From global superstars like Kylian Mbappé to promising youngsters such as Endrick and Arda Güler, the entire Real Madrid squad’s ratings are now out in the open.

This year’s leaks highlight not just the men’s side but also the growing presence of Real Madrid Femenino, with top players like Caroline Weir, Linda Caicedo, and Athenea del Castillo all earning competitive scores.

NOTE: These ratings are not yet official, but leaked from futmind.com. So, these leaked ratings can be different from the final official ratings.

Complete list of Real Madrid EA FC 26 player ratings

From Kylian Mbappe and Sara Däbritz to new signings like Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen, this list features every man and woman player in Real Madrid with their EA FC 26 ratings:

Kylian Mbappé – 91

Jude Bellingham – 90

Vinícius Júnior – 89

Thibaut Courtois – 89

Federico Valverde – 88

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 86

Dani Carvajal – 86

Rodrygo – 85

Sara Däbritz – 84

Caroline Weir – 84

Aurélien Tchouaméni – 84

Éder Militão – 84

Alba Redondo – 84

Linda Caicedo – 84

Merle Frohms – 84

David Alaba – 83

Eduardo Camavinga – 83

Signe Bruun – 82

Athenea del Castillo – 82

Brahim Díaz – 82

Misa Rodríguez – 82

Sandie Toletti – 81

Tere Abelleira – 81

Ferland Mendy – 81

Dani Ceballos – 81

Filippa Angeldal – 81

Antônia Silva – 81

Maria Méndez – 81

Dean Huijsen – 81

Maëlle Lakrar – 81

Andriy Lunin – 81

Sheila García – 80

Arda Güler – 80

Naomie Feller – 80

Fran García – 79

Rocío Gálvez – 79

Eva Navarro – 78

Hanna Bennison – 77

Endrick – 77

Raúl Asencio – 77

Yasmim – 75

Sara Holmgaard – 69

Irune Dorado – 65

Gonzalo García – 63

Fran González – 63

Víctor Muñoz – 60

Laia López – 59

Daniel Yáñez – 56

Kylian Mbappé leads the way as Real Madrid’s top-rated player in EA FC 26 with a 91 rating. He is followed by Jude Bellingham (90) and Vinícius Júnior (89). Moreover, Thibaut Courtois (89) maintains his spot among the world’s elite goalkeepers, while Federico Valverde (88) and Rodrygo (85) add depth to Madrid’s attacking and midfield.

On the women’s side, Caroline Weir (84), Linda Caicedo (84), Sara Däbritz (84), and Athenea del Castillo (82) highlight the club’s growing reputation in women’s football. Meanwhile, young talents such as Endrick (77) and Arda Güler (80) give fans exciting prospects for the future, especially in Career Mode.

Overall, the Real Madrid EA FC 26 player ratings showcase a well-balanced squad with experienced veterans, current superstars, and rising wonderkids. With dynamic men’s and women’s teams, Real Madrid would dominate gameplay across Ultimate Team and Career Mode in EA FC 26.

