Top 30 Bundesliga EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

When it comes to EA FC 26 player ratings, fans are buzzing with excitement to know how EA Sports evaluated the elite football players. The Bundesliga is one of the major leagues, and fans are always eager to know how players are rated in German football’s top flight. Although EA Sports has yet to reveal the ratings, the latest FC 26 leaks have revealed the player ratings.

This year’s leaked Bundesliga EA FC 26 player ratings offer a strong mix of established veterans and exciting young talents. Whether you want an in-game advantage or are just curious about your beloved players, the EA FC 26 player ratings for the Bundesliga are worth exploring in detail.

NOTE: These ratings are not yet official, but leaked from futmind.com. So, these leaked ratings can be different from the final official ratings.

Top Bundesliga EA FC 26 player ratings

Here’s the complete list of the top 30 highest-rated EA FC 26 players in the top division of German football:

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) – 89

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) – 88

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) – 88

Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund) – 87

Jonathan Tah (Bayern Munich) – 87

Michael Olise (Bayern Munich) – 86

Granit Xhaka (Bayer Leverkusen) – 85

Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund) – 85

Patrik Schick (Bayer Leverkusen) – 85

Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich) – 85

Péter Gulácsi (RB Leipzig) – 85

Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen) – 84

Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) – 84

Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen) – 84

Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig) – 84

Aleix García (Bayer Leverkusen) – 83

Angelo Stiller (VfB Stuttgart) – 83

Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) – 83

João Palhinha (Bayern Munich) – 83

Loïs Openda (RB Leipzig) – 83

Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich) – 83

Piero Hincapié (Bayer Leverkusen) – 83

Willi Orbán (RB Leipzig) – 83

Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich) – 83

Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim) – 83

Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich) – 82

Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund) – 82

Felix Nmecha (Borussia Dortmund) – 82

Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen) – 82

Konrad Laimer (Bayern Munich) – 82

From Harry Kane leading the Bundesliga with an 89 rating to the rise of Jamal Musiala and Xavi Simons, the EA FC 26 player ratings reflect both experience and emerging talent. Despite Bayern Munich’s domination, Leverkusen’s title-winning stars and Dortmund’s talented players also made their way into this list.

With the league full of experienced veterans like Harry Kane (89), Joshua Kimmich (88), and Serhou Guirassy (87), alongside the prodigies like Jamal Musiala (88) and Felix Nmecha (82) would make Bundesliga a league to look forward to in the Career Mode and the Ultimate Team.

